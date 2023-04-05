We Found 10 Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop Ahead of Spring and Summer Events—All Under $70

Styles start at just $24.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Wedding season is upon us, and between the actual ceremonies, engagement parties, and bridal showers, you’ll need at least a couple of dresses to avoid a repeat outfit. We did some shopping for you and picked out 10 beautiful pieces—and they’re all under $70. In our list of spring wedding guest dresses, you’ll find every style you could need: strapless, one-shoulder, square-neck, printed, ruched, and more. 

For a daytime wedding, try this short sleeve, polka-dotted midi wrap dress. Or for a more formal occasion, check out this ruched one-shoulder style that comes in 16 colors, including white, which would be the perfect engagement party dress for brides. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite options below, and we bet you’ll want to snag all of them. 

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $70

  • Love by Design Iris V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $55 (was $108); nordstromrack.com
  • Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $24 (was $40); amazon.com
  • Marina Off-the-Shoulder Scuba Crepe Dress, From $42 (was $149); nordstromrack.com
  • PrettyGarden Ruched Bodycon Dress, $38; amazon.com
  • Open Edit Strappy Shirred Sleeveless Midi Dress, $69; nordstrom.com
  • Lyaner Spaghetti Strap Split-Hem Midi Dress, From $32; amazon.com
  • T1fe 1sfe Square-Neck Ruffle Midi Formal Dress, From $39; amazon.com
  • ​​Farah Mauve Print Midi Wrap Dress, $59; lulus.com
  • Manhattan Moment Mauve Ruffled Midi Wrap Dress, $42 with code BLOOM20 (was $52); lulus.com
  • PrettyGarden Maxi Sleeveless Halter Neck Dress, $41 (was $51); amazon.com
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Dress

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $40); amazon.com.

A classic slip dress like this one is a great investment because it can be worn for so many occasions. The satin material is a blend of polyester and spandex for some added stretch. It features spaghetti straps, a cowl neck, and scoop back, and there’s a zipper closure in the back.

Iris V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack


To buy: $55 (was $108); nordstromrack.com.

This long-sleeved maxi dress is modest but shows off just a peek of skin with a deep V-neck and slit. It has a flattering cinched waist with pleats on the top and skirt. You can currently shop the style in black, purple, emerald, champagne, and blue for 49 percent off. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Maxi Dress

Amazon


To buy: $41 (was $51); amazon.com.

This versatile tiered dress from Amazon can be styled with heels for a wedding or with flat sandals or sneakers for a more casual outfit. The halter neck has a button closure on the back, and with the waist tie, you can adjust the dress to be tighter or looser depending on your preference. 

Check out the rest of our picks below—starting at only $25—to be the best-dressed guest at your next wedding.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Ruched Bodycon Dress

Amazon

To buy: $38; amazon.com.

Strappy Shirred Sleeveless Midi Dress

Nordstrom

To buy: $69; nordstrom.com.

LYANER Women's Spaghetti Strap Dress

Amazon


To buy: From $32; amazon.com

Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dress

Amazon

To buy: From $39; amazon.com.

Farah Mauve Print Midi Wrap Dress

Lulus


To buy: $59; lulus.com.

Manhattan Moment Mauve Ruffled Midi Wrap Dress

Lulus

To buy: $42 with code BLOOM20 (was $52); lulus.com.

Off-the-Shoulder Scuba Crepe Dress

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: From $42 (was $149); nordstromrack.com.

