Style PSA: Spanx Just Dropped 2 New Dark Denim Washes That Are Bound to Sell Out Quickly They come in wide leg, straight leg, and cropped styles. Published on August 3, 2023 11:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Spanx always hits the mark with stylish and functional pieces, whether it's activewear, denim, or workwear. And now you can buy the brand's popular jeans in two new washes: Raw Indigo (dark wash) and Charcoal (dark gray). New Spanx styles have been known to sell out, so be sure to check them out now so you can grab your own pair. The just-launched washes are available in the brand's Wide Leg, Cuffed Straight Leg, and Kick Flare styles. All the silhouettes feature a pull-on waist with a faux zipper flap that will make it feel like you're wearing sweats, and the Wide Leg and Cuffed Straight Leg jeans also have a button detail. They have real belt loops and functional back pockets, too. Basically, they look so much like typical jeans that no one will know they're pull-on. Wide Leg Jeans in Charcoal Spanx Buy on Spanx $168 The cotton-blend fabric has a touch of stretch to avoid the constricted feeling you can get with some stiffer denim pants. You don't have to worry about constantly pulling up the waistband, either, because the jeans hit at your natural waist to provide enough coverage even while bending over or sitting down. As with all Spanx products, the jeans have the brand's shaping technology built in and are size inclusive—they come in sizes XS to 3X with petite and tall options available. Kick Flare Jeans in Raw Indigo Spanx Buy on Spanx $148 Macy's Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20 Spanx's denim collection has a style for everyone. The Wide Leg Jeans in Charcoal look dressy enough to wear to the office with heels, and the Kick Flare pair has a casual quality for everyday wear. Plus, the new Raw Indigo shade is a classic dark wash that you can wear with just about anything for years to come. If you're in need of a new pair of jeans, you'll definitely want to shop Spanx's new Raw Indigo and Charcoal washes. The darker shades are just what you need to start prepping your fall wardrobe. Head to Spanx to shop before the new denim washes sell out. Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans in Raw Indigo Spanx Buy on Spanx $148