Style Clothing Sweaters and Tops Amazon Is Bursting With So Many Pretty Spring Blouses, and These Are the Best Under $30 Oh, and you can wear them to the office or to brunch. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s almost impossible to not shop for stylish spring outfits like cute dresses, lightweight pants, and of course, flowy blouses. So if your closet is looking a little winter-heavy, you might want to stock up on pretty tops that can be worn with jeans, work pants, and fun skirts. And these picks? They’re all $30 and under. Whether you’re looking for casual options or are searching for elevated basics, you’ll find just what you need on this list. In fact, Amazon has an entire blouse section within its massive Fashion hub that’s filled with colorful tops, floral numbers, and long- and short-sleeved choices. Plus, so many of these popular picks have thousands of five-star ratings and start at just $22. Spring Blouses $30 and Under at Amazon Shewin Casual Floral V-Neck Blouse, $22 (was $31) Viishow Tie-Front Chiffon Blouse, $24 with coupon (was $31) Hotouch Casual Cotton Button Down Shirt, $29 Blooming Jelly V-Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Blouse, $29 Mansy Casual Floral Ruffle Short Sleeve Loose Blouse, $25 Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse, $28 (was $40) Romwe Flounce Long Sleeve Mock Neck Blouse, $28 Avanova Leopard Ruffle Hem Long Sleeve Blouse, $29 Youtalia Chiffon Casual V-Neck Blouse, $30 (was $36) Dorose Mesh Long-Sleeve Blouse, $27 with coupon (was $32) When it comes to spring, you can’t go wrong with a fun, floral top. This best-selling option is loved by nearly 6,000 shoppers who gave the top a perfect five-star rating. It has a flowy fit, a V-neckline, and ruffled short sleeves. You can shop in both floral patterns and solid colors as well as short- and long-sleeve styles. In fact, there’s more than 30 options to choose from. Amazon To buy: $22 (was $31); amazon.com. And even though our minds are looking forward to warmer temperatures, the fact is the weather’s not there yet. For moderate, but chilly days, go with this long-sleeved blouse that still brings a bit of spring to the mix. It delivers with a floral pattern and bold color while providing some extra coverage via the dainty ruffle sleeves. It’s also available in several colors and prints, and is going for just $28. Amazon To buy: $28; amazon.com. Not into florals but still want that spring-like feel? Opt for this classic button down option that has a relaxed fit ideal for errand runs or lounging at home. The lightweight fabric is great for warm days and is designed with loose long sleeves that can be easily rolled up for more airflow. The blouse comes in 20 colors including essentials like beige and brown as well as bright hues like pink, green, and blue. Amazon To buy: $29; amazon.com. There are so many other stylish spring blouses for the picking. Scroll through the rest of this list to see what else your closet is missing. Pssst, a lot of these are on sale too, so shop fast! Amazon To buy: $24 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $29; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $25; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $29; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $27 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $26 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24 (was $37); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Cariuma’s Latest Pantone Collaboration That Racked Up a 77,000+ Waitlist Is Finally Here This Brand’s Functional Home and Fashion Finds for Spring Are All a 'Must-Have' for Warm Weather I Get So Many Compliments on This Tennis Skirt and Sports Bra From This Popular Mall Brand