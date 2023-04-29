These Cute and Comfortable Sneakers Are Right on Trend for Spring, and Prices Start at $32 on Amazon

Whether you enjoy the occasional hike, work long shifts that require you to be on your feet, or just like to travel comfortably, sneakers are a year-round closet staple. They should be comfy, stylish, and suitable for various occasions. Your feet need ample support for all of your warm-weather activities and events, but with so many different designs and brands to choose from, making that decision can feel nearly impossible.

Amazon's The Shop by Shopbop storefront has made it easier than ever for you to find all the kicks that will take you through spring and summer without a fuss. You don't need to live in sweats to appreciate good sneakers. You can prioritize your comfort while pairing the versatile, sporty footwear with anything from a silky slip dress to your favorite blouse and jeans combo.

We skimmed through the hundreds of styles from top-tier brands like Asics, Reebok, Converse, Keds, and more to uncover the best stylish and budget-friendly options. Take a look at our picks below, starting at $32.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of hightop Chucks, especially when they feature a trendy, extra-high platform. They'll add some extra height without making you feel swiftly uncomfortable like you would with a high heel.

To buy: $80; amazon.com.

Tretorn Nylite Plus Canvas Sneakers

From canvas leopard print to floral accents, Treton's Nylite sneakers offer a moisture-wicking insole, so you can wear them with or without socks. The 80s-inspired flat design pairs well with everything from short shorts and skirts to trousers and denim.

To buy: From $32 (was $75); amazon.com.

Asics Gel-Quantum 90 Running Shoes

With an ultra-sporty look, the Asics Gel-Quantum running shoe was built for casual style and flexibility. As its name suggests, it is equipped with supportive gel technology that enhances comfort and stability while you're on the move.

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker

Reebok's timeless leather sneaker comes in 24 different color and design variations. On top of complementing just about every outfit, they're so popular because they're lightweight and comfortable enough for long walks.

To buy: $85; amazon.com.

Keds Champion Glitter Sneaker

Add a little glitz and glam to your look with these Keds. They're crafted from the brand's iconic Champion shoe but outfitted with lots of stunning bling, so you know you're getting style and comfort in one pair.

To buy: $75; amazon.com.

Reebok Classic Legacy Sneaker

With a nod to the 70s, Reebok's Legacy lineup pays tribute to the highly coveted cool, chunky runners of the time with a modern edge. They are a high-performance choice that will take you from your daily jog to a breezy weekend brunch, making them perfect for all kinds of activities to keep you on the go.

To buy: From $52 (was $85); amazon.com.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Slip On

If you're looking for an easy-to-wear option that you can just throw on and go, consider the Shoreline Slip-Ons. Shoppers call them the perfect travel shoe because they're "super versatile and comfy."

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Onitsuka Tiger New York

Onitsuka's Tiger New York style was designed with city adventures in mind. They boast a cushioned tongue and collar for ultimate comfort as well as a breathable mesh lining to promote ventilation for all-day wear.

To buy: $85; amazon.com.

Asics Lyte Classic Shoes

The Asics Lyte collection comes in a variety of gorgeous soft-toned and muted colorways that blend blushes and creams to perfection. The EVA midsoles also incorporate shock-absorbing materials to prevent pain from prolonged wear.

To buy: From $45 (was $85); amazon.com.

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneaker

This 90's throwback to the perfect tennis shoe is so comfy, one shopper admits that they "wear them everyday." From the plush EVA foam footbeds to the responsive cushioning, these kicks were made for jet-setters.

To buy: $85; amazon.com.

Fila Disruptor II Sneaker

You may have noticed Fila's bulky Disruptor trainers inundating your social feeds—and with good reason. They're the shoe of the 'It girls' because of their callback to 90's nostalgia and their nifty treaded soles that provide incredible traction in rain and snow.

To buy: $65; amazon.com.

