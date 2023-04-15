13 Spring Mantel Decor Must-Haves From Amazon to Refresh Your Fireplace This Season—Up to 47% Off

Everything on this list starts at just $8, but only for a limited time!

By
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves.

Published on April 15, 2023

Now that you’ve decked out your front porch for spring, it’s time to welcome the season inside as well. You’ll definitely want to update your living room with the latest and greatest decor—and there are a few spots you don’t want to miss. One of them? Your mantel.

Chances are you haven’t done a full update since winter, but this is your sign to remove the subtle holiday decor for something fresh. If you’re not entirely sure how to bring new life to your mantel, you’ll be thrilled to know Amazon is filled with some great options. 

In fact, Amazon’s Home Section has tons of pretty and colorful spring decor pieces that are on sale right now—up to 47 percent off. You’ll find items that weave nicely with your existing neutral decor, like farmhouse vases and candle holders, as well as some good foundational pieces, like fireplace runners and spring garlands starting at $8. 

Spring Mantel Decor Deals

Florals for spring are a no-brainer, but if you want to add a little diversity into your decor, you’ll want other natural-looking elements, too. This faux eucalyptus garland will make a great addition to your mantel. It brings in that lush greenery from the outside in and makes the perfect base since you can add little accents right on top. Bonus: This comes as a set of two, so you can add it to your staircase railing or above the door for a cohesive look. 

DearHouse Faux Eucalyptus Garland Plant, 2 Pack Artificial

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

Speaking of accents, these farmhouse-style cloches pair nicely with the above garland. The pack comes with a small- and medium-sized metal cloche that has a cage-like design, a metal handle, and a wooden base. Shoppers who love it for the mantel, console table, and kitchen like to pair the cloches with candles, faux succulents, and more. And right now, the set of two is 44 percent off. 

Stonebriar SB-5393C 2PC Wire METAL CLOCHE SET, Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $60); amazon.com.

And if you want to get a decorative piece that looks lovely in the spring and beyond, check out this antique-style mirror. The stylish gold mirror has ornate detailing at the top as well as a thin, oval frame that’ll blend well with your other decor. Plus, this subtle piece delivers big results—adding a mirror to your mantel will inherently make your living room feel bigger since the light will reflect off the surface. Just place it on top of the fireplace and lean it against the wall for a magazine-worthy look without the high cost. 

kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $183 (was $225); amazon.com.

Below, you’ll find more spring mantel decor deals that are happening on Amazon right now. 

TERESA'S COLLECTIONS Modern Farmhouse

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $42); amazon.com.

SUPNIU Artificial Hydrangea Bouquet with Small Ceramic Vase

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $19); amazon.com.

FANTESTICRYAN Small Birds Statues Gold Home Decor

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com.

Green Eucalyptus Wreath,Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com.

Farmhouse Beads 58in Wood Bead Garland

Amazon

To buy: $8 (was $15); amazon.com.

Glass Battery Operated LED Flameless Candles with Remote and Timer

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

CIR OASES 9pcs 3.5Inch Fall Decorative Ball Orb Rattan

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $27); amazon.com.

DII Farmhouse Braided Stripe Table Runner Collection

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $14); amazon.com.

Taper Candle Holders, Glass Candlestick Holders with Dry Flower

Amazon

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Kate Aspen Vintage Blue Distressed Large Rustic Lantern

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

