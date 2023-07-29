Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50

By the way, they’re all on sale right now, up to 48 percent off.

Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 29, 2023

Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Beach Dresses Tout
The sun’s out, which means you probably should be, too! And there’s no better place to cool off outdoors than by a body of water aka the beach, pool, lake, pond, what have you. But you can’t wear just anything. That’s where these cute summer beach dresses on Amazon come in. They’re all on sale for the weekend—up to 48 percent off. 

Summer beach dresses, like these, are comfortable, breathable, and stylish… and all marked down within Amazon’s Fashion section now. Yes, you can have it all. Many of these on-sale finds can be worn right on top of your bathing suit; however, you’ll also discover some majorly stylish options that can be worn as evening resort wear or even as a beach wedding guest dress. Plus, discover coverups, flowy beach maxis, relaxed minis, and more all up to $50. 

Summer Beach Dresses Under $50

Elescat Boho Sleeveless T-Shirt Tank Dress

Amazon Summer Dresses for Women Beach Boho Sleeveless Vintage Floral Flowy

Amazon

This fun T-shirt tank dress is the perfect option to throw on over your bikini and go. Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, the dress delivers a breathable feel ideal for post swims. Plus, shoppers who live in warm climates confirm that the dress keeps them cool, even during hot summer days. It has more than 8,000 five-star ratings and comes in 35 colors and patterns, so you can mix and match. 

Dokotoo Button Down Swimsuit Cover Up Dress

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Casual Short Sleeve Side Split Button Down Long Kimonos Cardigans Swimsuit Cover Ups

Amazon

Looking for a cover up that doubles as a dress? Then this oversized kimono-style pick is calling your name. It has a relaxed fit that’s perfect for extremely hot temperatures, but still provides ample coverage from the sun thanks to its short sleeves and long, midi skirt. The versatile dress can be worn to the pool, beach, or really any vacation activity under the sun.

Nerlerolian Strappy Split Beach Midi Dress

Amazon NERLEROLIAN Women's Adjustable Strappy Split Summer Beach Casual Midi Dressâ¦

Amazon

Another casual, yet stylish option that needs to be on your radar is this spaghetti strap midi dress that’s ultra popular on Amazon. In fact, the dress has more than 6,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it for beach days, errand runs, bridal showers, and even outdoor weddings and graduation ceremonies. Its lightweight material will keep you cool and its flowy fit allows air to breeze through. 

Zesica Crossover Halter Flowy Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's Summer Crossover Halter Neck Sleeveless Plaid Cut Out Backless Flowy A Line Maxi Dress

Amazon

Speaking of ceremonies, this beach wedding guest dress is a must see. The maxi is the perfect blend of cute and functional; it’s made from breathable materials, has a loose fit, and a fun halter design. Multiple shoppers swear that the dress is “beautiful and flattering,” especially for summer weddings at the beach or in the tropics. Score it while it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon.   

Be sure to check out the rest of these summer beach dresses on Amazon below. They’re on sale for a limited time, so don’t wait too long!

Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Swing Maxi Dress with Pockets

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Amazon

Zesica Bohemian Floral Strapless Beach Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Cupshe Floral Beach Cover Up Dress

Amazon CUPSHE Women Floral Shirt 3/4 Sleeve Beach Cover Up Button Down

Amazon

Lillusory Tank Ruched Mini Beach Dress

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Bodycon Beach Tank Ruched Mini Dresses

Amazon

Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Loose Summer Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress

Amazon

Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Summer Dresses Square Neck Lantern Sleeve Tie Backless Ruffle A-Line Casual Dress

Amazon

Huskary Summer Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon HUSKARY Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Loose Pockets Long Dress Short Sleeve Split

Amazon

Grecerelle Halter Sun Maxi Dress

Amazon GRECERELLE Women's Loose Casual Sundress Halter Sleeveless Long Dress Side Slit Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Beach Maxi Dress

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti

Amazon

Ecowish Lace Backless Mini Dress

Amazon ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Sleeveless Lace Mini Swing Skater Dress

Amazon
