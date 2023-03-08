10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring

These spring maxi dress styles start at $27.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
Photo:

Real Simple / Marcus Millan

The time has finally come to shed those heavy winter layers and start transitioning into your lighter and brighter fits. This is easier said than done—so we’ve put together a list of our favorite stylish maxi dresses that are on sale at Amazon ahead of spring.

No matter your style, this list has got you covered. Whether you’re shopping for casual styles or floral and flirty picks, there are plenty of options for you to choose from. The hard part is picking which one—but at these great prices, maybe you’ll want all of them. That’s because everything is up to 50 percent off and the deals start at just $27.

Maxi Dress Deals Under $50 at Amazon

This flowy wrap maxi dress is sure to make a statement in the best kind of way. Its V-neck cut, floral print, and relaxed fit are a winning combination that we can’t get enough of. With more than 15,200 five star ratings, customers rave about how flattering and comfortable this dress is. Perfect for weddings, family events, or beach days—any way you choose “you cannot go wrong with this dress.” 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Split Beach Party Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

This sleeveless split dress takes casual to a whole new level, and with more than 11,500 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why. Both stylish and versatile, customers love the built-in pockets and stretchy material. Pair the Amazon best-seller with a cardigan, belt, or jacket for everyday wear this upcoming season.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

A personal favorite, this one-shoulder sleeveless dress displays elegance rather effortlessly. It features a flowy tiered skirt, built-in pockets, and an overall flattering fit. The dress is available in many different fun and vibrant designs, including  floral and gingham patterns. This dress doesn’t just have our vote though, one shopper gave it “overall five stars” and another said it was their “best clothing purchase from Amazon.” 

ANRABESS Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Ruffle Tiered Beach Maxi Sun Dress

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com.

Obsessed is an understatement for shoppers when it comes to this spaghetti strap smocked sundress. Made with soft and breathable material, it’s perfect for sunny vacations or everyday wear. The style features a smocked bodice and a loose three-tiered skirt. Pick any of its 19 colors and dress it with sandals, heels, or flats for wherever you're going. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Thousands of shoppers  swoon over this short-sleeve wrap maxi dress. Its lightweight fabric and ruffled design is designed to keep you comfortable all day. Plus, there’s a plethora of solid colors and floral patterns to choose from. You may have a hard time just picking one! 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $51); amazon.com.

Want to see what other spring maxi dresses are on sale under $50 at Amazon? Scroll through the rest of our picks to maximize your spring wardrobe. 

VintageClothing Women's Floral Print Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $50); amazon.com.

BLENCOT Womens Casual Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Long Evening Dress

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

HUSKARY Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless V Neck Strappy Split Loose Dress

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Short Flutter Sleeve Round Neck Smocked Waist Tiered Boho Floral Flowy Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Boho Dress Short Sleeve V Neck Swiss Dot Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set tout
These Bathroom Cleaning Gadgets Are So Good, You’ll Think They Were Hacks—Starting at $8
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Gem’ of an Air Purifier Starts Working in ‘Minutes’ to Relieve Allergies
Coop Home Goods Tout
Over 14,000 Reviewers and Our Shopping Editors Say These Customizable Pillows Are the Key to Sleeping Soundly
Related Articles
Spring Flowy Dresses at Amazon TOUT
Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16
Nordstrom Rack On Sale Dresses Tout
From Everyday Styles to Formal Silhouettes, These 15 On-Sale Dresses Are Perfect for Spring
Editor-Loved Spring Clothes Weekend Deals Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Spring Fashion Deals Are on My Radar—Up to 55% Off
Amazon End-of-Season Fashion Sale
Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off
Amazon Spring Wardrobe Tout
Build Your Spring Wardrobe With These Delicate Floral Tops, Dresses, and Accessories, Starting at $24
Cardigan Sweaters on Amazon Tout
There Are 12,000+ Stylish Cardigan Sweaters Hiding on Amazon, but These Are the Best—Starting at $25
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Amazon Editor-Loved Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale
Valentine's Day Outfits at Amazon Tout
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
Elevated Sweater Dresses Amazon tout
Upgrade Your Go-To Sweater Dress With These Stylish Options Starting at $27 at Amazon
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Amazon Outlet Fall Dress Post-PEAS Deals Tout
Save Up to 91% on Pretty Fall Dresses in This Hidden Outlet Days After Amazon’s October Prime Day
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Top-Selling Sweaters Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45