Hurry! Stanley Just Launched Its Viral Tumbler in New Colors That Are Only Available at Target

Lauren Taylor
Published on July 30, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Target Stanley Collab Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

We have big news for fans of the internet-famous Stanley tumbler: The brand partnered with Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia to create a limited edition collection that just dropped today. The collab includes the 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler and the Classic Legendary Bottle in a new print and colors, and it’s only available to buy at Target. Stanley tumblers have sold out nearly every time there’s been a new release, so don’t wait to check out the Target-exclusive collection. 

The viral tumbler has a huge 40-ounce capacity, but while it’s large, it’s designed to fit into cup holders. Plus, it has a sturdy handle to easily grab it and head out the door. With a double-walled design made with 90 percent recycled stainless steel, it keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for 7 hours. 

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

You can drink from the reusable straw or remove it to sip directly from the lid. There’s no need to worry about spills, either, thanks to the splash guard around the straw hole and the cover that closes over the drink opening. Choose from six limited edition colors that coordinate with the Hearth & Hand collection, or snag one of each to suit your mood: Sour Cream (a soft, slightly warm white), Twilight Taupe (a light shade of taupe), Serene Green (a light sage), Peet Moss (an earthy dark green), Navy Voyage, and Basic Brown. 

Stanley 48oz Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle

Target Stanley 48oz Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle

Target

The Classic Legendary Bottle is a thermos-style container with double-walled insulation that keeps liquids hot for an astounding 40 hours and cold for 35 hours. It’s ideal for traveling because of the leak-resistant lid that resists spills and the collapsible handle that saves space in your bag. When you remove the cap, it doubles as an 8-ounce cup that you can transfer drinks or soups into, too. The thermos comes in four colors: Cocoa Praline (brown with gray trim), Navy Voyage (featuring tan trim), Peet Moss with brown trim, and Sour Cream/Navy Voyage Plaid (a soft white base with navy plaid details).

Hurry to grab your favorite colors in the tumbler and the bottle from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target—the new collection is pretty much guaranteed to sell out quickly, and you don’t want to miss out.  

Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target Stanley 40oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

Stanley 48oz Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle

Target Stanley 48oz Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle

Target
