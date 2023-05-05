Shoppers Say ‘You Will Never Go Back’ After Trying These Popular Spanx Leggings—and They’re on Sale

You can say wearing your favorite leggings is like treating yourself to an iced coffee: It’s nearly an everyday occurrence. Thank working-from-home life for that. But more often than not, finding the perfect pair of comfy pants can be a difficult feat. Luckily, this popular pair of leggings is guaranteed to impress. An extra bonus? They’re on sale starting at $54.

The Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings are up to 21 percent off at Amazon right now, and are the perfect spring athleisure piece to add to your wardrobe. These soft and durable leggings are perfect for lounging and wearing on the go. Shoppers love the pants for working, exercising, and traveling. Plus, these leggings are easy to throw on and are comfortable all day long.

To buy: $53 (was $68); amazon.com.

The seamless leggings are designed with nylon and spandex materials to stretch and move with your body while still remaining supportive. And you don’t have to worry about continually pulling your pants up throughout the day because the high-waisted leggings feature a thick double-layered waistband for extra support. The leggings also hit at your ankles, so you have full coverage for all-year wear.

Shoppers say the leggings are “so soft and comfortable” and “once you try them, you will never go back.” Wear them casually with sneakers and a T-shirt or dress them up with a button-down and flats. Either way, the versatile pants work as a foundation, so you can build your entire outfit around them. Plus, the leggings are available in 12 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

Not only are the Spanx leggings ideal to wear at home and the gym, but they’re also great for traveling. One shopper wore them while flying internationally and said they were “very comfortable the whole time and maintained their shape.” They are a space-saving piece to have in your suitcase as they take up minimal room and can be rolled up tightly. And if they get dirty, you can quickly clean the leggings by hand washing them with cold water and laying them out to air dry after.

With more than 1,800 five-star ratings, it’s clear to see why shoppers love these versatile leggings. One shopper wrote, “[These] leggings provide great support while being extremely comfortable.” Another shopper who wears the pants out and about and calls them “my go-to everyday leggings.”

The leggings are also great for the office; one shopper who uses these leggings in the medical field wrote, “I love these! I wear them under my scrubs at work. They are so much more comfortable than ‘long underwear.’ They stay in place and feel great all day.”

Ready to step up your spring style? Snag the Spanx Seamless Leggings while they’re on sale starting at $54. Hurry, this deal won’t last long!