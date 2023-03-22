Revive Your Front Porch With These Stylish Spring Decor Finds Starting at $14 on Amazon

Plus essentials you’ll want for lounging out there with your morning coffee.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Published on March 22, 2023

Spring Porch Decor Finds on Amazon
Southern Living

The sun’s out longer, the birds are chirping, and the flowers are blooming. Friends, we have finally made it to spring. And although temperatures are a little chillier than we’d like, warm weather is on its way. Read: It’s time to start redecorating, and your front porch is the first place to start. 

Anyone who steps foot into your home is first greeted by the front porch, which is why the area needs a good sprucing up. Pack away your winter decorations, because these spring decor finds are just what you need to bring life back into your porch—and they start at just $14 on Amazon. 

Within Amazon’s Home Decor section, you’ll find classic spring options like floral wreaths and entryway mats as well as some fun, colorful picks that can truly be used year round (with the right pairings, of course). Lucky for you, all of these items go nicely together, giving your porch a subtle yet classy—and totally magazine-worthy—aesthetic for spring. So what are you waiting for? Scroll through our list of the cutest spring decor on Amazon right now. 

Spring Porch Decor Finds on Amazon

Your home’s front door is usually the first thing people see, which is why you’re going to want to jazz it up with a festive wreath. Swap out your winter one for this lively faux eucalyptus wreath that’s simple and realistic looking for just $21. The round wreath is made with both eucalyptus and willow leaves plus little white berries, and its neutral palette makes it easy to match with whatever existing decor you have at home. 

CEWOR Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $33); amazon.com.

A front door mat is certainly functional, but why not make it decorative, too? That’s where this pretty floral doormat comes in. It’s made with thick coir strands ideal for getting dirt and mud off your shoes, and it has a bright, colorful design with different spring flowers and even insects like butterflies and ladybugs. 

Calloway Mills AZ105991729 Floral Hello Doormat, 17" x 29", Multicolor

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

However, if you’d rather keep a plain doormat at the front, consider adding an outdoor rug underneath. A thin one like this gives a nice layering effect while brightening up your front porch. It’s available in four buffalo checkered patterns, including this gray and white option, and comes in 10 sizes to accommodate various entryways. The $20 rug is also loved by more than 4,200 shoppers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. 

Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Runner Doormat

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $35); amazon.com.

You’ll also find some other spring decor items on this list that aren’t as traditional as a wreath or doormat. Take for example these farmhouse metal lanterns that come in a set of two for $95. They’re both made with metal, but have a white wood appearance that’s just bright enough for spring. You’ll also get one large lantern perfect for displaying on the ground as well as a smaller option that’s great by its side or hanging on its own. 

Glitzhome Farmhouse Wood Metal Lanterns Decorative Hanging Candle Lanterns White Set of 2 (No Glass)

Amazon

To buy: Glitzhome Farmhouse Decorative Lantern Set, $95; amazon.com.

And because Easter is right around the corner, you can’t go wrong with a simple bunny figurine hiding in the garden. This sweet pick is subtle and classy, and dare we say, pretty life-like as it appears to be lying down. The little statue is made with crushed stone and is coated with resin designed to protect it from UV rays and even weathering over time. 

Design Toscano QM200861 Bashful the Bunny Lying Down Rabbit Outdoor Garden Statue, 10 Inch, Polyresin,full color

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Want to see what other spring porch decor ideas are available on Amazon? Scroll through the rest of the list to find your new favorites. 

Deco 79 Seagrass Handmade Large Woven Storage Basket with Ring Handles, 20" x 18" x 19", Brown

Amazon

To buy: $41; amazon.com.

miulee-pack-decorative-pillow-covers

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $18); amazon.com.

Spring Wreath Spring Front Door Decor Spring Flowers Basket Spring Welcome Sign Porch Farmhouse Spring Artificial Flowers Wedding Home Decor (Pink)

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Lattice Design Planter Box â 14.75-Inch-Square Decorative Outdoor Flower or Plant Pot â Front Porch, Patio, and Garden Decor by Pure Garden (White)

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $25); amazon.com.

Metal Watering Can for Outdoor and Indoor Plants, Watering Can Decor, 1 Gallon (1 Gallon Copper)

Amazon

To buy: $23; amazon.com

DII Woven Throw Collection 100% Cotton, Basketweave, 50x60, Pumpkin Spice

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

Shine Company Vermont Rocker,Outdoor, Front Porch Rocking Chair, Light Oak

Amazon

To buy: $148 (was $164); amazon.com.

Dawhud Direct Hanging Bird Houses for Outside, Hand-Painted Bird Houses

Amazon

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $26); amazon.com.

Creative Semi-Circular Area Rug Anti Slip

Amazon

To buy: $18 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Safavieh Imperial Vine Ceramic Decorative Garden Stool, Orange

Amazon

To buy: $89 (was $161); amazon.com.

