Starbucks Discontinued This Surprising Healthy Breakfast Staple

It's actually been off the menu for quite a while and no one seemed to notice.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023
starbucks-discontinues-bananas-realsimple-GettyImages-1310424262
Photo:

bigacis/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Starbucks fans dislike, it’s change. Just ask them how they feel about the potential move to nugget ice. But the coffee chain’s recent decision to stop selling bananas is making customers go...bananas!

While it might seem like a small move, customers expressed outrage over the loss of this potassium- and fiber-rich option as they loved grabbing solo bananas for breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up. But overall, it was one of the healthiest and most affordable options on the menu, ringing in at just a dollar each.

While Starbucks never announced its move to take bananas off its menu, a company representative told The Take Out that it got rid of frozen and fresh bananas in May of 2022 when it evaluated the store’s menu and found that bananas weren’t selling well.

According to Reddit, Starbucks employees were glad to see them go.

One commenter said: "We get 24, sell 1 or 2, then throw out the rest when they get gross, and then repeat.”

Still looking for a healthy(ish) Starbucks option? Opt for the Rolled and Steel Cut Oatmeal Cups or Berry Trio Parfait. Both are loaded with protein and fiber.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
healthiest-breakfast-GettyImages-916423154
The Healthiest Breakfast Foods to Jump-Start Your Day, According to Dietitians
Jane Goodall's Tofu Scramble With Spinach and Spiced Sunflower Seeds Served in a Pan, Surrounded by Tortillas and More Seeds
21 High-Protein Vegan Breakfast Ideas to Keep You Full
trader-joes-spring-must-haves-GettyImages-932526398
10 New Trader Joe's Spring Must-Haves, According to Employees
Refrigerator shelf with oils, condiments, water pitcher, and leftover foods in airtight containers. Two produce drawers filled with bell peppers, carrots, and lettuce.
22 Healthy Fridge Items to Stock Up on for Healthier Living
best-healthy-breakfast-tout
25 Fast, Healthy (and Delicious!) Breakfast Ideas
Lap desk on a yellow patterned background
The 50 Best Gifts for College Students of 2023
Revive Superfoods Review products and packaging
Revive Superfoods: I Tried This Frozen Meal Delivery Service for One Week, and Here's What I Thought
cycle-syncing-food-realsimple-GettyImages-1376305092
The Healthiest Foods to Eat During Every Phase of Your Monthly Cycle
2023 REAL SIMPLE Smart Money Awards logo
Smart Money Awards: Winning Financial Apps and Services of 2023
Halloween desserts and Halloween treats - Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
53 Halloween Desserts and Treats That'll Have Guests Howling for More
trader-joes-spring-products
13 Spring Foods You Must Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Employees
Frozen blackberries in a bowl on pink background
16 Superfoods You Can Keep in the Freezer—and How to Cook With Them
Basket of fruit, pints of ice cream, brownies, and a box of chocolates all sitting on a table
The 10 Best Gift Baskets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
six prepared meals in white packaging on a light-colored countertop
I Tried Factor Meals for a Week—Here's My Honest Review
Organic Açai Bowl from trader joes
15 Trader Joe's Products That Are Packed With Superfoods
Tovala Review Dumplings Plated
Tovala Review: Smart Meals for Busy Lives