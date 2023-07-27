Sellout Risk: Stanley Just Dropped 2 New Tumbler Colors, and They’re Going Fast

Grab a Polar Swirl and Rose Quartz Swirl Quencher before it’s too late.

Published on July 27, 2023 06:00PM EDT

Stanley Tumbler Drop Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Before the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler ever graced TikTok, no one could have predicted that a cup could go viral. Nearly 131 million views later, the Stanley tumbler hype is still going strong, and that’s only been bolstered by the cup brand’s latest drop. Stanley took its loyal fandom by surprise when two new colors—Polar Swirl and Rose Quartz Swirl—debuted online in both 30- and 40-ounce Stanleys, just in time for the last few weeks of summer.

Stanley Quenchers are perpetually at risk for selling out, but if you want to grab one in either of these new colors, you’re going to have to act even faster than usual. Shoppers are limited to how many they can buy (20 units maximum), and we’d be shocked if these colors were still in stock by the end of the week. If you want one, be sure to click “add to cart” ASAP.

30-Ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley THE QUENCHER H2.0 FLOWSTATE TUMBLER Rose Quartz Swirl

Stanley

The 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is $35, while the 40-ounce is $45. Unfortunately, these to-go cups rarely go on sale, due to just how popular they are, and how quickly they sell out.

40-Ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley THE QUENCHER H2.0 FLOWSTATE TUMBLER Polar Swirl

Stanley

Ideal for taking your coffee, water, or any other beverage of your choice on the go, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler has vacuum-seal insulation that keeps hot drinks hot and color drinks cold, up to seven and 11 hours respectively. Designed to fit perfectly into your car’s cup holder, the Quencher also comes with an ergonomic handle that’s convenient to grip. It also features a removable lid with a rotating cover and a reusable straw.

As if the millions of TikTok views weren’t enough, plenty of reviewers are singing the praises of Stanley cups in the comments section of the website, too. With nearly 4,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that drinkers of all kinds of beverages—from water to coffee to morning smoothies—are obsessed, noting how effective it is at keeping cold beverages cold.

One five-star reviewer was impressed that it kept their water cold for two days straight. They added, “It being cute is just an added plus.” Another verified shopper said, “I use it every day for school, work, or just around the house,” adding that it helps them “get their required water for the day,” and that it “stays nice and cool all day.” 

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, now available in new colors Polar Swirl and Rose Quartz Swirl, won’t stay in stock long. If you’re wanting to add this to your Stanley collection, shop each color now, starting at $35.

