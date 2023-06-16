This New Amazon Fashion Section Has Everything You Need For a Summer of Fun and Sun—Under $50

The summer solstice is (almost) here! Whether you’re celebrating with a relaxing beach vacation or a fun dinner party with friends, there are so many different ways to soak up the sunshine. To make sure you’re ready for any upcoming warm-weather occasion, this new Amazon section has you covered with popular finds under $50.

Amazon’s Summer Checklist is filled with fashion and travel essentials starting at just $8. You’ll find a range of sunshine-inspired finds—including beach totes, jelly sandals, and straw hats—from brands like Sam Edelman, Crocs, and Madewell. Plus, many picks are also on sale, so you’re sure to look and feel fabulously fresh for every event and trip on the horizon without breaking the bank.

The Summer Checklist at Amazon

These oversized square sunglasses are the perfect accessory to add to any outfit this summer. Enjoy sunny afternoons outside or long road trips in the car with these stylish glasses that come with an ultraviolet coating to protect your eyes. One shopper wrote how they loved the high quality glasses so much that they “bought two more pairs of these to keep in different places.”

The best part? They’re available in 11 different colors and are up to 25 percent off.

To buy: $15 (was $29); amazon.com.

Packing for a weekend trip or week-long vacation has never been simpler thanks to these popular clear toiletries bags. The TSA approved bags can easily hold all of your favorite products like shampoo, face wash, make-up and more. The durable material and zipper securely keeps everything in so there’s no need to worry about liquids spilling on your clothes or electronics. Plus, the bags have a compact design to preserve packing space, and their portable build is easy to keep in one place once you arrive at your destination.

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

Stylish shoes that can be worn every day are hard to come by, but this highly rated pair by Crocs brings the best of both worlds. The lightweight shoes are made with a comfortable material that are easy to walk in and provide long-lasting support. They’re made with a waterproof and quick-dry material that is easy to clean, so you can confidently wear these shoes at the pool, lake, or beach without worrying about ruining them. Choose from eight different colors and see why shoppers say these shoes “feel like clouds when [they] walk.”

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Interested in finding even more fashion and travel essentials from Amazon’s Summer Checklist? Continue scrolling to find even more popular finds under $50.

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

To buy: $38 (was $49); amazon.com.

To buy: $14; amazon.com.

To buy: From $50 (was $60); amazon.com.

To buy: From $22 (was $26), amazon.com.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

To buy: From $49 (was $58); amazon.com.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

To buy: $13; amazon.com.