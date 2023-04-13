Style Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Clothes and accessories start at just $11. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 07:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Now that spring is here and summer weather is on the horizon, you’re likely swapping out your winter coats for flowy dresses and chunky boots for strappy sandals. If a wardrobe refresh is underway, you’re in luck because there are so many fashion finds in Amazon’s secret Outlet—and everything is up to 62 percent off. Discover stylish dresses, jumpsuits, shoes, and accessories from popular brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Bradley, Levi’s, and more within the hidden overstock deals section. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new floral dress, loose tee, or new pair of jeans, this list has you covered. There’s a wide range of colorful and stylish options, and these 30 picks start at just $11. Amazon Amazon Outlet Dress Deals Dresses are one of the easiest ways to feel put-together without having to put a ton of thought into your outfit. There are many different dress designs to match your style, like this discounted ruffle-sleeve swing dress that’s available in 32 colors and can be worn as a more casual look. There’s also this midi tank bodycon dress that delivers an elevated appearance and is on sale for $18. Other comfortable and stylish options include this flowy midi dress that comes in 34 colors and styles, and is just $34. Zattcas Flowy Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress, from $38 with coupon (was $50) Temofon Halter-Neck Maxi Dress, from $12 with coupon (was $28) The Drop Amelia Square-Neck Bodycon Midi Tank Dress, from $19 (was $40) Zattcas Women Short Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress, from $34 (was $38) Lamilus Ruffle Sleeve A-Line Swing Dress, from $30 with coupon (was $40) Amazon Amazon Outlet Blouse Deals The transitional season can be a tricky time when deciding what to wear. That’s why it's important to have a range of blouses that can provide coverage and comfort while letting you express your style. There are lots of popular spring blouses that are on sale right now, like this puff-sleeved blouse with more than 8,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they get “lots of compliments.” This silk button-down by The Drop is another great option to dress up with jeans or slacks. It has 12 different prints and patterns to choose from—and it’s up to 62 percent off. Romanstii Loose Puff-Sleeve Tunic Blouse, from $16 with coupon (was $40) The Drop Long-Sleeve Button-Down Satin Shirt, from $19 (was $50) SoTeer Button-Down Cuffed Sleeve Shirt, from $25 (was $28) Geifa Short-Sleeve V-Neck Top, from $14 (was $20) Viracy V-Neck Lantern Long-Sleeve Blouse, from $30 with coupon (was $34) Amazon Amazon Outlet Pants Deals Finding the perfect pair of pants can be a real struggle. You want to make sure they offer support, optimal stretch, and hit your waist just right. These skinny jeans by Levi’s have built-in shapewear that hug your body without being too tight, and they're on sale starting at $19 right now. Lucky Brand jeans are also on sale at Amazon, including this classic bootcut denim style that’s up to 53 percent off. These designer jeans have a straight leg with a slightly flared opening at the bottom. And because they are made of 96 percent cotton, you’ll have plenty of breathability for those hotter months ahead. Levi’s Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans, from $19 (was $30) Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Easy Rider Bootcut Jean, from $44 (was $90) Ruby Rd. Pull-on Solar Millennium Tech Super Stretch Pant, from $23 (was $54) Hue Solid Color Jeanz Denim Legging, from $24 (was $44) Democracy Ab Solution Straight Leg Jean, from $54 (was $78) Amazon Amazon Outlet Shoes Deals Having versatile shoe options for spring is essential to provide style and support for all your upcoming events and activities. For warmer days, these braided open-toe sandals or lace ballet flats are great options to style with a dress or skirt, and these on-sale finds are under $20. If you’re looking for something more laid-back for casual days, these Tommy Hilfiger sneakers or Jenn Ardor slip-ons are stylish and comfortable picks—both under $30. Tommy Hilfiger Laddin Sneaker, from $30 (was $59) Fracora Round Ballet Flats, from $18 (was $26) LM Braided Open-Toe Slide Sandals, from $16 (Was $23) Jenn Ardor Slip-On Sneakers, from $24 with coupon (was $50) The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal, from $25 (was $35) Amazon Amazon Outlet Accessories Deals Your spring closet wouldn’t be complete without updating your accessories. These Jessica Simpson sunglasses are a great addition to have on hand for sunny afternoons pool-side or at sports games. Plus, this rose gold option is 45 percent off, however, it’s also available in six other shades. And if you’re heading to the beach anytime soon, this straw clutch purse is the perfect handbag to bring. Its versatile design allows you to take it to the shore or out to dinner since you can use it as a functional wallet and stylish clutch. Plus, the handbag is 30 percent off and has a hidden coupon, delivering a double discount. Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag, from $72 (was $120) Jessica Simpson Iconic Metal Aviator Sunglasses, from $22 (was $40) Joseko Straw Clutch Purse, from $11 with coupon (was $25) Bromen Leather Bucket Purse, from $38 with coupon (was $60) Fossil Logan Leather Clutch Wallet, from $57 (was $100) Amazon Amazon Outlet Jumpsuits and Jacket Deals For even more fashionable spring pieces, here are a few other picks to complete your wardrobe. Consider this sleeveless wrap jumpsuit that’s on sale for $42; it’s the perfect wedding guest or graduation outfit. And if you get cold, pair it with this cropped pixie jean jacket for a more casual look. Bonus: It’s marked down to just $40. Other stylish and comfortable options include this belted short-sleeve romper that can be easily dressed up with wedges or go with this terry short-sleeve romper that’s ideal for errands—both are just $24. Jessica Simpson Pixie Crop Jean Jacket, from $33 (was $70) The Drop Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit, from $42 (was $60) Paitluc Short Sleeve Jumpsuit, from $24 (was $36) Gloria Vanderbilt Superloved Pixie Crop Jean Jacket, from $40 (was $70) Amazon Essentials Supersoft Terry Short-Sleeve V-Neck Romper, from $24 (was $30) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Replace Your Cling Wrap With These New Silicone Stretch Lids From W&P That Lock in Freshness and Reduce Waste Cariuma Just Dropped a Summer-Friendly Slip-On That’ll Be Your New Go-To Style Psst! Spanx's New Carefree Crepe Collection Is Full of Easy-Care Pieces to Top Off Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe