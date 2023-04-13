Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet

Clothes and accessories start at just $11.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

30 Best Spring Fashion Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Now that spring is here and summer weather is on the horizon, you’re likely swapping out your winter coats for flowy dresses and chunky boots for strappy sandals. If a wardrobe refresh is underway, you’re in luck because there are so many fashion finds in Amazon’s secret Outlet—and everything is up to 62 percent off.

Discover stylish dresses, jumpsuits, shoes, and accessories from popular brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Bradley, Levi’s, and more within the hidden overstock deals section. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new floral dress, loose tee, or new pair of jeans, this list has you covered. There’s a wide range of colorful and stylish options, and these 30 picks start at just $11.

TEMOFON Halter Neck Summer Boho Maxi Floral Print Dress

Amazon

Amazon Outlet Dress Deals

Dresses are one of the easiest ways to feel put-together without having to put a ton of thought into your outfit. There are many different dress designs to match your style, like this discounted ruffle-sleeve swing dress that’s available in 32 colors and can be worn as a more casual look. There’s also this midi tank bodycon dress that delivers an elevated appearance and is on sale for $18. Other comfortable and stylish options include this flowy midi dress that comes in 34 colors and styles, and is just $34.

Viracy Womens V Neck Lantern Long Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

Amazon Outlet Blouse Deals

The transitional season can be a tricky time when deciding what to wear. That’s why it's important to have a range of blouses that can provide coverage and comfort while letting you express your style. There are lots of popular spring blouses that are on sale right now, like this puff-sleeved blouse with more than 8,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they get “lots of compliments.” This silk button-down by The Drop is another great option to dress up with jeans or slacks. It has 12 different prints and patterns to choose from—and it’s up to 62 percent off.  

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Amazon Outlet Pants Deals

Finding the perfect pair of pants can be a real struggle. You want to make sure they offer support, optimal stretch, and hit your waist just right. These skinny jeans by Levi’s have built-in shapewear that hug your body without being too tight, and they're on sale starting at $19 right now. Lucky Brand jeans are also on sale at Amazon, including this classic bootcut denim style that’s up to 53 percent off. These designer jeans have a straight leg with a slightly flared opening at the bottom. And because they are made of 96 percent cotton, you’ll have plenty of breathability for those hotter months ahead. 

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Laddin Sneaker

Amazon

Amazon Outlet Shoes Deals 

Having versatile shoe options for spring is essential to provide style and support for all your upcoming events and activities. For warmer days, these braided open-toe sandals or lace ballet flats are great options to style with a dress or skirt, and these on-sale finds are under $20. If you’re looking for something more laid-back for casual days, these Tommy Hilfiger sneakers or Jenn Ardor slip-ons are stylish and comfortable picks—both under $30. 

Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag

Amazon

Amazon Outlet Accessories Deals

Your spring closet wouldn’t be complete without updating your accessories. These Jessica Simpson sunglasses are a great addition to have on hand for sunny afternoons pool-side or at sports games. Plus, this rose gold option is 45 percent off, however, it’s also available in six other shades. And if you’re heading to the beach anytime soon, this straw clutch purse is the perfect handbag to bring. Its versatile design allows you to take it to the shore or out to dinner since you can use it as a functional wallet and stylish clutch. Plus, the handbag is 30 percent off and has a hidden coupon, delivering a double discount. 

The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit

Amazon

Amazon Outlet Jumpsuits and Jacket Deals

For even more fashionable spring pieces, here are a few other picks to complete your wardrobe. Consider this sleeveless wrap jumpsuit that’s on sale for $42; it’s the perfect wedding guest or graduation outfit. And if you get cold, pair it with this cropped pixie jean jacket for a more casual look. Bonus: It’s marked down to just $40. Other stylish and comfortable options include this belted short-sleeve romper that can be easily dressed up with wedges or go with this terry short-sleeve romper that’s ideal for errands—both are just $24. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Reusable Stretch Lids TOUT
Replace Your Cling Wrap With These New Silicone Stretch Lids From W&P That Lock in Freshness and Reduce Waste
cariuma off white canvas tout
Cariuma Just Dropped a Summer-Friendly Slip-On That’ll Be Your New Go-To Style
Spanx Carefree Crepe Launch Tout
Psst! Spanx's New Carefree Crepe Collection Is Full of Easy-Care Pieces to Top Off Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe
Related Articles
Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories TOUT
It’s Official: These Are the Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories on Amazon—All Under $50
Elevated Spring Maxi Dresses Tout
Spotted: Tons of Elevated Maxi Dresses Perfect for Every Spring Event—Up to 67% Off at Amazon
Comfortable and Stylish Sneakers TOUT
Comfortable Fashion Sneakers From Steve Madden, New Balance, Adidas, and More Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon
Elevated Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10
Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
We Found 10 Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop Ahead of Spring and Summer Events—All Under $70
Barbiecore spring wardrobe tout
Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet
Amazon Jumpsuits Tout
11 Under-$50 Jumpsuits From Amazon You’ll Want to Wear All Spring and Summer Long
Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
Dresses tout
There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50
The Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling Tout
15 Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling—Starting at $24
Amazon Spring Blouses Tout
Amazon Is Bursting With So Many Pretty Spring Blouses, and These Are the Best Under $30
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
Storage and Organization Outlet Deals tout
This Hidden Amazon Section Is Filled With Storage and Organization Essentials—Up to 75% Off
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
levi's classic jean jacket
How to Wear a Jean Jacket with Every Outfit In Your Closet