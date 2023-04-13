Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet

Now that spring is here and summer weather is on the horizon, you’re likely swapping out your winter coats for flowy dresses and chunky boots for strappy sandals. If a wardrobe refresh is underway, you’re in luck because there are so many fashion finds in Amazon’s secret Outlet—and everything is up to 62 percent off.

Discover stylish dresses, jumpsuits, shoes, and accessories from popular brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Bradley, Levi’s, and more within the hidden overstock deals section. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new floral dress, loose tee, or new pair of jeans, this list has you covered. There’s a wide range of colorful and stylish options, and these 30 picks start at just $11.

Amazon Outlet Dress Deals

Dresses are one of the easiest ways to feel put-together without having to put a ton of thought into your outfit. There are many different dress designs to match your style, like this discounted ruffle-sleeve swing dress that’s available in 32 colors and can be worn as a more casual look. There’s also this midi tank bodycon dress that delivers an elevated appearance and is on sale for $18. Other comfortable and stylish options include this flowy midi dress that comes in 34 colors and styles, and is just $34.

Amazon Outlet Blouse Deals

The transitional season can be a tricky time when deciding what to wear. That’s why it's important to have a range of blouses that can provide coverage and comfort while letting you express your style. There are lots of popular spring blouses that are on sale right now, like this puff-sleeved blouse with more than 8,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they get “lots of compliments.” This silk button-down by The Drop is another great option to dress up with jeans or slacks. It has 12 different prints and patterns to choose from—and it’s up to 62 percent off.



Amazon Outlet Pants Deals

Finding the perfect pair of pants can be a real struggle. You want to make sure they offer support, optimal stretch, and hit your waist just right. These skinny jeans by Levi’s have built-in shapewear that hug your body without being too tight, and they're on sale starting at $19 right now. Lucky Brand jeans are also on sale at Amazon, including this classic bootcut denim style that’s up to 53 percent off. These designer jeans have a straight leg with a slightly flared opening at the bottom. And because they are made of 96 percent cotton, you’ll have plenty of breathability for those hotter months ahead.

Amazon Outlet Shoes Deals

Having versatile shoe options for spring is essential to provide style and support for all your upcoming events and activities. For warmer days, these braided open-toe sandals or lace ballet flats are great options to style with a dress or skirt, and these on-sale finds are under $20. If you’re looking for something more laid-back for casual days, these Tommy Hilfiger sneakers or Jenn Ardor slip-ons are stylish and comfortable picks—both under $30.

Amazon Outlet Accessories Deals

Your spring closet wouldn’t be complete without updating your accessories. These Jessica Simpson sunglasses are a great addition to have on hand for sunny afternoons pool-side or at sports games. Plus, this rose gold option is 45 percent off, however, it’s also available in six other shades. And if you’re heading to the beach anytime soon, this straw clutch purse is the perfect handbag to bring. Its versatile design allows you to take it to the shore or out to dinner since you can use it as a functional wallet and stylish clutch. Plus, the handbag is 30 percent off and has a hidden coupon, delivering a double discount.

Amazon Outlet Jumpsuits and Jacket Deals

For even more fashionable spring pieces, here are a few other picks to complete your wardrobe. Consider this sleeveless wrap jumpsuit that’s on sale for $42; it’s the perfect wedding guest or graduation outfit. And if you get cold, pair it with this cropped pixie jean jacket for a more casual look. Bonus: It’s marked down to just $40. Other stylish and comfortable options include this belted short-sleeve romper that can be easily dressed up with wedges or go with this terry short-sleeve romper that’s ideal for errands—both are just $24.