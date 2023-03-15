Amazon Is Bursting With So Many Pretty Spring Blouses, and These Are the Best Under $30

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s almost impossible to not shop for stylish spring outfits like cute dresses, lightweight pants, and of course, flowy blouses. So if your closet is looking a little winter-heavy, you might want to stock up on pretty tops that can be worn with jeans, work pants, and fun skirts. And these picks? They’re all $30 and under.

Whether you’re looking for casual options or are searching for elevated basics, you’ll find just what you need on this list. In fact, Amazon has an entire blouse section within its massive Fashion hub that’s filled with colorful tops, floral numbers, and long- and short-sleeved choices. Plus, so many of these popular picks have thousands of five-star ratings and start at just $22.

Spring Blouses $30 and Under at Amazon

When it comes to spring, you can’t go wrong with a fun, floral top. This best-selling option is loved by nearly 6,000 shoppers who gave the top a perfect five-star rating. It has a flowy fit, a V-neckline, and ruffled short sleeves. You can shop in both floral patterns and solid colors as well as short- and long-sleeve styles. In fact, there’s more than 30 options to choose from.

And even though our minds are looking forward to warmer temperatures, the fact is the weather’s not there yet. For moderate, but chilly days, go with this long-sleeved blouse that still brings a bit of spring to the mix. It delivers with a floral pattern and bold color while providing some extra coverage via the dainty ruffle sleeves. It’s also available in several colors and prints, and is going for just $28.

Not into florals but still want that spring-like feel? Opt for this classic button down option that has a relaxed fit ideal for errand runs or lounging at home. The lightweight fabric is great for warm days and is designed with loose long sleeves that can be easily rolled up for more airflow. The blouse comes in 20 colors including essentials like beige and brown as well as bright hues like pink, green, and blue.

There are so many other stylish spring blouses for the picking. Scroll through the rest of this list to see what else your closet is missing. Pssst, a lot of these are on sale too, so shop fast!

