These 5 States Are Spending the Most on Eggs Right Now, According to Instacart

Sorry, California.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler

Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023
states-that-spend-the-most-on-eggs-GettyImages-1308706741
Photo:

Tanja Ivanova/Getty Images

Need a dozen eggs? You might want to increase your weekly grocery budget. As you may have noticed, egg prices are on the rise thanks to inflation coupled with an egg shortage, which was triggered by an outbreak of the bird flu (avian influenza) that impacted more than 57 million birds. But exactly how much are consumers paying for eggs these days?

Just ask the folks at grocery delivery platform Instacart, who examined the company’s purchase data and found that the price Instacart customers have spent on a dozen eggs has increased by a whopping 54 percent year-over-year, comparing December 2022 to December 2021. Not surprisingly, exactly how much you’re paying for a dozen eggs depends on where you live. Generally speaking, shoppers in Midwestern states are spending the least, while those on the coasts are shelling out much more than usual.

Curious to know where shoppers are spending the most on eggs, as well as the least? Keep reading for more information.

States With the Most Expensive Eggs

States in the West and South have some of the most expensive eggs in the nation.

Hawaii

Citizens of Hawaii may be surrounded by beaches and palm trees, but the state is also where shoppers can expect to spend nearly $10 for a dozen eggs—or an average of $9.73, to be exact.

Florida

While Florida’s egg prices are 53 percent lower than Hawaii’s, on average, shoppers in the Sunshine State can expect to spend $6.36 for a dozen eggs. Additionally, several Florida cities have seen similar increases, including Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.

Alabama

In neighboring Alabama, consumers spend approximately $6.12 for a dozen eggs, just slightly less than those in Florida.

Nevada

Residents of Nevada can expect to spend an average of $6.07 for eggs, making omelets, quiches, and scrambled eggs more expensive.

California

If you live in California, you can expect to pay about $6.05 for a carton of eggs. In the Bay Area eggs cost an average of $6.27, while they cost around $6.01 in Orange County, and just $5.87 in San Diego.

A map illustrating the rising cost of eggs in America

Instacart

States With the Least Expensive Eggs

Although Midwestern states are, on average, spending the least on a dozen eggs, they are also experiencing the greatest upward price surges compared to the rest of the country.

Missouri

For the cheapest eggs in the country, head to Missouri. In the Midwestern state, consumers spend just $4.24 for 12 eggs.

Nebraska

Nearby Nebraska also has some of the cheapest eggs in the nation, with a dozen costing an average of $4.25.

Indiana

Shoppers in Indiana spend an average of $4.33 on eggs—just a bit more than nearby Missouri, but less than neighbors Illinois and Ohio.

Ohio

Speaking of Ohio, eggs in the Buckeye State currently cost an average of $4.39.

Kansas

In Kansas, shoppers can nab a dozen eggs for an average price of $4.41. In neighboring Colorado, eggs are significantly more expensive at $5.77 a carton.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
thanksgiving-cost-per-state-GettyImages-1341250453
This Is How Much a Thanksgiving Turkey Costs in Every State
Many glasses of rose wine at wine tasting. Concept of rose wine and variety
Here's How Much a Glass of Rosé Costs in Every State
Eggs on blue background, egg shortage 2023
There Is an Egg Shortage Right Now—Here's What You Need to Know
halloween-candy-by-state-GettyImages-513392589 (1)
Here's the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State—Did Your Favorite Make the Cut?
Women preparing to paint a room
The Average Cost to Paint a Room in Every State
Woman organizing Clothes In Wardrobe
Declutter Any Space With These Home Organization Services
pumpkin pie on a map of the usa
Instacart Shares the Most Uniquely Popular Pie in Each State in Honor of Pi Day
United States of America map formed with american dollars bills
Discover Which States Collect Zero Estate or Inheritance Taxes
How to pick the best place to retire for you - pretty retirement spot
How to Pick the Best Place to Retire for You
affordable-beach-towns: aerial shot of beach with colorful umbrellas
8 U.S. Beach Vacations That Aren't Budget-Busters
Close-Up Of Watermelon Slice On Cutting Board Against Pink Background
The Top 10 Summer Foods, According to Instacart
tricks-for-saving-1000-holiday-season: piggy bank with Santa hat
20 Tricks for Saving $1,000 or More This Holiday Season
Basket of fruit, pints of ice cream, brownies, and a box of chocolates all sitting on a table
The 10 Best Gift Baskets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
new-retirement-rules
How to Save for Retirement—No Matter Your Current Finances
Prayer plant (Maranta leuconeura) in a white pot against a white background.
Save Yourself a Trip to the Nursery With These Plant Delivery Services
wrapped holiday gifts in brown, red, and white circling a shopping cart, all on blue background
18 Tips to Save Money on Holiday Shopping