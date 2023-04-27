Haven’t You Heard? Ballet Flats Are Back, and These Popular Under-$30 Finds Are All at Amazon

Many are even on sale—up to 70 percent off.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

flats
Photo:

Amazon

Ballet flats are back and here to stay through the warm-weather season. And for good reason: These slip-on shoes are a stylish wardrobe addition that can instantly dress up jeans, dresses, or jumpsuits. With so many options to choose from, you’ll want to check out this pared-down list featuring popular finds that are sure to upgrade your closet—all under $30.

Reserve some time from your spring cleaning and reorganizing for shopping because Amazon’s Fashion section is bursting with cute ballet flat options that start as low as just $15. Whether you’re looking for something casual or chic, there are floral, lace, leather, and other customer-loved picks ready to match your style. An added bonus? There’s a mixture of best-selling and on-sale shoes up to 70 percent off, but only for a limited time. 

Under-$30 Ballet Flats at Amazon 

If you’re looking for a comfortable and versatile shoe to pair with any outfit, try this pointed-toe ballet flat that can be worn casually or professionally. The flat’s mesh material stretches to your foot and gives you plenty of breathability while still retaining its ballet-shoe shape. And, the bow detail at the front is the classic final touch. Plus, there are more than 30 colors and designs to choose from. One shopper wrote, “They fit perfectly with no spots that pinch or rub. They're super comfortable and really cute. I get compliments on them every single time I wear them!”

Shupua Women's Flats Black Flats Shoes Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Comfortable Bow Girls Flats Dressy

Amazon

To buy: From $26 (was $31); amazon.com.

This best-selling Amazon flat has more than 41,200 five-star ratings and is being called the “holy grail of flats” due to their comfort and coverage. The original ballet style features a low cut at the front and a round shoe box for extra toe room. There’s even an added heel cushion on top of the thick midsole for extra support. Slide them on to wear around the house, to work, or for an event—these shoes can truly be worn with anything anywhere! Choose from 29 color options and see why shoppers say, “These are far superior.” 

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat

Amazon

To buy: From $24; amazon.com.

This flower-inspired flat is ideal for spring days and upcoming summer nights. The lightweight slip-on takes a fun twist on the classic ballet flat with its floral design and scalloped edge. Plus, it features a cushioned sole on the inside for all-day wear. The shoes are also great for traveling as they can easily be folded in half to save on packing space and the holes throughout the shoe give your feet room to breathe, so you can take in the sights in style. Plus, there are eight pastel and bold color options to choose from, so you may want to grab one for every hue. 

HEAWISH Women's Floral Ballet Flats for Women Black Beige Slip On Flowers PU Leather Round Toe Dress Shoes

Amazon

To buy: From $26; amazon.com.

If you’ve given up on heels but want to stay fashionable with dressy shoes, these low wedge flats are a great choice. Your feet will thank you while wearing these supportive shoes thanks to the cushioned sole and non-slip rubber. For added security, there’s a wrap-around strap at the top and a zipper closure down the back delivering extra stability. They’re perfect to pair with a dress or a blouse and skirt for upcoming weddings, graduation, or summer soirees. Plus, there are 13 different color options and sizes to choose from. 

DREAM PAIRS Women's Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Shoes

Amazon

To buy: From $246 (was $41); amazon.com.

Ready to stay on trend this spring with your own pair of ballet flats? Keep scrolling through for more stylish and affordable options—starting at $15. 

MUSSHOE Flat Shoes Women Comfortable Slip on Women's Flats

Amazon

To buy: From $27 (was $46); amazon.com.

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Classic Ballet Flats Casual Comfort Slip On Flats Shoes

Amazon

To buy: From $27 (was $30); amazon.com.

Women's Ballet Flats Black PU Leather Dress Shoes Comfortable Round Toe Slip on Flats with Floral Eyelets

Amazon

To buy: From $26; amazon.com.

Frank Mully Womens Pointed Toe Flats Knit Dress Shoes Comfort Women Shoes Slip On Ballet Shoes for Woman Classic Softable Shoes Low Wedge

Amazon

To buy: From $30 (was $51); amazon.com.

Ballet Flats Roundup

Amazon

To buy: From $15 (was $40); amazon.com.

HEAWISH Womenâs Flats Shoes Comfortable Black Beige Flats Crochet Lace Mesh Round Toe Slip On Casual Ballet Flats Dress Shoes

Amazon

To buy: From $25 (was $31); amazon.com.

CLIFFS BY WHITE MOUNTAIN Women's Clara Ballet Flat

Amazon

To buy: From $30 (was $49); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Essentials Swing Dress TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cool and Comfortable’ Under-$25 Swing Dress
Outdoor Dining Furniture Weekend Deals Tout
You Won’t Believe How Many Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Are Hiding at Amazon—Up to 67% Off
Trade Coffee Tout
Give Your Mom a Pick-Me-Up This Mother’s Day by Sending Her a Trade Coffee Delivery Subscription
Related Articles
Sunny Vacation Clothes and Accessories Sale Tout
Ready, Set, Summer! Sunny Vacation Clothes and Accessories Are on Sale at Amazon Up to 76% Off
Comfortable and Stylish Sneakers TOUT
Comfortable Fashion Sneakers From Steve Madden, New Balance, Adidas, and More Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon
Quiet Luxury Spring Fashion Under $50 Tout
The Elevated Spring Fashion Pieces That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are—All Under $50 at Amazon
30 Best Spring Fashion Deals Tout
Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet
Amazon Mini Dresses Tout
Mini Dresses Are Trending at Amazon—and These Best-Selling Stylish Picks Start at Just $14
Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off
Amazon floral fashion tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Pretty Floral Fashion Pieces—All Under $50
Talbots (TM+) - These TK 'Extremely Comfortable,' Colorful Spring Shoes Are Selling Quickâand They're All on Sale TOUT
These 12 ‘Extremely Comfortable,’ Colorful Spring Shoes Are Selling Quickly—and They're All on Sale
Birdies tassle limited edition sneaker TOUT
Hurry! Snag This Limited Edition Tasseled Version of Birdies' Best-Selling Sneaker Before It Sells Out
spring-fashion-GettyImages-1279980051
These Are the 7 Biggest TikTok Fashion Trends Right Now
Elevated Spring Maxi Dresses Tout
Spotted: Tons of Elevated Maxi Dresses Perfect for Every Spring Event—Up to 67% Off at Amazon
Comfy Bra Outlet Deals Tout
Stylish Bras With a Barely-There Feel From Warner’s, True & Co., and More Are Up to 64% at Amazon
Cariuma Salvas Restock Review Tout
The Leather Cariuma Sneakers I Lived in Last Summer Are Finally Back in Stock—but Not for Long
Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories TOUT
It’s Official: These Are the Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories on Amazon—All Under $50
Editor-Loved Amazon Spring Finds Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying for Spring
Best Amazon April Deals Tout
These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off