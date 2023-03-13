12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh

Make room for flouncy dresses, silky skirts, and soft-hued heels starting at $19.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on March 13, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Springtime calls for a fresh color palette, and pastels have the main character energy to take your wardrobe from bland to lively. After a long season of bundling up, it's time to give flowy maxi dresses and candy-colored strappy sandals the spotlight, and Amazon's Punchy Pastels shop is overflowing with the cheery rainbow aesthetic.

Muted hues can easily be dressed up or down, giving your outfits the whimsical zing to inspire your dopamine dressing for the rest of the season. Embrace your inner pastel maximalist with our top 12 picks of versatile pieces that will round out your spring wardrobe and bring some color into your world.

Scroll below to browse the best pastel pieces under $50 to add to your closet.

AlvaQ Womens Spring Summer Knot Front V Neck Ruffles Long Sleeve Floral Print Swing Mini Dress

Amazon

AlvaQ Knot Front Mini Dress

From baby showers to coffee dates, this "perfectly sweet" ruffled mini dress is the ideal transitional essential your wardrobe is missing. The front bow detail and flouncy hem evoke an air of feminine elegance. Shoppers suggest sizing down since it runs a little large.

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

SOJOS Retro 90s Nude Rectangle Sunglasses For Women Trendy Chunky Glasses Pebble SJ2160

Amazon

Sojos Retro Rectangle Sunglasses

Give your eyes a break from the sun with this retro-inspired pair of sunglasses. The nonpolarized style offers high-definition UV400 protection to keep your eyes safe on the sunniest days. They're available in a wide range of fun colors, from powder blue to baby pink.

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

BALEAF Women's Pleated Tennis Skirts Layered Ruffle Mini Skirts with Shorts for Running Workout

Amazon

Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt

After getting your hands on this darling skirt, you'll be inspired to hit the tennis court. The built-in shorts hide a nifty pocket to keep your phone or other essentials close. It's constructed with a four-way stretch polyester and spandex blend that won't restrict your movement.

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

K-Swiss Women's Court Pro II CMF Sneaker

Amazon

K-Swiss Court Pro II CMF Sneaker

This soft rainbow design will add a touch of pastel to your kicks and your outfit. One shopper was impressed with the sneakers' versatility, writing, "I bought these shoes to wear with jeans and T-shirts, but also blazers and jeans—they are perfect."

To buy: $35 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Knit Midi Skirt

Reviewers have dubbed this figure-skimming midi skirt a "good basic" for any closet. Another customer commented, "It's lightweight, flows, stretches, and has a modestly long slit for ease of walking and sitting." They even vowed they were "going back for more!"

To buy: $21 (was $23); amazon.com.

LILLUSORY Women's Spring T Shirt Dress Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dresses

Amazon

Lillusory T-Shirt Dress

The playful ruched tie waist adornment sets this T-shirt dress apart from the rest. The bodycon silhouette makes it "perfect for work, a night out with the girls, or even a quick trip to the store," according to one shopper. From sneakers to cowboy boots, the energizing piece will look great with almost anything.

To buy: $34 (was $50); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Amazon

The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Slip skirts are a spring must-have for work and play, and this one has an elastic band so you can just pull it on and go. You'll rely on this "great wardrobe staple" all season long. You can snag it in soft yellow, lavender, and 22 other colors and prints.

To buy: $39 (was $50); amazon.com.

Romwe Women's Casual Summer Crop Top Short Sleeve V Neck Tee Button Ribbed Blouse T-Shirt

Amazon

Romwe Cropped Ribbed Short-Sleeved Cardigan

You can wear this cropped style on its own or over your favorite slinky dress. The flattering, lightweight design will never go out of style and layers beautifully. Amazon shoppers suggest sizing up to find your perfect fit.

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Goodthreads Women's Fluid Twill Puff Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress

Amazon

Goodthreads Twill Puff Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress

Goodthreads' maxi dress features a smocked back panel that offers a lot of stretch to guarantee comfort and is complimented with a lovely tiered skirt—it even includes pockets! "The cutout is super cute, and small enough to not be risque," one reviewer shared. "The sleeves have elastic cuffs so you can wear them long, or push them up to your elbows for more of a puff sleeve effect."

To buy: $46; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Amazon

The Drop Ana Silky Midi Slip Dress

"Love this dress! It's so pretty and can be worn for so many occasions," one shopper said. This chic midi slip dress makes any look instantly elegant with minimal effort. The adjustable straps give you customized support, and the side slits give it a sultry touch. 

To buy: from $31 (was $55); amazon.com.

sexrosly Women's Braided Heels Sandals Strappy Square Toe Chunky Block Heel Mules Slip On Sexy Dress Wedding High Heel Slippers Matte Leather PU Slide Sandal

Amazon

Sexrosly Braided Strappy Sandal

Officially step into spring with these slip-on, square-toed sandals. The stylish design includes an anti-slip, wear-resistant sole and a stable 3-inch heel to keep you comfortable. "They are gorgeous. I have flat wide feet, and they fit me perfectly," a five-star reviewer raved.

To buy: $19 (was $38); amazon.com.

WDIRARA Women's High Waisted Wide Leg Print Casual Baggy Jeans Denim Pants

Amazon

Wdirara High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

If you're really feeling the retro vibe, then you'll love Wdirara's jeans. Customers report that the pants are "really comfortable to wear all day." The high-waisted style is also available in several prints and soft hues—you might have trouble narrowing your selection down.

To buy: $53; amazon.com.

