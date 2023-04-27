Haven’t You Heard? Ballet Flats Are Back, and These Popular Under-$30 Finds Are All at Amazon

Ballet flats are back and here to stay through the warm-weather season. And for good reason: These slip-on shoes are a stylish wardrobe addition that can instantly dress up jeans, dresses, or jumpsuits. With so many options to choose from, you’ll want to check out this pared-down list featuring popular finds that are sure to upgrade your closet—all under $30.

Reserve some time from your spring cleaning and reorganizing for shopping because Amazon’s Fashion section is bursting with cute ballet flat options that start as low as just $15. Whether you’re looking for something casual or chic, there are floral, lace, leather, and other customer-loved picks ready to match your style. An added bonus? There’s a mixture of best-selling and on-sale shoes up to 70 percent off, but only for a limited time.

Under-$30 Ballet Flats at Amazon

If you’re looking for a comfortable and versatile shoe to pair with any outfit, try this pointed-toe ballet flat that can be worn casually or professionally. The flat’s mesh material stretches to your foot and gives you plenty of breathability while still retaining its ballet-shoe shape. And, the bow detail at the front is the classic final touch. Plus, there are more than 30 colors and designs to choose from. One shopper wrote, “They fit perfectly with no spots that pinch or rub. They're super comfortable and really cute. I get compliments on them every single time I wear them!”

To buy: From $26 (was $31); amazon.com.

This best-selling Amazon flat has more than 41,200 five-star ratings and is being called the “holy grail of flats” due to their comfort and coverage. The original ballet style features a low cut at the front and a round shoe box for extra toe room. There’s even an added heel cushion on top of the thick midsole for extra support. Slide them on to wear around the house, to work, or for an event—these shoes can truly be worn with anything anywhere! Choose from 29 color options and see why shoppers say, “These are far superior.”

To buy: From $24; amazon.com.

This flower-inspired flat is ideal for spring days and upcoming summer nights. The lightweight slip-on takes a fun twist on the classic ballet flat with its floral design and scalloped edge. Plus, it features a cushioned sole on the inside for all-day wear. The shoes are also great for traveling as they can easily be folded in half to save on packing space and the holes throughout the shoe give your feet room to breathe, so you can take in the sights in style. Plus, there are eight pastel and bold color options to choose from, so you may want to grab one for every hue.

To buy: From $26; amazon.com.

If you’ve given up on heels but want to stay fashionable with dressy shoes, these low wedge flats are a great choice. Your feet will thank you while wearing these supportive shoes thanks to the cushioned sole and non-slip rubber. For added security, there’s a wrap-around strap at the top and a zipper closure down the back delivering extra stability. They’re perfect to pair with a dress or a blouse and skirt for upcoming weddings, graduation, or summer soirees. Plus, there are 13 different color options and sizes to choose from.

To buy: From $246 (was $41); amazon.com.

Ready to stay on trend this spring with your own pair of ballet flats? Keep scrolling through for more stylish and affordable options—starting at $15.

To buy: From $27 (was $46); amazon.com.

To buy: From $27 (was $30); amazon.com.

To buy: From $26; amazon.com.

To buy: From $30 (was $51); amazon.com.

To buy: From $15 (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: From $25 (was $31); amazon.com.

To buy: From $30 (was $49); amazon.com.