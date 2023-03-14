These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40

Are you feeling uninspired by your wardrobe? It’s a familiar feeling that happens to so many people, and it can make you want to toss everything you own. But that’s definitely not the best thing to do. Instead, consider introducing a new-to-you style that’s easy to pair with plenty of the pieces you already own. And in this case, we’re talking about adding new skirts to your rotation to celebrate the return of warmer weather.

Although skirts never went out of style, more recently it feels like there’s an abundance of new options. Trendy tennis skorts are everywhere, midi skirts are the length of the moment, and jean skirts are back on everyone’s radar too. No need to poke around at different retailers to find all of your skirts for the season, either—Amazon has plenty of options under $40. Read on for 12 of our favorite styles.

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.



You can wear tennis skorts for far more than just spending time on the court. Shoppers pair this style with simple tank tops and T-shirts for everything from workouts to casual get-togethers with friends. It’s made from 75 percent nylon and 25 percent spandex, and the skort even includes a pocket where you can store your phone while you’re on the go. Choose from 28 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from XS to XL while this piece is only $23 with a coupon.

To buy: $34 (was $39); amazon.com.



Patterns can feel like a risk, but dots are definitely timeless. This dotted midi skirt with a whopping 10,700 perfect ratings and 1,000 five-star reviews is made from 100 percent polyester, and it’s available in 19 colors in sizes XS to XXL. It has a gathered elastic waistband that almost looks like ruffles while it’s on, and the length is considered midi because the pleated skirt falls at mid-calf. The best news? This easy-to-style skirt has pockets!

To buy: $30 (was $34); amazon.com.



This year feels like it’s all about the return of the jean skirt, and this $30 find lets you join in at an affordable price point. The Lexi jean skirt is made from cotton and spandex, and it has over 5,100 perfect ratings and 1,300 five-star reviews. The button closure and above the knee length make this a classic style that you can dress up with wedges or dress down with white sneakers. Plus, you can also choose from up to 20 colors and washes in sizes ranging from 0 to 24.

To buy: $34; amazon.com.



The spring and summer feel like two of the busiest times of the year for events and parties, and a pleated skirt is a piece you can wear again and again for almost any occasion. The Grace Karin midi chiffon skirt has nearly 1,900 five-star reviews, and it has climbed into one of the top five spots in Amazon’s Women’s Weekend Skirts category. It’s fully lined and features a pleated chiffon over layer and an elastic high waistband. Plus, the skirt is machine washable, in stock in 28 colors, and available in sizes S to XXL.

Use spring’s arrival as an excuse for a closet refresh, and pick up a few skirts to pair with the T-shirts and blouses you already own. Whether you’re looking for casual finds or a few styles you can dress up for work and nights out, these best-sellers have you covered. But make sure to shop quickly while stock, colors, and sizes are still wide-ranging.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.



To buy: $23; amazon.com.



To buy: $22 (was $25); amazon.com.



To buy: $38 (was $50); amazon.com.



To buy: $27 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.



To buy: $26 (was $30); amazon.com.



To buy: $29; amazon.com.



To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

