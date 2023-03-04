Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16

Spring has sprung, and so have these deals.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring Flowy Dresses at Amazon TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Spring is on the horizon—but who says you have to wait until the official first day to start refreshing your closet? There’s no better time than the present, and good thing too because there are tons of sales on pretty spring dresses happening right now. 

Whether you’re looking for flowy dresses for an upcoming brunch or a family gathering, you’ll find just what you need on this list at a great price with deals up to 41 percent off. Think maxi and midi dresses, as well as solid color and floral print options. There are also several on-sale picks that have short and long sleeve styles, in case you want to shop for transitional attire that can be worn now and later. The best part? All of these finds are from Amazon’s huge fashion section, which means they’ll arrive at your door in a matter of days. Oh, and prices start at just $16. 

Best Spring Flowy Dress Deals at Amazon

Anyone wanting to ease into spring attire might want to consider a long sleeve option, like this tunic dress. It has a relaxed fit with loose, lantern sleeves, a three-tiered skirt, and is available in 16 colors, including this unexpected polka dot pick. Think of this dress as the break between the rest of your floral dresses. 

TEMOFON Women's Tunic Dress Leopard Floral Printed Long Sleeve Casual Loose V Neck Ruffle Swing Mini Dresses S-XL

Amazon

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Speaking of florals, this stylish maxi dress is the one you have to add to your wardrobe. It has an elegant look to it, making it ideal for casual summer weddings or church, and it comes in so many colors and prints—31 to be exact! The straps on this dress have a delicate bow tie detail and cinches at the waist to show off your figure. It’s also loved by more than 3,400 shoppers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com.

If you’re more into solid picks, this midi dress with more than 2,000 five-star ratings is the way to go. This option is available in 27 plain, but vibrant colors to match your spring mood. It has a pretty flutter sleeve, a smocked bodice, and a long three-tiered skirt that’s stylish, but will also withstand playing with the kiddos in the yard. Psst, Easter egg hunts aren’t too far away. 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $52); amazon.com.

There are so many other spring dress deals to be had. Scroll through our best picks before doing some digging for yourself

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Boho Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Long Beach Sun Dresses

Amazon

To buy: $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

WEACZZY Women's Summer Short Sleeve Casual Dresses V-Neck Floral Party Dress with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress Long Puff Sleeve A-Line Casual Short Mini Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $46); amazon.com.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $52); amazon.com.

ANRABESS Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Ruffle Tiered Beach Maxi Sun Dress

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com.

CUPSHE Dress for Women Short Flared Sleeves V Neck Wrap Dress Floral Print Pull Over Tie Waist

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $23); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens Summer Dresses Square Neck Lantern Sleeve Tie Backless Ruffle A-Line Casual Dress

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $55); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Boho V Neck Floral Print Ruffle Sleeve Layered Mini Dress Cute Smocked Waist Short Dress

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
Amazon’s Best-Selling Ballet Flats With 39,700 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for $18
BLACK+DECKER Steam Mop
The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
On Sale Sunscreens Tout
You Need a Great Sunscreen for Your Beach Vacation—Here Are 8 Favorites on Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Spring Wardrobe Tout
Build Your Spring Wardrobe With These Delicate Floral Tops, Dresses, and Accessories, Starting at $24
Elevated Sweater Dresses Amazon tout
Upgrade Your Go-To Sweater Dress With These Stylish Options Starting at $27 at Amazon
Cardigan Sweaters on Amazon Tout
There Are 12,000+ Stylish Cardigan Sweaters Hiding on Amazon, but These Are the Best—Starting at $25
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Outlet Fall Dress Post-PEAS Deals Tout
Save Up to 91% on Pretty Fall Dresses in This Hidden Outlet Days After Amazon’s October Prime Day
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28
Prettygarden Maxi Dress
This Stylish Maxi Dress Is the Only Thing You’ll Want to Wear to All Your Fall Events
Amazon New Year's Deals Roundup tout
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Amazon Beach Roundup Tout
Amazon Has All the Beach Styles You Need for Your Spring Vacation—and Everything Is Under $40