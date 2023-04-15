Home Decorating Living Room Decorating 13 Spring Mantel Decor Must-Haves From Amazon to Refresh Your Fireplace This Season—Up to 47% Off Everything on this list starts at just $8, but only for a limited time! By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 15, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Ekaterina Goncharova/Getty Images Now that you’ve decked out your front porch for spring, it’s time to welcome the season inside as well. You’ll definitely want to update your living room with the latest and greatest decor—and there are a few spots you don’t want to miss. One of them? Your mantel. Chances are you haven’t done a full update since winter, but this is your sign to remove the subtle holiday decor for something fresh. If you’re not entirely sure how to bring new life to your mantel, you’ll be thrilled to know Amazon is filled with some great options. In fact, Amazon’s Home Section has tons of pretty and colorful spring decor pieces that are on sale right now—up to 47 percent off. You’ll find items that weave nicely with your existing neutral decor, like farmhouse vases and candle holders, as well as some good foundational pieces, like fireplace runners and spring garlands starting at $8. Spring Mantel Decor Deals Teresa’s Collections Farmhouse Ceramic Vase Set, $35 (was $42) Supniu Artificial Hydrangea Bouquet and Vase Set, $13 (was $19) DearHouse Faux Eucalyptus Garland Pack, $15 (was $17) Fantesticryan Gold Bird Figurine Decor Set, $14 (was $24) Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror, $183 (was $225) Jinghong Green Eucalyptus Wreath, $26 (was $40) RGB World Farmhouse Bead Garland, $8 (was $15) Stonebriar Metal Wire Cloche Set, $34 (was $60) Tyawon Battery Operated LED Flameless Candle Pack, $22 (was $30) Cir Oases Decorative Ball Display, $20 (was $27) Tons of Outdoor Couches, Dining Tables, and Patio Sets From Ashley Furniture Are Up to 54% Off at Amazon Florals for spring are a no-brainer, but if you want to add a little diversity into your decor, you’ll want other natural-looking elements, too. This faux eucalyptus garland will make a great addition to your mantel. It brings in that lush greenery from the outside in and makes the perfect base since you can add little accents right on top. Bonus: This comes as a set of two, so you can add it to your staircase railing or above the door for a cohesive look. Amazon To buy: $15 (was $17); amazon.com. Speaking of accents, these farmhouse-style cloches pair nicely with the above garland. The pack comes with a small- and medium-sized metal cloche that has a cage-like design, a metal handle, and a wooden base. Shoppers who love it for the mantel, console table, and kitchen like to pair the cloches with candles, faux succulents, and more. And right now, the set of two is 44 percent off. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $60); amazon.com. And if you want to get a decorative piece that looks lovely in the spring and beyond, check out this antique-style mirror. The stylish gold mirror has ornate detailing at the top as well as a thin, oval frame that’ll blend well with your other decor. Plus, this subtle piece delivers big results—adding a mirror to your mantel will inherently make your living room feel bigger since the light will reflect off the surface. Just place it on top of the fireplace and lean it against the wall for a magazine-worthy look without the high cost. Amazon To buy: $183 (was $225); amazon.com. Below, you'll find more spring mantel decor deals that are happening on Amazon right now. Amazon To buy: $35 (was $42); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $13 (was $19); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $26 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $8 (was $15); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $27); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $11 (was $14); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $25 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com. 