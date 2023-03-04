Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16 Spring has sprung, and so have these deals. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 4, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Spring is on the horizon—but who says you have to wait until the official first day to start refreshing your closet? There’s no better time than the present, and good thing too because there are tons of sales on pretty spring dresses happening right now. Whether you’re looking for flowy dresses for an upcoming brunch or a family gathering, you’ll find just what you need on this list at a great price with deals up to 41 percent off. Think maxi and midi dresses, as well as solid color and floral print options. There are also several on-sale picks that have short and long sleeve styles, in case you want to shop for transitional attire that can be worn now and later. The best part? All of these finds are from Amazon’s huge fashion section, which means they’ll arrive at your door in a matter of days. Oh, and prices start at just $16. Best Spring Flowy Dress Deals at Amazon Zesica Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress, $41 with coupon (was $52) PrettyGarden Maxi Spaghetti Strap Sundress, $34 with coupon (was $50) Weaczzy V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets, $31 with coupon (was $40) Exlura Puff Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress, $39 (was $46) Anrabess Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets, $31 (was $52) Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39 with coupon (was $58) Anrabess One-Shoulder Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress, $35 with coupon (was $53) Cupshe Floral Wrap Dress, $16 (was $23) Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress, $38 with coupon (was $50) Temofon Tunic Long-Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $39 with coupon (was $50) https://www.realsimple.com/clever-home-organizing-cleaning-finds-amazon-march-2023-7152890 Anyone wanting to ease into spring attire might want to consider a long sleeve option, like this tunic dress. It has a relaxed fit with loose, lantern sleeves, a three-tiered skirt, and is available in 16 colors, including this unexpected polka dot pick. Think of this dress as the break between the rest of your floral dresses. Amazon To buy: $39 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Speaking of florals, this stylish maxi dress is the one you have to add to your wardrobe. It has an elegant look to it, making it ideal for casual summer weddings or church, and it comes in so many colors and prints—31 to be exact! The straps on this dress have a delicate bow tie detail and cinches at the waist to show off your figure. It’s also loved by more than 3,400 shoppers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. Amazon To buy: $39 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com. If you’re more into solid picks, this midi dress with more than 2,000 five-star ratings is the way to go. This option is available in 27 plain, but vibrant colors to match your spring mood. It has a pretty flutter sleeve, a smocked bodice, and a long three-tiered skirt that’s stylish, but will also withstand playing with the kiddos in the yard. Psst, Easter egg hunts aren’t too far away. Amazon To buy: $41 with coupon (was $52); amazon.com. There are so many other spring dress deals to be had. Scroll through our best picks before doing some digging for yourself. Amazon To buy: $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $32 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $31 (was $52); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $35 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $16 (was $23); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $38 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $43 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $26 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon’s Best-Selling Ballet Flats With 39,700 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for $18 The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now You Need a Great Sunscreen for Your Beach Vacation—Here Are 8 Favorites on Sale