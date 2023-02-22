I Own 3 Pairs of Pants From the Spanx Perfect Collection—and It’s Newest Drop Is My Absolute Favorite

Trousers aren’t just for the office. In fact, a pair of trousers is an essential part of a capsule wardrobe, because it’s appropriate for most seasons and occasions, and can be styled with just about any top. One of my favorite places to get trousers that are not only stylish, but ultra-comfortable? Spanx.

The Spanx Perfect Collection is filled with classic pieces designed to take you effortlessly from conference rooms to happy hours. The line includes dresses, tops, skirts, blazers, and jumpsuits, but my personal favorite are the pants. Every pair in the collection features the brand’s signature ponte fabric, a pull-on, zipper-free design, and a four-way stretch with shaping technology. They’re all machine-washable, too.

There are seven pants in the collection, and I have been fortunate enough to test three sample styles from the brand for the past few months. I’ve worn all three on my twice-weekly commute to the office, dinners with friends, holiday parties, and more—but the brand’s newest drop in the collection has quickly become my absolute favorite.

The Perfect Pant, Split Hem

Spanx

To buy: $168; spanx.com.

The Perfect Pant Split Hem trousers are made with a fitted straight leg design and a unique, several-inch high split hem. They fit like a dream and feel as comfortable as a soft pair of leggings. Plus, the slightly flared style is really fun to walk in. I love wearing them to cozy dinners and the office, but they would also be great for parties, dates, and nights at the theater. Styling them is also a no-brainer, because the pants go great with button downs, blazers, sweaters, bodysuits, and even sweatshirts. It’s available in sizes XS to 3XL, and petite, regular, and tall lengths. They do run a little long, so if you plan on wearing them with flats or sneakers, consider a shorter inseam.

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

Spanx

To buy: $168; spanx.com.

I’ve had these pants for six months, and I’ve probably worn them at least once a week since. Wide leg pants typically don’t flatter my shape, but these leg-lengthening trousers are the exception. They’re so comfy, they almost feel like elevated sweatpants that are sleek enough to wear for Thanksgiving dinner (which was a magnificent choice on my part thanks to their zipper- and button-free fit). The style is both trendy and classic, and because they’re so easy to style, I rarely pack a carry-on without them.

The Perfect Pant, Kick Flare

Spanx

To buy: $148; spanx.com.

The kick flare pants from the Perfect collection are probably the most formal of the three in my closet. They’re great for important meetings, but you can easily dress them down with a casual graphic T-shirt and sneakers. The sleek silhouette is truly timeless, giving you a staple you’re sure to wear for years. I for one love wearing them to the office and casual events with a leather jacket.

Whether you’re building your capsule wardrobe or simply looking for a fresh pair of trousers, check out the Spanx Perfect Pant Collection that is filled with classic styles I can’t stop wearing.