Score an Extra 30% Off These Best-Selling On-Sale Spanx Styles, Including Comfy Bras, Stylish Shorts, and More

Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington In case you haven't noticed, Spanx is so much more than a shapewear brand. It's also the perfect destination for women's elevated basics, comfy loungewear, and breathable wardrobe essentials that will endure season after season. The editor-approved brand quietly discounted over 80 styles, from flattering resort-ready wear to staple undergarments, so you can save up to 56 percent. And starting today, you can score a steep double discount and slash an extra 30 percent off already on-sale pieces—just use code SALE at checkout. That's right; you don't need to wait for the next major holiday to shop for Spanx's brilliant buys on a budget. There are plenty of new summer styles on sale that you'll wear on repeat. We rounded up a tight edit of customer-loved finds. Act fast before they sell out—and they always do. To see the full range of options, head to Spanx's sale page. Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts This is not a drill; the summertime requisite bottoms are part of the sale—and down to a cool $39 thanks to the double discount. Forget about buttons and zippers with this sleek pull-on design. They come in 14 neutral shades and a 6 inch inseam as well. To buy: $39 with code SALE (was $78); spanx.com. Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant Your work wardrobe called, and it wants you to go back to the basics with these comfy four-way stretch pants. The back patch pockets are extremely practical, and you can shop them in regular, petite, and tall lengths in three classic tones. To buy: $63 with code SALE (was $128); spanx.com. Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress We could all use a timeless dress, and this piece fits the bill completely. Not only is it machine washable with functional pockets, but the extra-long ribbon secured to the zipper in the back means you can easily slip it on and off on your own. To buy: $93 with code SALE (was $188); spanx.com. Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort You don't need to be a tennis pro to appreciate this sporty yet sweet skort. The double-duty skirt features Spanx's signature Booty Boost shorts underneath with a discreet pocket to stow your phone. Plus, the innovative fabric is moisture-wicking while boasting UPF 50+ sun protection. To buy: $44 with code SALE (was $88); spanx.com. Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant Whoever said cargo pants couldn't be incredibly stylish never met Spanx's Stretch Twill Ankle design. The front was constructed with a tummy-shaping panel that gives a smooth and flattering fit, even with six pockets at your disposal. To buy: $63 with code SALE (was $128); spanx.com. Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Not all bodysuits are created alike, but thankfully Spanx kept comfort in mind when creating this little number. Although it can be layered, the opaque fabric means you can wear the piece independently without worrying about being too revealing. To buy: $42 with code SALE (was $84); spanx.com. Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top From workouts to casual weekend brunches, this "cute and smoothing" crop top is precisely where style meets practicality. The soft under-bust band was specifically engineered to eliminate the pesky rolling that often happens with similar tops. To buy: $27 with code SALE (was $55); spanx.com. Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette We can't forget about Spanx's game-changing bras. The brand has dialed up the comfort with this smoothing bralette that shoppers are buying in bulk. One reviewer noted it was their "go-to" bra for "everyday wear," due to its easy pull-over functionality. To buy: $24 with code SALE (was $48); spanx.com. Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant Another flattering work-friendly trouser, the On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant will suit you for just about every warm-weather occasion in your work and social calendars. Stay comfy yet sophisticated in the relaxed silhouette that looks professional while feeling like loungewear. To buy: $63 with code SALE (was $128); spanx.com. Spanx On-the-Go Shorts There's no such thing as too many shorts, especially when they're as versatile as the On-the-Go Shorts. As one customer so eloquently stated, they are "definitely worth the extra money for a super nice and dependable pair of shorts." Except you can snag your pair for just $44. To buy: $44 with code SALE (was $88); spanx.com. Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper Featuring Spanx's "light-as-air" fabric, this short sleeve romper was designed for all-day wear. It's "great for lounging around or a day of running errands," one shopper wrote. The drawstring waist also lets you tailor the romper to your body. To buy: $63 with code SALE (was $128); spanx.com. Spanx Undie-tectable Better Bandeau You can stop your hunt for a supportive and snug strapless bra because you'll find what you're looking for in the Undie-tectable Better Bandeau. The lightly lined cups shape and mold you while also providing side reinforcement to keep everything in place. To buy: $24 with code SALE (was $48); spanx.com.