Spanx Just Launched Your New Holiday Staple—Faux Leather Dresses

No dry cleaning necessary.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on October 25, 2022 06:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

When Spanx launched its first-ever collection of dresses this fall, its classic silhouettes and signature ponte fabric became an ideal combination in looking ahead to holiday gatherings, events, and more. On October 25, Spanx took its innovation one step further by announcing new dresses inspired by its best-sellers: The Leather-Like collection.

Leather fabrics are a sleek staple for fall. They add edge to an outfit when you’re feeling boring, but are adaptable and appropriate for a myriad of occasions. If I had a dime for each time I wore leather leggings when the weather dropped below 60 degrees, I’d be able to buy another one of these dresses. The dresses themselves can be styled with a bodysuit or tights underneath to add texture, or as displayed by the model, since they still appear striking alone. 

The Leather-Like collection—you guessed it—looks like leather but moves like your favorite legging, so it’s no wonder that it’s been a top pick among Spanx customers for each fall and winter season. They rave about the Leather-Like Moto Jacket, Leather-Like Flare Pant, and more.

The new Leather-Like dresses are available in two styles: the Leather-Like Combo Fitted Dress and the Leather-Like Sleeveless Sheath Dress. Like all other Spanx styles, the fabric is flattering without being skin-tight—meant to gently skim the body. The wide straps ensure your bra is always hidden, plus the ribbon attached to the zipper pull allows you to zip up the dress yourself. 

Leather-Like Sleeveless Sheath Dress

To buy: $228; spanx.com.

Unlike most faux leather designs, this fabric is machine- washable, which is extra helpful during a busy season running from the office to cocktails. Like its original dresses, these Spanx dresses are designed to be dressed up or down. Simply swap out your shoes and accessories to fit a specific dress code.

Leather-Like Combo Fitted Dress

To buy: $218; spanx.com.

The Leather-Like combo fitted dress has a two-paneled design, mixing the faux leather fabric with Spanx’s signature (and smoothing) ponte fabric. If you prefer a more uniform look, opt for the Leather-Like sleeveless sheath dress, which is entirely crafted from the faux leather fabric. Each is available in sizes XS to 3X. 

Head to Spanx to shop the Leather-Like dresses now. Like most of Spanx’s new drops, these are likely to sell out quickly. 

