Score End-of-Season Savings on Popular Decor and Bedding Under $50 at Amazon

Storage ottomans, nightstands, and more start at just $8 on Amazon.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Great Bay Home 3-Piece Lightweight White Full/Queen Quilt Comforter with 2 Shams | All-Season, Cozy, Modern Bedspreads
Photo:

Amazon

From the early morning hours to late at night, your bedroom serves as a daily rest and recharge spot. If you’re looking to spruce up your space as an end-of-season project or a much-deserved gift to yourself, we’ve got you covered with a variety of popular bedroom decor finds under $50. 

Amazon Home’s Summer Bedroom Refresh is filled with a range of decor items to instantly elevate your bedroom. You can expect popular comforters, storage ottomans, wall sconces, and more with several finds on sale up to 20 percent off. An added bonus? Prices start at just $8. 

Summer Bedroom Decor Deals Under $50 

Songmics Folding Storage Ottoman Bench

Amazon SONGMICS 30 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench

Amazon

This multifunctional folding ottoman saves space in your room while acting as an extra table, seat, or footstool. The popular find has more than 8,200 five-star ratings and shoppers say it provides “sturdy storage with style.” It’s made with a padded linen-like material and has a wooden base to hold up to 660 pounds of clothes, bedding, and other essentials. Place it at the end of your bed, in your closet, or use it in your hallway or living room. Plus, you can choose from eight colors and four different sizes. 

Great Bay Home Three-Piece Comforter Set

Amazon Great Bay Home 3-Piece Lightweight White Full/Queen Quilt Comforter with 2 Shams | All-Season, Cozy, Modern Bedspreads

Amazon

Your best night’s sleep awaits with this three-piece comforter set that’s available for $40. Its quilted cover is light enough to keep cool in the summer, but is made with a microfiber material that’ll stay warm in the fall and winter. The whole set is made with a pill-resistant fabric and can easily be washed and dried in the machine. The set also comes with two pillow shams, and is available in 16 colors and sizes from twin to king. See for yourself why shoppers say it “feels like a hotel blanket” and makes the “room look cool and inviting.” 

Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table

Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table

Amazon

Perfect for small bedrooms, nurseries, or guest rooms, this Amazon side table makes a great space-saving addition and is on sale for $27. Shoppers say it’s a “great value for [a] small space” and is “perfect for storage.” The round, metal table features a fabric bin on the bottom to store toys, clothes, and other small items. Use it as a nightstand by your bed or corner table in your room.

Continue scrolling to see even more dreamy bedroom decor finds under $50, or head on over to Amazon to sort through the entire section.

Elegant Designs Textured Glass Table Lamp

Amazon Elegant Designs LT3335-CBL Textured Glass Table Lamp

Amazon

InSimSea Framed Canvas Wall Art

Amazon InSimSea Framed Canvas Wall Art for Living Room Bedroom Decor, Vintage Outskirts Painting Prints Farmhouse Decor

Amazon

Kevin Textile Star Linen Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon Kevin Textile Decor Burlap Natural Style Lined Linen Throw Pillow Cases Cushion Cover

Amazon

Audickic Wall Sconces

Amazon Audickic Black Wall Sconces Lamp, Farmhouse Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture with Clear Glass and Honeycomb Metal Shade

Amazon

Lbhdmzjk Ceramic Vase

Amazon LBHDMZJK Ceramic Vase for Home Decor,Ceramic Vase, Dried Flower Vase, Living Room Decoration

Amazon

Se Softexly Throw Blanket

Amazon SE SOFTEXLY Throw Blankets,4-Layer Yarn Dyed Cotton Blanket for Couch/Bed,Light Comfortable Breathable Gauze Blanket

Amazon

Kucco Knot Pillow Ball

Amazon KUCCO Knot Pillow Ball,11.8inch Round Throw Pillows for Couch,Soft Home Decorative Pillows Handmade Large Knotted Pillow

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Fall Wedding Guest Dress at Target Tout
Psst! We Found the ‘Perfect’ Wedding Guest Dress for Fall, and It’s Just $28 at Target
Proflowers Sale Tout
This Popular Flower Delivery Service Offers an Easy Way to Keep Your Home Colorful and Cheery for Less
Most-Loved Vacuum Cleaner Deals Tout
Amazon’s Most-Loved Vacuums With 5,000+ Perfect Ratings Are All on Sale This Week—Starting at Just $62
Related Articles
Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Tout
Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50
Threshold Earthy Home Decor for Fall at Target tout
It’s Fall at Target, and This Popular Home Brand Has Hundreds of Earthy Decor Finds to Add to Your Space
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel
Roundup: Best Deals This Weekend Tout
The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off
Closet Organization Finds Under $30 Tout
Increase Your Closet Space With These Shoe Racks, Drawer Organizers, and More—All Under $30 at Amazon
Target Colorful Accent Pieces/Decor Sale Tout
My Home Is 50 Shades of Gray, so I’m Shopping Target’s Warm and Colorful Decor Sale—Starting at Just $4
Breezy Pants Under $50 Tout
Fall Is Coming! And These Under-$50 Amazon Pants Are Perfect to Wear In-Between Seasons
Amazon's Most Popular Bedsheets Under $40
Amazon’s Most-Popular Bed Sheet Sets Will Solve All Your Sleeping Woes—and They’re All Under $45
Target Dorm Must-Haves Tout
Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off
Kitchen Decor Roundup Tout
Upgrade Your Dining Table With These Detailed Dishes, Placemats, and More, All for $30 or Less at Amazon
Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror Tout
Très Chic! Refresh Your Home Decor With These French Country Finds From Amazon, Up to 72% Off
Amazon Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker
Barbie Fans Need These 17 Pink Home Decor Pieces From Amazon, Starting at Just $8
Cooling Home Section Tout
This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More
Cozy Dorm Bedding Tout
Give Your Dorm Room a Cozy Glow-Up With These Ultra-Comfy Bedding Essentials From Amazon's New Storefront
Feng Shui bedroom
Feng Shui Decorating Tips