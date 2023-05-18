Reviewers Call This Hanging Organizer a ‘Space-Saver’ for Closets, and You Can Get It for $30 at Amazon

The sturdy shelves can hold up to 50 pounds.

By
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Published on May 18, 2023 07:00PM EDT

If you spend most of your getting ready time digging around your closet trying to find certain items, you might want to consider a better way to store clothes, shoes, and accessories. One popular option is the StorageWorks hanging organizer that has received more than 4,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. In fact, a professional organizer, Bonnie Barrios, previously told Real Simple that it’s a solution for freeing up space in closets, saying, “It gives you shelf space to store sweaters, pants, kids’ sports items, toiletries, and so forth.” Grab the organizer to clean up your closet for just $30 at Amazon.

The organizer has six compartments (11.25 by 11.5 by 7 inches each) with sturdy fiberboard shelves and metal hooks that can hang over most horizontal closet rods. The whole unit is 12 by 12 by 47.5 inches and can hold up to 50 pounds, making it useful even for shoppers with a lot of clothing. The organizer also has two mesh pockets on the side to keep accessories and small items handy, too.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Shoppers use the shelves to store everything from clothing to shoes to board games. According to one reviewer, the “reinforced shelves don’t stretch or sag immediately.” Another customer noted that the organizer is a great alternative if you’re not able to customize the storage in your closet. They said, “These are sturdy and can be moved around to different areas, making it work for whatever may be in your closet at any given time.”

“This hanging shelf for sweaters is such a space-saver in your closet! It holds all of my sweaters (around 30 of them) and keeps them neat and readily available [with] plenty of room underneath for my shoe racks, too!” one reviewer commented

Get rid of closet clutter with this highly-rated hanging organizer that’s $30 at Amazon. It’ll make getting dressed so much simpler.

