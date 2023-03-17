Give Your Entryway a Bright Refresh With These Spring Decor Deals on Amazon—Up to 73% Off

Browse stylish finds for your home starting at just $14.

Behind your front door may just be the most important room in your house, and one that could probably use a spring refresh. The entryway gives guests a glimpse into the rest of the home, and we want to help make sure yours is up to date. With so many different ways to organize and style your entryway, we decided to help by gathering top spring decor deals available right now—up to 73 percent off. 

It’s important to utilize all the space your entryway can offer while keeping it stylish. And the Amazon Home section has a wide variety of popular options to check both those boxes off the list. Whether you need a new light fixture or gallery wall to brighten things up, or even a clothing rack to store everyday items—you’re sure to find it here. The best part? They all add a touch of spring. 

Spring Entryway Decor Deals at Amazon

Wallpaper is back, and the peel-and-stick essential has made it so much easier to apply and remove. And this self-adhesive pick is the perfect way to bring color to a room in a fun and meaningful way. The embossed wallpaper comes in a variety of solid colors to choose from and can be used on walls, cabinets, and drawers. One Amazon shopper wrote that “it totally transforms the look of the room.” 

Dimoon 118"x17.7"Green Wallpaper Peel and Stick Green Contact Paper Solid Green Pure Self Adhesive

Amazon

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $18); amazon.com

This framed circle mirror is a simple and elegant way to decorate your wall space. According to shoppers, it’s great for blending into smaller areas and is easy to arrange. It is durable, waterproof and shatter resistant, and comes with all hanging accessories. The mirror also comes in four frame options, including gold and black. 

Beauty4U 20" Wall Circle Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $38 (was $40); amazon.com.

The Safavieh ombre runner rug has more than 6,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who compliment its plush feel, durable design, and luxurious look. “This is a great rug, and is wonderful for an entryway that has kids and dogs coming in and out,” one shopper wrote. “The color on it hides dirt easily, and it vacuums up easily as well.” 

SAFAVIEH Vision Collection 2'2" x 6' Cream VSN606F Modern Ombre Tonal Chic Non-Shedding Living Room Entryway Foyer Hallway Bedroom Runner Rug

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $156); amazon.com.

Calling all plant parents—this set of two mid-century modern planters are the perfect accents to complement your entryway. The pots have a sleek and sturdy design and come in two different sizes to fit a variety of different plants. The planters also feature a rust-resistant drain hole at the bottom with a removable plug, so you don’t have to worry about drowning your flowers either.

Oakrain Mid Century Planters for Indoor Plants, Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: $88 with coupon (was $96); amazon.com.

Wall sconces are a great and easy way to lighten up your entryway. This macaron wall lamp features a copper holder and Edison bulb that gives it an elevated appearance. Its vintage style is an interesting way to decorate above a table, over artwork, or all on its own. Plus, it includes all mounting accessories for installation and has a five-year warranty.

iYoee Wall Sconce Lamps

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $60); amazon.com.

Want to find even more spring decor items to freshen up your entryway? Keep scrolling through for more fun Amazon finds. 

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $36) ;amazon.com.

VASAGLE 39.4â Console Sofa Table with 3 Shelves, Metal Frame, Tempered Glass Shelf

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $102); amazon.com.

AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com

MCS Studio Gallery Frame

Amazon

To buy: $37 (was $44); amazon.com.

Simple Designs LT2066-GDW 13.5" Down to the Wire Metal Table Lamp

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $25); amazon.com

Hubuish Ceramic Vase

To buy: $14 (was $16); amazon.com.

SONGMICS Shoe Rack Bench, 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Storage Organizer, Entryway Bench

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

SAFAVIEH Home Collection Freddy Vintage White/ Wicker Basket 2-Drawer Storage Bench

Amazon

To buy: $153 (was $324); amazon.com.

AMBIRD Wall Hooks with Shelf

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Made for Living: Collected Interiors for All Sorts of Styles

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $40); amazon.com.

