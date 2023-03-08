Shopping 10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring These spring maxi dress styles start at $27. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 05:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Marcus Millan The time has finally come to shed those heavy winter layers and start transitioning into your lighter and brighter fits. This is easier said than done—so we’ve put together a list of our favorite stylish maxi dresses that are on sale at Amazon ahead of spring. No matter your style, this list has got you covered. Whether you’re shopping for casual styles or floral and flirty picks, there are plenty of options for you to choose from. The hard part is picking which one—but at these great prices, maybe you’ll want all of them. That’s because everything is up to 50 percent off and the deals start at just $27. Maxi Dress Deals Under $50 at Amazon Zesica Floral Printed Wrap Dress, $27 with coupon (was $54) Anrabess Casual Loose Sundress, $36 (was $52) Anrabess Bohemian One-Shoulder Dress, $35 with coupon (was $53) PrettyGarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $36 with coupon (was $50) PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress, $28 (was $51) VintageClothing Floral Print Maxi Dress, $27 (was $50) Blenclot Casual Floral Cocktail Dress, $50 (was $80) Huskary Sleeveless Strappy Dress, $29 with coupon (was $40) PrettyGarden Floral Flowy Maxi Dress, $35 with coupon (was $46) PrettyGarden Ruffle Tiered Dress, $35 with coupon (was $46) Spanx Just Launched an Activewear Line That’ll Have You Begging for Spring to Arrive Already This flowy wrap maxi dress is sure to make a statement in the best kind of way. Its V-neck cut, floral print, and relaxed fit are a winning combination that we can’t get enough of. With more than 15,200 five star ratings, customers rave about how flattering and comfortable this dress is. Perfect for weddings, family events, or beach days—any way you choose “you cannot go wrong with this dress.” Amazon To buy: $27 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com. This sleeveless split dress takes casual to a whole new level, and with more than 11,500 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why. Both stylish and versatile, customers love the built-in pockets and stretchy material. Pair the Amazon best-seller with a cardigan, belt, or jacket for everyday wear this upcoming season. Amazon To buy: $30 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com. A personal favorite, this one-shoulder sleeveless dress displays elegance rather effortlessly. It features a flowy tiered skirt, built-in pockets, and an overall flattering fit. The dress is available in many different fun and vibrant designs, including floral and gingham patterns. This dress doesn’t just have our vote though, one shopper gave it “overall five stars” and another said it was their “best clothing purchase from Amazon.” Amazon To buy: $35 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com. Obsessed is an understatement for shoppers when it comes to this spaghetti strap smocked sundress. Made with soft and breathable material, it’s perfect for sunny vacations or everyday wear. The style features a smocked bodice and a loose three-tiered skirt. Pick any of its 19 colors and dress it with sandals, heels, or flats for wherever you're going. Amazon To buy: $36 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Thousands of shoppers swoon over this short-sleeve wrap maxi dress. Its lightweight fabric and ruffled design is designed to keep you comfortable all day. Plus, there’s a plethora of solid colors and floral patterns to choose from. You may have a hard time just picking one! Amazon To buy: $28 (was $51); amazon.com. Want to see what other spring maxi dresses are on sale under $50 at Amazon? Scroll through the rest of our picks to maximize your spring wardrobe. Amazon To buy: $27 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $35 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $35 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Bathroom Cleaning Gadgets Are So Good, You’ll Think They Were Hacks—Starting at $8 Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Gem’ of an Air Purifier Starts Working in ‘Minutes’ to Relieve Allergies Over 14,000 Reviewers and Our Shopping Editors Say These Customizable Pillows Are the Key to Sleeping Soundly