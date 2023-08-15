Score End-of-Season Savings on Popular Decor and Bedding Under $50 at Amazon

From the early morning hours to late at night, your bedroom serves as a daily rest and recharge spot. If you’re looking to spruce up your space as an end-of-season project or a much-deserved gift to yourself, we’ve got you covered with a variety of popular bedroom decor finds under $50.

Amazon Home’s Summer Bedroom Refresh is filled with a range of decor items to instantly elevate your bedroom. You can expect popular comforters, storage ottomans, wall sconces, and more with several finds on sale up to 20 percent off. An added bonus? Prices start at just $8.

Summer Bedroom Decor Deals Under $50

Songmics Folding Storage Ottoman Bench

This multifunctional folding ottoman saves space in your room while acting as an extra table, seat, or footstool. The popular find has more than 8,200 five-star ratings and shoppers say it provides “sturdy storage with style.” It’s made with a padded linen-like material and has a wooden base to hold up to 660 pounds of clothes, bedding, and other essentials. Place it at the end of your bed, in your closet, or use it in your hallway or living room. Plus, you can choose from eight colors and four different sizes.

Great Bay Home Three-Piece Comforter Set

Your best night’s sleep awaits with this three-piece comforter set that’s available for $40. Its quilted cover is light enough to keep cool in the summer, but is made with a microfiber material that’ll stay warm in the fall and winter. The whole set is made with a pill-resistant fabric and can easily be washed and dried in the machine. The set also comes with two pillow shams, and is available in 16 colors and sizes from twin to king. See for yourself why shoppers say it “feels like a hotel blanket” and makes the “room look cool and inviting.”

Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table

Perfect for small bedrooms, nurseries, or guest rooms, this Amazon side table makes a great space-saving addition and is on sale for $27. Shoppers say it’s a “great value for [a] small space” and is “perfect for storage.” The round, metal table features a fabric bin on the bottom to store toys, clothes, and other small items. Use it as a nightstand by your bed or corner table in your room.

Continue scrolling to see even more dreamy bedroom decor finds under $50, or head on over to Amazon to sort through the entire section.

Elegant Designs Textured Glass Table Lamp

InSimSea Framed Canvas Wall Art

Kevin Textile Star Linen Throw Pillow Covers

Audickic Wall Sconces

Lbhdmzjk Ceramic Vase

Se Softexly Throw Blanket

Kucco Knot Pillow Ball