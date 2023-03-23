This Hidden Amazon Section Is Filled With Storage and Organization Essentials—Up to 75% Off

And prices on these popular picks start at just $6.

By
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Storage and Organization Outlet Deals tout
You may not realize how much stuff you have until a new season arrives and you have to pack away all your seasonal items. With spring officially here, everything from small winter decor to large chunky sweaters need to be put away, so you might be searching for new storage and organization items to hold it all. And right now, you can fill your home with smart items that all have an unbeatable discount. 

Whether you’re stashing away winter items or are shopping for containers to organize everyday essentials, Amazon is the place to find what you’re looking for. There are nifty items on this list that’ll tidy up every area in your house, including the living room, bathroom, bedroom, and more with deals starting at $6. You’ll discover stylish storage boxes, shower caddies, and shoe racks all on sale with Amazon’s secret Outlet Deals section—up to 75 percent off. 

Storage and Organization Outlet Deals

No matter what room you’re tidying, you’re going to need a place to hide all the tchotchkes, electronics, and plain ol’ mess. And this set of pretty storage bins are one way to accomplish the task. The bins are easy to collapse, so you can pop them open when needed and fold them away for the latter. Each one has handles on the sides, making them easy to pull from under furniture or even use as makeshift drawers in cubbies. Oh, and this pick is on sale and has an extra 15 percent off coupon for that coveted double discount. 

DII Non Woven Storage Collection Polka Dot

To buy: $18 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

Speaking of cubbies, this on-sale cubicle organizer is perfect to pair with the above. This space-saving furniture pick comes with nine cavities that can be used as shelves to display decor as well as drawers when accompanied with bins to hide away your kids’ toys, messy electronics, and more. 

ClosetMaid 4167 Cubeicals Organizer, 9-Cube, Natural Gray

To buy: $72 (was $98); amazon.com.

Need help in the laundry room? You have to have this laundry sorter on your radar; it comes with four hanging bags, allowing you to toss lights, darks, and even delicates as soon as you take it off. Read: You don’t have to sort through dirty laundry when you have to throw it in the washing machine. The sorter comes with a moving cart that includes wheels for easy transport from one area of the mudroom to the other. 

Whitmor 4 Section Rolling Laundry Sorter - 4 Removable Heavy Duty Bags - Chrome

To buy: $82 (was $130); amazon.com.

And once you’re done with laundry, you’ll want these clear shelf dividers that are super handy when putting away clean clothes. The pack is available in multiple styles, but this acrylic option makes closets look so chic. The dividers attach to the shelves in your closet via a little clip at the bottom and help keep items like tops, jeans, and more in place. You’ll also notice how much more space you’ll have per shelf thanks to these must-haves. The set of six is on sale for $31. 

Urban Deco 6PCS Acrylic Shelf Dividers for Closets Adjustable Acrylic Organizers and Storage

To buy: $31 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon’s Outlet storefront has tons of other organization deals happening right now. Browse our top picks below for the best. 

STORi Audrey Stackable Plastic White Organizer with Clear Drawer

To buy: $24 (was $28); amazon.com.

EAGMAK Shower Caddy with Hooks of 4, No Drilling Adhesive

To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com.

Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Display Case for Rings

To buy: $10 (was $16); amazon.com.

mDesign Metal Bathroom Storage Tool Organizer Accessory Basket Tray

To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.

Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Rack, Fold-up

To buy: $40 (was $52); amazon.com.

IRIS USA 12 Qt. Plastic Storage Container Bin

To buy: $30 (was $45); amazon.com.

Copco Non-Skid Pantry Cabinet, 9-Inch, White/Gray

To buy: $6 (was $24); amazon.com.

Jucaifu Stackable Small Shoe Rack, Entryway, Hallway and Closet Space Saving Storage and Organization (3-Tier, Green)

To buy: $7 (was $12); amazon.com.

