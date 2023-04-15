13 Spring Mantel Decor Must-Haves From Amazon to Refresh Your Fireplace This Season—Up to 47% Off

Now that you’ve decked out your front porch for spring, it’s time to welcome the season inside as well. You’ll definitely want to update your living room with the latest and greatest decor—and there are a few spots you don’t want to miss. One of them? Your mantel.

Chances are you haven’t done a full update since winter, but this is your sign to remove the subtle holiday decor for something fresh. If you’re not entirely sure how to bring new life to your mantel, you’ll be thrilled to know Amazon is filled with some great options.

In fact, Amazon’s Home Section has tons of pretty and colorful spring decor pieces that are on sale right now—up to 47 percent off. You’ll find items that weave nicely with your existing neutral decor, like farmhouse vases and candle holders, as well as some good foundational pieces, like fireplace runners and spring garlands starting at $8.

Spring Mantel Decor Deals

Florals for spring are a no-brainer, but if you want to add a little diversity into your decor, you’ll want other natural-looking elements, too. This faux eucalyptus garland will make a great addition to your mantel. It brings in that lush greenery from the outside in and makes the perfect base since you can add little accents right on top. Bonus: This comes as a set of two, so you can add it to your staircase railing or above the door for a cohesive look.

To buy: $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

Speaking of accents, these farmhouse-style cloches pair nicely with the above garland. The pack comes with a small- and medium-sized metal cloche that has a cage-like design, a metal handle, and a wooden base. Shoppers who love it for the mantel, console table, and kitchen like to pair the cloches with candles, faux succulents, and more. And right now, the set of two is 44 percent off.

To buy: $34 (was $60); amazon.com.

And if you want to get a decorative piece that looks lovely in the spring and beyond, check out this antique-style mirror. The stylish gold mirror has ornate detailing at the top as well as a thin, oval frame that’ll blend well with your other decor. Plus, this subtle piece delivers big results—adding a mirror to your mantel will inherently make your living room feel bigger since the light will reflect off the surface. Just place it on top of the fireplace and lean it against the wall for a magazine-worthy look without the high cost.

To buy: $183 (was $225); amazon.com.

Below, you’ll find more spring mantel decor deals that are happening on Amazon right now.

To buy: $35 (was $42); amazon.com.

To buy: $13 (was $19); amazon.com.

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com.

To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: $8 (was $15); amazon.com.

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

To buy: $20 (was $27); amazon.com.

To buy: $11 (was $14); amazon.com.

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

