PSA: Spanx Just Dropped 2 New Dark Denim Washes That Are Bound to Sell Out Quickly

They come in wide leg, straight leg, and cropped styles.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 11:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spanx new denim washes
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Spanx always hits the mark with stylish and functional pieces, whether it’s activewear, denim, or workwear. And now you can buy the brand’s popular jeans in two new washes: Raw Indigo (dark wash) and Charcoal (dark gray). New Spanx styles have been known to sell out, so be sure to check them out now so you can grab your own pair. 

The just-launched washes are available in the brand’s Wide Leg, Cuffed Straight Leg, and Kick Flare styles. All the silhouettes feature a pull-on waist with a faux zipper flap that will make it feel like you’re wearing sweats, and the Wide Leg and Cuffed Straight Leg jeans also have a button detail. They have real belt loops and functional back pockets, too. Basically, they look so much like typical jeans that no one will know they’re pull-on. 

Wide Leg Jeans in Charcoal

Spanx Wide Leg Jeans, Charcoal

Spanx

The cotton-blend fabric has a touch of stretch to avoid the constricted feeling you can get with some stiffer denim pants. You don’t have to worry about constantly pulling up the waistband, either, because the jeans hit at your natural waist to provide enough coverage even while bending over or sitting down. As with all Spanx products, the jeans have the brand’s shaping technology built in and are size inclusive—they come in sizes XS to 3X with petite and tall options available. 

Kick Flare Jeans in Raw Indigo

Spanx Kick Flare Jeans, Raw Indigo

Spanx

Spanx’s denim collection has a style for everyone. The Wide Leg Jeans in Charcoal look dressy enough to wear to the office with heels, and the Kick Flare pair has a casual quality for everyday wear. Plus, the new Raw Indigo shade is a classic dark wash that you can wear with just about anything for years to come. 

If you’re in need of a new pair of jeans, you’ll definitely want to shop Spanx’s new Raw Indigo and Charcoal washes. The darker shades are just what you need to start prepping your fall wardrobe. Head to Spanx to shop before the new denim washes sell out. 

Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans in Raw Indigo

Spanx Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans, Raw Indigo

Spanx
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Boll & Branch Sheets Sale Tout
I Slept On Real Simple’s Top Pick for Best Organic Sheets, and It’s the Softest Set I’ve Ever Felt
Merit Bronze Balm in Clay Tout
Merit Beauty's New Bronze Balm Gave Me Instant Cheekbones in One Swipe
compostable-wine-glasses-clever-items
Compostable Wine Glasses—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Related Articles
Spanx New Contour Rib Collection Tout
Spanx Just Quietly Launched New Activewear Styles That Will Inspire You to Get Moving This Summer
Macy's new private label tout
Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20
Target's Denim Sale Includes "Super Comfortable" and "Flattering" Jeans, Shorts, and Overalls Starting at $14 Tout
​​Target’s Summer Denim Sale Includes Markdowns on ‘Flattering’ Jeans, ‘Comfy’ Shorts, and More—All Under $30
Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline
The Best-Selling Workout Top That Amazon Shoppers ‘Live in’ Is on Currently Sale for Only $23
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale Tout
I’m a Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything Worth Buying During Nordstrom Rack’s Massive Sale, Up to 87% Off
A Herschel pink bag on a two-toned blue background.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 43% on Spanx, Levi’s, Viking, and More
Woman wearing white button down, blue jeans, and red jacket
Stylists Share the Secret Pieces You Need in Your Wardrobe
Coastal Cowgirl Fashion Roundup Tout
These Coastal-Inspired Dresses, Sandals, and Totes Are All on Sale at Amazon, Up to 52% Off
High-Waisted Jeans
The 12 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023
Two of the best leggings on a pink polka dot background.
The 14 Best Leggings of 2023
Best Fanny Packs of 2023
The 11 Best Fanny Packs of 2023
Matching Sets For Summer
We Found the Prettiest Under-$50 Matching Sets to Solve Any Summer Style Rut in Amazon's Fashion Section
Lake DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set in Coral Stripe
Lake Pajamas Slashed Prices Up to 50% Off for Its Annual Summer Sale—and Here Are My Favorite On-Sale Styles
Target Hidden Dress Shop Tout
Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14
Tentree Bamone Sweatpant Tout
The Sweatpants I Wear Nearly Every Day Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off, and You Don’t Want to Miss Out
Vacation-Worthy Tropical Fashion Essentials Tout
Tropical Maxi Dresses, Straw Hats, and Heeled Sandals Are All Under $50 in This Hidden Amazon Section