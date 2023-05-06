Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend

Big sales usually happen around holidays, but when it comes to Amazon—anything goes. No matter what you’re shopping for this spring, there are tons of deals to be had on literally everything. The key is knowing where to look and this secret Outlet storefront is where the markdowns are quietly hiding—up to 72 percent off.

Amazon’s Outlet store is booming with overstock deals with prices starting as low as $8. You’ll find huge discounts on items for your closet, home, and kitchen, giving you a major refresh on all the essentials. Think comfortable bras and flowy dresses, stylish furniture and bedding, and time-saving cooking tools and appliances.

Oh, and the brands aren’t too shabby, either. Amazon is dropping sales on fashion items from Calvin Klein and True & Co. as well as home accessories from Bissell, Ashley Furniture, and Serta. There are even deals on kitchen must-haves from Nespresso, Kate Spade, Vitamix, and more.

Fashion Outlet Deals

Now’s the time to treat yourself to new warm-weather clothes for spring since so many new deals are dropping. You can’t go wrong with a flowy dress and there are several marked down options, including this relaxed tank dress that’s ideal for beach days or errand runs. It comes in 32 colors and styles, and is just $12 right now. And this wireless bra from Calvin Klein is a must. The comfy bra has a seamless design, provides tons of support, and has more than 4,500 five-star ratings. One shopper even wrote, “[It’s] so comfortable, I actually forget that I’m wearing a bra.”

Home Outlet Deals

Spring cleaning calls for getting into the nitty gritty; however, there are several clever tools that can certainly help. Take this Bissell robot vacuum for example that pulls in dirt, hair, and pet kibble before going back around to mop. Yep, you read that right. Just swap the brushes for the mop pads and you’re in business. It’s 49 percent off right now!

And Honeywell’s ultra-popular HEPA air purifier—it has 24,800 five-star ratings—needs to be on your radar. It traps pollen, dust, and other small particles, so you can breathe easier during allergy season. Bonus: There are also comfortable and space-saving furniture on sale, like this clever table from Ashley Furniture and this stylish outdoor lounge chair for up to 41 percent off.

Kitchen Outlet Deals

You know how you swap out winter produce for spring fruits and veggies? Yep, the same goes for your cookware and appliances, which help you make those delicious, seasonal meals. Air fryer meals just might be more popular than oven cooking right now, and this GoWise top-seller is proof. It delivers veggie burgers, pork chops, cauliflower bites, flaky salmon, coconut shrimp, and more without heating up your entire kitchen. It’s a perk! And for a sweet treat, you’ve got to get this ice cream maker that churns gelato, frozen yogurt, and more right at home. It does the hard work for you and is designed for a special compartment for ice and rock salt. Have the maker stir the mixture and in just 40 minutes, you’ll have a creamy dessert.