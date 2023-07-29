Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50 By the way, they’re all on sale right now, up to 48 percent off. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 29, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple The sun’s out, which means you probably should be, too! And there’s no better place to cool off outdoors than by a body of water aka the beach, pool, lake, pond, what have you. But you can’t wear just anything. That’s where these cute summer beach dresses on Amazon come in. They’re all on sale for the weekend—up to 48 percent off. Summer beach dresses, like these, are comfortable, breathable, and stylish… and all marked down within Amazon’s Fashion section now. Yes, you can have it all. Many of these on-sale finds can be worn right on top of your bathing suit; however, you’ll also discover some majorly stylish options that can be worn as evening resort wear or even as a beach wedding guest dress. Plus, discover coverups, flowy beach maxis, relaxed minis, and more all up to $50. Summer Beach Dresses Under $50 Elescat Boho Sleeveless T-Shirt Tank Dress, $20 (was $30) Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Swing Maxi Dress with Pockets, $37 (was $46) Nerlerolian Strappy Split Beach Midi Dress, $25 (was $32) Dokotoo Button Down Swimsuit Cover Up Dress, $38 (was $52) Anrabess Loose Summer Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets, $37 (was $53) Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Beach Maxi Dress, $45 (was $60) Zesica Bohemian Floral Strapless Beach Maxi Dress, $45 with coupon (was $56) Cupshe Floral Beach Cover Up Dress, $33 (was $50) Lillusory Tank Ruched Mini Beach Dress, $34 (was $50) Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress, $44 with coupon (was $60) I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and I’m Eyeing These Time-Saving Home Items This Week Elescat Boho Sleeveless T-Shirt Tank Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 This fun T-shirt tank dress is the perfect option to throw on over your bikini and go. Made with a blend of cotton and polyester, the dress delivers a breathable feel ideal for post swims. Plus, shoppers who live in warm climates confirm that the dress keeps them cool, even during hot summer days. It has more than 8,000 five-star ratings and comes in 35 colors and patterns, so you can mix and match. Dokotoo Button Down Swimsuit Cover Up Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $38 Looking for a cover up that doubles as a dress? Then this oversized kimono-style pick is calling your name. It has a relaxed fit that’s perfect for extremely hot temperatures, but still provides ample coverage from the sun thanks to its short sleeves and long, midi skirt. The versatile dress can be worn to the pool, beach, or really any vacation activity under the sun. Nerlerolian Strappy Split Beach Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $25 Another casual, yet stylish option that needs to be on your radar is this spaghetti strap midi dress that’s ultra popular on Amazon. In fact, the dress has more than 6,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it for beach days, errand runs, bridal showers, and even outdoor weddings and graduation ceremonies. Its lightweight material will keep you cool and its flowy fit allows air to breeze through. Zesica Crossover Halter Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $29 Speaking of ceremonies, this beach wedding guest dress is a must see. The maxi is the perfect blend of cute and functional; it’s made from breathable materials, has a loose fit, and a fun halter design. Multiple shoppers swear that the dress is “beautiful and flattering,” especially for summer weddings at the beach or in the tropics. Score it while it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. Be sure to check out the rest of these summer beach dresses on Amazon below. They’re on sale for a limited time, so don’t wait too long! Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Swing Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $37 Zesica Bohemian Floral Strapless Beach Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $56 $45 Cupshe Floral Beach Cover Up Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $33 Lillusory Tank Ruched Mini Beach Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $34 Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $44 Anrabess Loose Summer Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $37 Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 Huskary Summer Split Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $31 Grecerelle Halter Sun Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $30 Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Beach Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $45 Ecowish Lace Backless Mini Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 