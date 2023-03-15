Amazon Is Bursting With So Many Pretty Spring Blouses, and These Are the Best Under $30

Oh, and you can wear them to the office or to brunch.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Spring Blouses Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s almost impossible to not shop for stylish spring outfits like cute dresses, lightweight pants, and of course, flowy blouses. So if your closet is looking a little winter-heavy, you might want to stock up on pretty tops that can be worn with jeans, work pants, and fun skirts. And these picks? They’re all $30 and under. 

Whether you’re looking for casual options or are searching for elevated basics, you’ll find just what you need on this list. In fact, Amazon has an entire blouse section within its massive Fashion hub that’s filled with colorful tops, floral numbers, and long- and short-sleeved choices. Plus, so many of these popular picks have thousands of five-star ratings and start at just $22. 

Spring Blouses $30 and Under at Amazon

When it comes to spring, you can’t go wrong with a fun, floral top. This best-selling option is loved by nearly 6,000 shoppers who gave the top a perfect five-star rating. It has a flowy fit, a V-neckline, and ruffled short sleeves. You can shop in both floral patterns and solid colors as well as short- and long-sleeve styles. In fact, there’s more than 30 options to choose from. 

SHEWIN Women's Casual Boho Floral Print V Neck Long Sleeve Loose Blouses Shirts Tops

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $31); amazon.com.

And even though our minds are looking forward to warmer temperatures, the fact is the weather’s not there yet. For moderate, but chilly days, go with this long-sleeved blouse that still brings a bit of spring to the mix. It delivers with a floral pattern and bold color while providing some extra coverage via the dainty ruffle sleeves. It’s also available in several colors and prints, and is going for just $28. 

Romwe Women's Floral Print Flounce Long Sleeve Mock Neck Work Blouses Tops

Amazon

To buy: $28; amazon.com.

Not into florals but still want that spring-like feel? Opt for this classic button down option that has a relaxed fit ideal for errand runs or lounging at home. The lightweight fabric is great for warm days and is designed with loose long sleeves that can be easily rolled up for more airflow. The blouse comes in 20 colors including essentials like beige and brown as well as bright hues like pink, green, and blue. 

Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down Shirt Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Collared Linen Work Blouse Tops with Pocket

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

There are so many other stylish spring blouses for the picking. Scroll through the rest of this list to see what else your closet is missing. Pssst, a lot of these are on sale too, so shop fast!

VIISHOW Womens Tie Front Chiffon Blouses V Neck Batwing Short Sleeve Summer Tops Shirts

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com.

Blooming Jelly Womens White Blouse V Neck Ruffle Sleeve Flowy Shirts Dressy Casual Cute Summer Tops

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Mansy Women's Casual Floral Print V Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Summer Shirts Tops Loose Blouses

Amazon

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $40); amazon.com.

Avanova Women's Leopard Printed Ruffle Hem Long Sleeve Mock Neck Blouses Top

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Youtalia Womens 3/4 Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Printed V Neck Casual Blouse Shirt Tops

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $36); amazon.com.

DOROSE Womens Mesh Long Sleeve Shirts Casual Blouses Tops

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

CiCiBird Womens Button Down Blouses Casual Peplum Summer Tops Dressy Chiffon Work Blouse

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $50); amazon.com.

BLENCOT Womens 3/4 Bell Sleeve Fashion V Neck Lace Patchwork Blouse Casual Loose Shirt Tops

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $37); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Pantone Cariuma Spring Launch
Cariuma’s Latest Pantone Collaboration That Racked Up a 77,000+ Waitlist Is Finally Here
Jenni Kayne Home Fashion Spring Roundup Tout
This Brand’s Functional Home and Fashion Finds for Spring Are All a 'Must-Have' for Warm Weather
Aerie Tennis Skirt and Sports Bra Tout
I Get So Many Compliments on This Tennis Skirt and Sports Bra From This Popular Mall Brand
Related Articles
Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
Spring Flowy Dresses at Amazon TOUT
Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16
Amazon Beach Roundup Tout
Amazon Has All the Beach Styles You Need for Your Spring Vacation—and Everything Is Under $40
Amazon Spring Wardrobe Tout
Build Your Spring Wardrobe With These Delicate Floral Tops, Dresses, and Accessories, Starting at $24
Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Amazon Editor-Loved Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale
Amazon End-of-Season Fashion Sale
Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off
Cardigan Sweaters on Amazon Tout
There Are 12,000+ Stylish Cardigan Sweaters Hiding on Amazon, but These Are the Best—Starting at $25
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Valentine's Day Outfits at Amazon Tout
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Amazon Outlet maxi dresses
Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Tout
These Self Care Tools Have Over 217,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined, and They’re Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Amazon New Year's Deals Roundup tout
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale
Most-Loved White Elephant Gifts Tout
Amazon Revealed Its Most-Loved Gifts for 2022 That Are Perfect for Your White Elephant Party—All Under-$30
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80