Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend

Yep, fashion, home, and kitchen must-haves are all on sale right now starting at $8.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Outlet Deals TOUT
Photo:

Amazon

Big sales usually happen around holidays, but when it comes to Amazon—anything goes. No matter what you’re shopping for this spring, there are tons of deals to be had on literally everything. The key is knowing where to look and this secret Outlet storefront is where the markdowns are quietly hiding—up to 72 percent off.

Amazon’s Outlet store is booming with overstock deals with prices starting as low as $8. You’ll find huge discounts on items for your closet, home, and kitchen, giving you a major refresh on all the essentials. Think comfortable bras and flowy dresses, stylish furniture and bedding, and time-saving cooking tools and appliances.

Oh, and the brands aren’t too shabby, either. Amazon is dropping sales on fashion items from Calvin Klein and True & Co. as well as home accessories from Bissell, Ashley Furniture, and Serta. There are even deals on kitchen must-haves from Nespresso, Kate Spade, Vitamix, and more. 

Zattcas Womens 2023 Summer Casual Long Dress Short Flutter Sleeve V Neck Smocked Tiered Modest Floral Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon

Fashion Outlet Deals

Now’s the time to treat yourself to new warm-weather clothes for spring since so many new deals are dropping. You can’t go wrong with a flowy dress and there are several marked down options, including this relaxed tank dress that’s ideal for beach days or errand runs. It comes in 32 colors and styles, and is just $12 right now. And this wireless bra from Calvin Klein is a must. The comfy bra has a seamless design, provides tons of support, and has more than 4,500 five-star ratings. One shopper even wrote, “[It’s] so comfortable, I actually forget that I’m wearing a bra.”

Lipo Premium Quilted Queen Size Bed Pillows

Amazon

Home Outlet Deals

Spring cleaning calls for getting into the nitty gritty; however, there are several clever tools that can certainly help. Take this Bissell robot vacuum for example that pulls in dirt, hair, and pet kibble before going back around to mop. Yep, you read that right. Just swap the brushes for the mop pads and you’re in business. It’s 49 percent off right now! 

And Honeywell’s ultra-popular HEPA air purifier—it has 24,800 five-star ratings—needs to be on your radar. It traps pollen, dust, and other small particles, so you can breathe easier during allergy season. Bonus: There are also comfortable and space-saving furniture on sale, like this clever table from Ashley Furniture and this stylish outdoor lounge chair for up to 41 percent off. 

Bamboo Cheese Board & Cutlery Set

Amazon

Kitchen Outlet Deals

You know how you swap out winter produce for spring fruits and veggies? Yep, the same goes for your cookware and appliances, which help you make those delicious, seasonal meals. Air fryer meals just might be more popular than oven cooking right now, and this GoWise top-seller is proof. It delivers veggie burgers, pork chops, cauliflower bites, flaky salmon, coconut shrimp, and more without heating up your entire kitchen. It’s a perk! And for a sweet treat, you’ve got to get this ice cream maker that churns gelato, frozen yogurt, and more right at home. It does the hard work for you and is designed for a special compartment for ice and rock salt. Have the maker stir the mixture and in just 40 minutes, you’ll have a creamy dessert.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Sunscreens for Summer Tout
These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10
Little Luxuries to Give Mom Everything She Needs For an At-Home Spa Day Tout
18 Little Luxuries to Give Mom Everything She Needs for an At-Home Spa Day—Starting at Just $4
Trending new arrivals under $50
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Style Items for Spring, but You'll Want to Add These 12 to Your Cart ASAP
Related Articles
Comfy Bra Outlet Deals Tout
Stylish Bras With a Barely-There Feel From Warner’s, True & Co., and More Are Up to 64% at Amazon
Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off
Spring Staples Sale Tout
Deal Alert! Save Up to 69% on Stylish Spring Staples From Gap, Billabong, and More at Amazon
30 Best Spring Fashion Deals Tout
Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet
Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
Can't Miss Deals at Target Tout
These 39 Must-Shop Target Deals Include ‘Easy-to-Assemble’ Furniture, Appliances, and More—Up to 57% Off
Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples
Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Spring Cleaning Finds Tout
Hold on: Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and More Spring Cleaning Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Wicker Patio Furniture Deals Tout
Wicker Patio Furniture Is All the Rage for Spring, and These Popular Picks at Amazon Are Up to 68% Off
Quiet Luxury Spring Fashion Under $50 Tout
The Elevated Spring Fashion Pieces That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are—All Under $50 at Amazon
smart-home-devices-under-tout
Elevate Your Home With Smart Devices from Google, Blink, and More—All on Sale at Amazon
Best Amazon April Deals Tout
These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off
Way Day Sale TOUT
Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Savings Up To 77% Off—Shop Our 45 Best Finds
Spring Jacket Deals Tout
Deal Alert! Cute Spring Jackets From Levi’s, Cole Haan, and More Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon
Most Loved Spring Blouses Tout
Wow! These Most-Loved Spring Blouses at Amazon Are All Under $30 Right Now
BEIS The 29" Large Check-In Roller
I’m Moving to Hawaii With Just 3 Bags—Here’s the Summer Gear That Made the Cut