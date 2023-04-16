Deal Alert! Cute Spring Jackets From Levi’s, Cole Haan, and More Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon

You could say deciding on an outfit during early spring requires dressing for two kinds of weather—winter and summer. The mornings can sometimes feel like winter, but by lunchtime, it’s a high of 95. Layers are your best friend this season, and a light jacket is the way to do it. And with so many styles on sale right now, this is your sign to shop for one.

Whether you want to throw on a jacket for cooler spring temperatures or are planning ahead for a chilly office day, these cute options will have you covered, quite literally. Right now, you’ll discover markdowns on popular brands like Levi’s, Cole Haan, Jessica Simpson, Columbia, and more—up to 60 percent off. They’re all hiding on Amazon within its popular Fashion section with prices starting at just $20.

Spring Jacket Deals on Amazon

There’s no question about it: Jean jackets are a spring wardrobe staple. So if you’re in need of one, you’ve got a few options to choose from. Take this Jessica Simpson cropped jean jacket for example. It has the classic look of a traditional jean jacket with a cute pixie hemline that cuts off right at the waist. This light wash option is up to 52 percent off right now.

To buy: $34 (was $70); amazon.com.

Popular Levi’s jean jackets are also on sale starting at $63, but if you’re more interested in an edgy look, you can’t go wrong with this motorcycle style. This Levi’s faux leather jacket has an asymmetrical collar, a belted waist, and silver metal details that look so cool. You can shop this jacket in a few colors, including brown, beige, and red—however, this black option is the original.

To buy: $57 (was $90); amazon.com.

Shopping for the office? A cardigan jacket might be up your alley. This polished draped jacket has a lightweight feel that’s ideal for sunny outdoor walks and air-conditioned buildings. The on-sale jacket has an oversized appearance while still looking put together thanks to its open-front design, pockets, and rollable sleeves. Shop it in 21 colors while it’s up to 25 percent off.

To buy: $50 (was $67); amazon.com.

And if you have a rainy day ahead, opt for Cole Haan’s stylish hooded waterproof jacket. Yes, rain jackets can look cute, too. It’s made with a polyester and nylon shell to thwart droplets, comes with a hood, and multiple pockets. The best part? This clever jacket can be carried right in your palm—it folds up into a pouch, so you can bring it with you on the go.

To buy: $88 (was $220); amazon.com.

There are more spring jacket sales happening at Amazon. All you have to do is scroll down this list for the best deals happening now.

To buy: $50 (was $62); amazon.com.

To buy: $37 (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $115 (was $198); amazon.com.



To buy: $70 (was $100); amazon.com.



To buy: $42 (was $80); amazon.com.



To buy: $28 (was $46); amazon.com.



To buy: $48 (was $56); amazon.com.



To buy: $63 (was $90); amazon.com.



To buy: $20 (was $39); amazon.com.



To buy: $36 with coupon (was $56); amazon.com.