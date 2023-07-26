Two of the biggest tests in a relationship: trips to IKEA and tackling large-scale home renovations together. The latter is notoriously stressful for a prolonged period of time—it can feel endless, and when you’re managing such a massive project with a partner, it can also strain the relationship. But there’s hope! According to a recent survey conducted by Angi, home improvement projects can actually bring couples closer together.

Over the spring, Angi surveyed 1,000 U.S. adult homeowners living with a significant other, partner or spouse, and using supplemental data from prominent dating platform eHarmony, released the results in June. The overwhelming majority (84 percent) viewed their home improvement project positively, claiming it was “a good test of their relationship and made them appreciate and love their partner more or helped them decide on the relationship’s trajectory.” A mere 5 percent shared that a project ended their relationship.

The Stats on Stress

Home renovations can really bring on the headaches, and more than three-fourths of survey respondents confirmed their projects led to arguments. The biggest sources of tension? Budgeting for home improvement projects and the cost of utilities, which earned 42 percent and 41 percent of the votes, respectively. Even very minor issues were triggering for survey takers—over half of them reported fighting with their partner over control of the thermostat. Yikes.

The Division of Labor

If who does what leads to bickering, perhaps it’ll help to know how the work is split up for other couples. Age can be a huge factor. In general, women prefer to split tasks with their partners (56 percent) and men prefer sole ownership of home improvement projects (51 percent), but women under 34 like to take on projects by themselves while younger men want the opposite. What might be the biggest takeaway and resolution is this: Just hire someone. Over 60 percent agreed that hiring outside help reduced the number of arguments.

Picking the Right Projects

The type of project you decide to tackle could also impact your relationship’s dynamics. Surprisingly, landscaping was considered the “the least friction-causing project” in the survey results. Other low-stress projects include picking out appliances, everyday home maintenance and hanging shelves or artwork. If you’re nervous about progressing into home improvement territory as a couple, testing out the waters with these smaller tasks could help you decide if you’re both in the right place relationship-wise to take on more.