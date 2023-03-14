These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40

Shop tennis skorts, denim minis, office-ready midis, and more.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Are you feeling uninspired by your wardrobe? It’s a familiar feeling that happens to so many people, and it can make you want to toss everything you own. But that’s definitely not the best thing to do. Instead, consider introducing a new-to-you style that’s easy to pair with plenty of the pieces you already own. And in this case, we’re talking about adding new skirts to your rotation to celebrate the return of warmer weather. 

Although skirts never went out of style, more recently it feels like there’s an abundance of new options. Trendy tennis skorts are everywhere, midi skirts are the length of the moment, and jean skirts are back on everyone’s radar too. No need to poke around at different retailers to find all of your skirts for the season, either—Amazon has plenty of options under $40. Read on for 12 of our favorite styles.

LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf Athletic Activewear Skorts Mini Summer Workout Running Shorts with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

You can wear tennis skorts for far more than just spending time on the court. Shoppers pair this style with simple tank tops and T-shirts for everything from workouts to casual get-togethers with friends. It’s made from 75 percent nylon and 25 percent spandex, and the skort even includes a pocket where you can store your phone while you’re on the go. Choose from 28 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from XS to XL while this piece is only $23 with a coupon. 

EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $39); amazon.com.

Patterns can feel like a risk, but dots are definitely timeless. This dotted midi skirt with a whopping 10,700 perfect ratings and 1,000 five-star reviews is made from 100 percent polyester, and it’s available in 19 colors in sizes XS to XXL. It has a gathered elastic waistband that almost looks like ruffles while it’s on, and the length is considered midi because the pleated skirt falls at mid-calf. The best news? This easy-to-style skirt has pockets! 

Lexi Womens Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skirt

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $34); amazon.com.

This year feels like it’s all about the return of the jean skirt, and this $30 find lets you join in at an affordable price point. The Lexi jean skirt is made from cotton and spandex, and it has over 5,100 perfect ratings and 1,300 five-star reviews. The button closure and above the knee length make this a classic style that you can dress up with wedges or dress down with white sneakers. Plus, you can also choose from up to 20 colors and washes in sizes ranging from 0 to 24. 

GRACE KARIN Women High Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt Midi Swing A-line Skirts

Amazon

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

The spring and summer feel like two of the busiest times of the year for events and parties, and a pleated skirt is a piece you can wear again and again for almost any occasion. The Grace Karin midi chiffon skirt has nearly 1,900 five-star reviews, and it has climbed into one of the top five spots in Amazon’s Women’s Weekend Skirts category. It’s fully lined and features a pleated chiffon over layer and an elastic high waistband. Plus, the skirt is machine washable, in stock in 28 colors, and available in sizes S to XXL. 

Use spring’s arrival as an excuse for a closet refresh, and pick up a few skirts to pair with the T-shirts and blouses you already own. Whether you’re looking for casual finds or a few styles you can dress up for work and nights out, these best-sellers have you covered. But make sure to shop quickly while stock, colors, and sizes are still wide-ranging. 

Allegra K Women's Printed Skirt Chiffon Elastic Waist Ruffle Tiered Flowy Midi Skirts

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $25); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Amazon

To buy: $38 (was $50); amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Floral Printed Elastic Waist A Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.

BALEAF Women's Pleated Tennis Skirts High Waisted Lightweight Athletic Golf Skorts Skirts with Shorts Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.

Naggoo Women's Polka Dot Midi Skirts Casual High Elastic Waist A Line Pleated Midi Chiffon Skirts with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

MEROKEETY Women's Boho Leopard Print Skirt Pleated A-Line Swing Midi Skirts

Amazon

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Editor Loved Nightstand Sleep Items
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and I Can’t Sleep Without These Nightstand Must-Haves—Starting at $7
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather recovery slide sandals with +Comfort
Amazon Shoppers Say These Slide Sandals Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds,’ and They’re Just $25
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
Related Articles
Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
Spring Flowy Dresses at Amazon TOUT
Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16
FireSwan Womens Crossover Flare Leggings Tout
This Nostalgic Leggings Trend Is Back, and Amazon Shoppers Love This Under-$25 Find
Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring
Amazon Beach Roundup Tout
Amazon Has All the Beach Styles You Need for Your Spring Vacation—and Everything Is Under $40
MLEBR Womens Blouse Tout
Shoppers Are Purchasing Multiples of This Flowy Spring Blouse That’s Available in 21 Colors
Editor-Loved Spring Clothes Weekend Deals Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Spring Fashion Deals Are on My Radar—Up to 55% Off
Nordstrom Rack On Sale Dresses Tout
From Everyday Styles to Formal Silhouettes, These 15 On-Sale Dresses Are Perfect for Spring
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023 TOUT
The Best (and Most Versatile) Amazon Finds That Deserve a Spot in Your Closet in 2023
Amazon Spring Wardrobe Tout
Build Your Spring Wardrobe With These Delicate Floral Tops, Dresses, and Accessories, Starting at $24
High-Waisted Jeans
The 12 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023
Valentine's Day Outfits at Amazon Tout
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
Amazon End-of-Season Fashion Sale
Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off
Spanx Yes Pleats Tout
Spanx Just Launched an Activewear Line That’ll Have You Begging for Spring to Arrive Already
AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling Shacket That’s on Sale for Under $40