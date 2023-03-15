Alert: The Viral Stanley Tumbler Comes in 2 New Spring Colors, and They're Bound to Sell Out

Chances are you’re familiar with the viral Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler from TikTok, where it has 46.3 million views and counting. If you’re hooked on the trend, there’s good news—the water bottle now comes in two new colors. You can shop the spring shades, Citron and Jade, right now, but you’ll have to hurry. The tumbler is almost constantly sold out, so you’ll definitely want to snag yours before the new colors are gone.

Citron is a bright lime green with a contrasting jade green logo and details, while Jade is a darker green with pops of muted blue-green. Both shades will remind you of blooming grass and trees to welcome the spring season. The colors are available in the 14-oz, 30-ounce, and 40-ounce sizes. Prices start at $20 for the smallest bottle, while the 30-ounce option is $35, and the 40-ounce is $45.

To buy: $45; stanley1913.com.

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 is made of recycled stainless steel and features vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot for up to seven hours or cold for up to 11 hours. The rotating FlowState lid has a covered straw opening (with a reusable straw) that won’t cause splashes, a drink opening, and full-cover top. The 40- and 30-ounce bottles have an ergonomic handle that makes them easy to hold, and while the tumbler is big, the narrow base fits perfectly into cup holders. The larger sizes will definitely keep you hydrated all day long, but if you prefer a smaller size that’s easy to travel with, try the 14-ounce tumbler. It’s the smallest and lightest Quencher H2.0, and it’s great for kids, too.

The three sizes have received 3,500 five-star ratings combined, and shoppers say the tumbler is “worth the hype.” One five-star reviewer said that the cup was a “great investment in [their] health and wellbeing.” According to customers, the Quencher keeps iced drinks cold even in a hot car, and it maintains the temperature of cold drinks overnight. For caffeine-lovers, you can brew your coffee and stick the tumbler in the fridge so you have fresh iced coffee first thing in the morning.

Another shopper commented that they take the cup everywhere they go, adding that the handle makes it easy to carry even while holding other items. Reviewers have also noted that the durable tumbler doesn’t dent even after being dropped multiple times, making it a worthwhile investment that you can use for years.

Stanley products are “Built For Life” and designed to last and last, reducing waste from disposable products. The brand is committed to sustainability throughout the entire supply chain, using recycled materials and minimal plastic packaging. Portions of the company’s net income are donated to nature conservation and food security causes, too.

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler has sold out multiple times, and the new Citron and Jade colors won’t last long. Scoop them up now starting at $20.