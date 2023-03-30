These 8 Cleaning Tools Will Leave Your Home Seriously Spotless This Spring—and They’re All Under $40

When it comes to spring cleaning, the idea of where to begin can be daunting. With pollen and dust at a seasonal high, your home is probably in desperate need of a sweep, mop, and vacuum. For every nook and cranny you’ve been avoiding, we’ve created a list of essential cleaners that can help—all under $40.

These popular finds are meant to successfully deep clean every part of your home with ease. No matter how big or small of a refresh you need, these helpful tools hiding in Amazon’s Home section are sure to accomplish the task thanks to their unique cleaning abilities and versatility. Get ready to wipe down windows, suck up dirt, and steam clean surfaces with top brands like Bissell, O-Cedar, and Oxo—starting at $10.

Spring Cleaning Essentials Under $40

Bissell Natural Carpet and Floor Sweeper



This best-selling Bissell floor sweeper cleans up messes in a pinch. With more than 18,300 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why Amazon shoppers and even professional cleaners love it. Multiple people appreciate how this lightweight cleaner effectively scoops up everyday dirt and quick cleanups on both carpet and hard surfaces. The Bissell sweeper contains two rotating brushes underneath that pull in even the tiniest crumbs. When you’re finished, just empty the debris into the trash and store the sweeper away until its next use—no batteries, re-fill, or charge necessary.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

Calling all allergy sufferers: This dust- and pollen-removing tool is your new best friend. The best-selling Scrub Daddy Damp Duster removes dirt and pet hair almost instantly. It can be used on a variety of indoor surfaces, including blinds, baseboards, and vents. The small and durable duster can be reused by simply rinsing it under water before and after cleaning. Shoppers say its versatility and ability to hold dust "literally works like magic."

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

More than 114,400 five-star ratings don't lie: The O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop is the top best-selling mop on Amazon for a reason. It's designed to make your floor cleaning experience quicker and easier with its built-in wringing feature and designated splash design that keeps water securely inside the bucket. The microfiber mop can clean various hard floors, is machine washable, and can even be used as a duster when dry. Plus, the extending handle and flexible rotating mop head has a pointed tip to reach tight areas like corners.

Oxo Good Grips All-Purpose Scrub Brush

If your home is in need of a good scrub, this Oxo all-purpose brush is for you. In lieu of flimsy rags, use this scrubber's firm bristles that wipe away grimy areas with ease. Think spots like your grout, tile, and bathtub—just to name a few. Shoppers also love its padded handle that gives it a soft grip, which some claim helps them hold it steady.

Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner

Eliminating bacteria without using harsh chemicals is the reason why this best-selling Bissell Steam Shot cleaner is a favorite among pet owners and families. Its impressive hot steam sanitizes hard surfaces, like sinks and bathroom floors with just water. The steamer also comes with seven cleaning add-ons to target different problem areas such as tile grout and inside kitchen appliances. The portable handheld design makes it easy to use in any room of your home, and some shoppers even wrote about successfully using it on their carpets and the interior of their cars.

Ittar Window Cleaner and Microfiber Scrubber

Now that spring is here and the sun is shining longer, you're probably seeing window streaks and fingerprints in a new light. Make sure your glass is sparkling with this window cleaning kit that is currently on sale and has a coupon for a double discount making it just $22. The window cleaner comes with a microfiber pad to absorb water and a squeegee to clear glass in just a few swipes. Plus, its design can rotate to reach seven different angles, so you can also clean your mirrors and even shower glass doors.

Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum

A portable and cordless vacuum is a must for those last-minute spills and speedy pick-ups. And this lightweight handheld vacuum by Black+Decker is a shopper favorite for delivering a convenient and powerful clean. The vacuum features a wide nozzle to pick up pet hair, dried food, and more. Plus, it comes with a crevice tool to successfully fit into tight areas and a brush attachment to clean upholstery. Many Amazon shoppers with children say it's perfect for smaller crumbs and messes, and pet-owners love how easy it is to pick up hair. And an added bonus: Its compact design makes it easy to store and with its wall-mounting charger.

Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

Lint can linger anywhere you keep your clothes, but it especially builds up in the laundry room. This two-piece dryer vent cleaner kit attaches to your vacuum and sucks up lint instantly from your dryer or behind large appliances. It comes with a hose that fits most vacuums, as well as a long lint brush that cleans hard-to-reach areas. The cleaning kit can be used on indoor or outdoor vents. Not only does it make your dryer work better by removing built-up lint, it also prevents vent fires from happening in your home.

