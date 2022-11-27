The Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Are So Soft and Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in Them After Thanksgiving Dinner

Shop the luxe pair for 20 percent off now.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti headshot
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021. She is currently an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer, covering home, food, style, beauty, health, and wellness for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, and more. Highlights: * Six years as a writer and editor in the lifestyle space * Four years specializing in SEO * Freelanced widely for outlets like Martha Stewart Living, Home52, Forbes, WeightWatchers, and more. * Contributed 200 ecommerce articles to date, driving $280k in revenue

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 27, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Are So Soft and Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in Them After Thanksgiving Dinner tout
Photo:

spanx

Between being a messy cook and hovering over a roaring oven, the idea of getting dressed up to host my family and friends for a holiday feast has never been particularly appealing to me. Don’t get me wrong, I love to cook for the people in my life, but putting on something pretty only to feel uncomfortable as I maneuver around my kitchen trying not to spill on myself is a scenario I’d like to avoid. 

I didn’t think it was possible (for me at least) to not only look cute but also feel great in what I’m wearing while cooking and eating a very large meal until I received a sample of the Spanx Faux Suede Leggings. In fact, after wearing these leggings all day from proofing my rolls in the morning to packing up doggy bags for my family, I was so comfy that I fell asleep wearing them on my couch.

Without exaggeration, if the spandex compression pants I wear running and faux suede so soft and luxurious you’d swear it’s real had a baby, it would be these leggings. These machine washable pants are designed with the brand’s “hidden core shaping technology,” meaning after I shimmied them on (that’s how Spanx describes the process, and they’re not wrong), everything was seamlessly smooth. Where the leggings land in the middle of my waist, I feel securely held in without being squeezed, and the material is so buttery soft, I catch myself palming it. But one of the best things about these leggings is that they’re part of a rare sitewide sale right now. 

faux suede leggings

spanx

To buy: $79 (was $98); spanx.com.

That’s right, these leggings and so much more at Spanx are 20 percent off right now, with the brand featuring daily deals up to 50 percent off, too. But if you’re looking to grab a pair for yourself, we suggest adding to your cart now since this deal ends Monday night. 

And I’m far from the only one who loves them. These leggings have over 300 five-star reviews from shoppers who say they’re “very flattering,” “easy to dress up or down,” and that they love how they look wearing them so much, they’re “no longer self-conscious” when they have these leggings on. 

Another added that they were a little nervous about putting these on since they look so slim, but they wrote that the leggings “hold it all in without stomach pains” and they “look amazing while doing so.” And a third person called the pair the “best pants [they’ve] worn in years. 

Add your own pair of the ultra-comfy, fall-ready Spanx Faux Suede Leggings to your wardrobe today, while they’re still 20 percent off for Cyber Monday. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spanx Black Friday Deals Tout
Starting Today, You Can Score 20% Off at Spanx—and These Are the 30 Pieces You Can’t Miss
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss
Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress Black Friday Tout
You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26
BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted the ‘Soft’ and ‘Comfy’ Ruffled Sweater 1,600+ Shoppers Love Ahead of Black Friday
BaubleBar Sale Roundup Tout
BaubleBar Just Launched Its Black Friday Sale—and Everything Is 30% Off
Barre Activewear Roundup Tout
I'm a Barre Enthusiast, and These Are All the Activewear Deals I'm Shopping This Black Friday
Rose Inc Skin Enhancing Luminous Tinted Serum
This Hydrating Tinted Serum Gives Me the No-Makeup Look I Love, and It’s 30% Off Ahead of Black Friday
THRS/PRCH Deal Roundup Tout
Black Friday Is Here: Shop These 10 Amazon Shopper Favorites With Over 510,600 Perfect Ratings for Under $30
Abercrombie Black Friday Tout
Everything Is 30% Off at Abercrombie’s Black Friday Sale, and You Need to Shop These Deals
Tula Black Friday Sale Tout
Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale
Time Saving Gadgets Black Friday Tout
6 Time-Saving Products to Buy This Black Friday—Including a Roomba for Nearly $100 Off
Nathan James Piper Faux White Marble Round Modern Living Accent Side or Coffee
15 Jaw-Dropping Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Before Black Friday—Up to 68% Off
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra
This Ultra-Comfy Bra from Bali Has Customers Saying They Don't Want to Wear Anything Else
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale
Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Gel Bed Pillows
It’s Your Lucky Day—The Viral, Editor-Loved Pillows With Over 147,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Half Off
Merit Beauty BF sale
Score the Internet's Favorite Minimalist Makeup for Less During Merit Beauty's Black Friday Sale