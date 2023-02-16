Spanx Just Launched an Activewear Line That’ll Have You Begging for Spring to Arrive Already

We call that an ace.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Published on February 16, 2023

Spanx is a longtime favorite of women everywhere, a tried-and-true companion that feels good and looks better. Whether you’re familiar with the brand for its flattering, smoothing compressive wear or love the power of its everyday staples, Spanx has repeatedly won us over with new launches and expansions that gradually bolster our wardrobes. 

In the past year or two, tennis and country club wear has hurtled upwards in popularity thanks to both a newfound appreciation for classic, sporty silhouettes (the activewear boom!) plus the exploding appeal of pickleball, tennis, and other court-based activities. Tennis players may have been onto something—after all, what’s more versatile than an outfit you can wear from the courts to lunch? Spanx’s new tennis-inspired collection embodies this to a tee with pleated styles that look both preppy and adaptable.

Yes, Pleats! Skort, 14"

Spanx

To buy: $88; spanx.com.

Spanx’s Yes Pleats! Collection combines playful pleats with sweat-wicking comfort, available in sizes XS to 3XL. Launched February 16, the collection includes a skort, tank, and T-shirt ideal for mixing and matching.

The Yes Pleats! Skort includes the brand’s signature Booty Boost Short (which does exactly what it sounds like). Of course, the 14-inch skirt fit is loose and flirty, with a sculpting and zero-chafe construction. A hidden contouring waistband makes the skort extra flattering, and another hidden pocket holds your phone while you’re on the go. It’s also sweat-wicking and quick-drying, so you’re comfortable no matter where the day takes you. The skort is available in black, white, and lavender.

Yes, Pleats! Tank

Spanx

To buy: $88; spanx.com.

The Yes Pleats! Tank also has the quick-drying and sweat-wicking capability you demand from your activewear. The tank’s wide straps cover your bra straps so you can move and dodge with peace of mind, and even includes a button closure on the back neck.

Yes, Pleats! Tee

Spanx

To buy: $88; spanx.com.

Finally, every woman needs an oh-so-comfy and cooling T-shirt in her wardrobe rotation—and this Yes Pleats! Tee may just be your new favorite. Pleated with a four-way stretch for easy movement, this loosely fitting T-shirt is available in white, navy, and black.

Head to Spanx to shop the Yes Pleats! Collection. Considering they’re as comfortable as your most beloved leggings with a polished country-club veneer, they’re likely to sell out quickly. 

