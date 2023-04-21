Spanx Just Dropped a New Swimwear Collection Complete With Bikinis, One-Pieces, Swim Dresses, and More

Hello, warmer weather. Hello, opening up your dresser drawers only to pick up bathing suits and bikinis one by one as you toss each back into the bin for one of several reasons: Lost its elasticity; dated style; unflattering; doesn’t fit anymore; not enough coverage…the list goes on and on.

Until now: Meet Spanx’s Pique Shaping Swim collection, which just launched this week. Available in sizes XS to 3X, the collection includes three different one pieces (a traditional swimsuit, a short sleeve bathing suit, and a swim dress), a flounce swim top, a bikini top, a high rise swim skort, and a high rise swim bottom—all in black—as well as a long sleeve swim shirt in white or black. Individual swimwear pieces start at $98 and go up to $198.

Each piece in the eight-piece swim line is made with a textured fabric that smooths and shapes your body. Our personal faves? The one-pieces, which are composed of flexible layers that target your core, in cuts and styles designed to look good on all types of bodies.

In the savvy swimwear designs, there are also hidden shaping power mesh panels that provide enhanced shaping and thoughtful features like no-dig leg openings for extra comfort, supportive straps that stay in place, concealed ties to keep skirts down in the water, removable invisible pads in the bust, and more. For easy cleaning, you can also throw all of these products in the washing machine on a cold, gentle cycle before laying them flat to try.

Not sure which piece to buy first? Our suggestion is the universally flattering Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece ($188), which is both form-fitting while still being stretchy and supremely comfortable, or the Pique Plunge Bikini Top ($88) paired with the

Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Bottom ($98) or the Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Skort ($118). Heck, life is short, pool days are long, get both bottoms and delight in them while you have fun in the sun.

Now, it’s time to book that beach or pool-centric vacation with confidence—and in style, too. We don’t know about you, but every piece in this Pique collection has definitely, well, piqued our interest.

