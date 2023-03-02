Cool Down Your Bed With This On-Sale Gel-Infused Mattress Topper From Amazon

Whether you’ve purchased a mattress that’s a bit too firm or you’re trying to extend its life to avoid a high expense, adding a mattress topper is one way to make your bed more comfortable. But if you’re a hot sleeper, any kind of extra layer can add too much warmth to your bed and create an environment that’s not suitable for rest. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a workaround, and it’s this cooling topper that’s on-sale with a double discount.



The Subrtex gel-infused mattress topper is 3 inches thick and features memory foam with a 3.5 pound density and a knit bamboo rayon cover. It works to enhance air flow and lessen trapped body heat with the goal of “creating a cooler and more comfortable sleeping environment,”, according to the brand. With 6,400 perfect ratings and 1,000 five-star reviews, shoppers say it fits the bill.

Amazon

To buy: $107 with coupon (was $150); amazon.com.

“This mattress topper has been the ultimate life saver,” began a five-star reviewer who said they purchased the topper to “transform” their old mattress and avoid the high cost of purchasing a new one. They continued, “The greatest thing about this topper is the fact that it keeps you extra cool all throughout the night, which is a definite plus.” Another shopper shared that they think the topper is “super soft and comfortable” and added, “[It] excels at remaining cool compared to any other product I've tried.”

When your mattress topper arrives, Subrtex points out that it’s best to lay it in a fully ventilated space for up to 72 hours to allow it to fully expand, then add it to your bed. It’s available in all standard sizes, but it’s on sale in full, queen, and king, and the topper fits mattresses that are up to 12 inches deep. It even has a mesh fabric back and elastic straps to keep it in place and prevent movement while you sleep, and the zippered bamboo cover is also machine washable.

“I really like the no slip fabric on the back and the adjustable straps to go over the mattress,” confirmed a reviewer who also said that they “love” the mattress pad and appreciate that it’s “so comfortable.”

If you’re dreaming of creating a more comfortable bed without having to purchase a new mattress but you’re afraid of making your space too hot, try the Subrtex cooling mattress topper. Just make sure to shop soon in order to take advantage of the current sale that brings a queen size topper down to just $107.

