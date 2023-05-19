There Are Only a Few Days Left to Save 30% on Spanx’s Hottest Shorts Styles of the Season

Just when we thought that the wonderful season of spring might bless us with a few more weeks of temperate weather, the forecast called: This sweet weather isn’t going to last for much longer, and the hot, sticky days of summer are near.

The silver lining to all that scorching heat? Well, besides plenty of time water-side (we hope!) Spanx is tipping its hat to the start of “shorts season” with quite the sale. The sale launched yesterday and runs through Sunday, May 21, and while this deal is live, customers can enjoy 30 percent off select shorts styles using the code SHORTS at checkout.

Spanx

To buy: $55 with code SHORTS (was $78); spanx.com.

You already know how much we love Spanx’s On-the-Go Shorts, but this time around some other beloved styles are on offer for this special discount. First, stock up on the comfortable, stylish, and divinely soft Stretch Twill Shorts, which come in 4-inch and 6-inch inseam options. These days, slate blue is our au courant pick, but you can’t go wrong with any of the hues, which include light orchid, washed black, stone wash camo, cedar, and more.

It’s worth noting that Stretch Twill styles are garment-dyed. This means you’ll get a worn-in look that fades more with washing (so wash them inside-out if you want the original color to stay longer). Bonus: Front and back pockets make it easy to stash keys, phones, lip balm, and the like, and the shorts feature hidden shaping for a smooth look.

Then, it’s the fan-favorite Sunshine Shorts we’ll be loading into our virtual carts, as they are designed with UPF 50+ to keep you protected from the sun’s rays while you still remain cool during the dog days of summer. We also love the four-way stretch and the fact that they’re chlorine- and saltwater- resistant if you’ve just got to cool off and take a quick dip.

The Sunshine Shorts come with 4-inch, 6-inch, and 10-inch inseams to suit a variety of style preferences, and colors like bespoke check fawn, dot patchwork midnight navy, canopy red, blue painted stripe, and more.

So go ahead, tell your friends. Just make sure they know you’ve got dibs on the slate blue Stretch Twill Shorts. And if you plan to shop the sale and stock up your summer wardrobe, don’t forget to use code SHORTS at checkout.

