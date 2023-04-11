Style Clothing Jeans and Pants Jeans I Tried Spanx’s New Wide-Leg Jeans, and They’re The Ultimate in Comfort and Style I even took a nap in them after a very indulgent Passover seder. By Perri Ormont Blumberg Published on April 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Marcus Millan I didn’t think anything could get more comfy and stylish than Spanx’s Faux Suede Leggings—that is, until I met the brand’s new Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans, which debuted last month. This new silhouette from the elevated loungewear giant has it all: The pants are fashion forward, supremely comfy, and so stretchy you can wear them for a postprandial couch catnap, as I did following an indulgent Passover spread. Spanx To buy: $168; spanx.com. First off, I want to highlight just how flattering these jeans are. Not only do the Spanx wide-leg jeans feature four-way stretch, the premium denim also has high-rise coverage and something the brand calls its “hidden core shaping technology.” Translation: After you eat a five-course supper, these jeans won’t squeeze uncomfortably at your hips, waist, and stomach, and they’ll keep everything smooth. Plus, to ensure the fit is basically custom-tailored for you, shoppers can choose from sizes XS to 3X, all with petite, regular, and tall inseam options. Spanx To buy: $168; spanx.com. Color-wise, you can select from either vintage indigo (as I did with the sample I received from the brand) for a polished look that’s faded in the seat and thighs, or off-white ecru, which is perhaps the pinnacle of spring and summer jeans. Whether these wide-leg pants are your gateway into Spanx’s wonderful world of denim (shop the full collection here) or your fifth pair, you may have a hard time choosing between the two. My advice? They’re different and versatile enough that you may very well want to splurge for both. I'm a Spanx First-Timer, and These Skinny Jeans Are the Best Pair I've Ever Worn Unlike most jeans which have buttons and zippers, slipping on these Spanx jeans is as easy as pulling them up thanks to their elastic waistband. (FYI: The front is designed to look like it has pockets and a fly, even though they’re non-functional.) To finish off these thoughtfully made pants, you get two functional back pockets, strategically placed on the “booty lifting” fabric. Admittedly, I can’t say I took too much stock in the pants’ backside appearance as my Passover seder food coma catapulted me straight to my couch instead of my bedroom mirror. But what could be better than a good nap after a good meal with loved ones, without even having to change into pajamas? Head to Spanx to shop the new Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans, along with more of the brand’s best-selling—and ultra comfy—denim styles. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say These Dresses Are ‘Very Cool and Comfortable,’ and They’re All on Double Sale This Best-Selling 'Everything Bag’ Is Dubbed a Travel Hack—and It’s on Sale Starting at $29 Nordstrom Rack Is a Hidden Gem for Home Storage Solutions, and We Found 11 for Up to 62% Off