Spanx Just Quietly Launched New Activewear Styles That Will Inspire You to Get Moving This Summer

Sometimes a good workout starts with an outfit that helps put you in the right mindset for getting active—something that helps you feel confident and is comfortable while you move. Although it sounds easy enough, not all workout gear is the same. Luckily, editor-favorite brand Spanx is known for its coveted flattering styles, and it just quietly dropped five new activewear pieces for the season.

Along with the sure-to-sell-out Get Moving Square Neck Tank Dress, the retailer also introduced four styles under its Contour Rib collection, a thoughtfully designed selection of sculpting and smoothing silhouettes constructed from an ultra-comfy and stretchy ribbed knit fabric. If you don't already have breezy pieces like these in your warm-weather wardrobe, it's the perfect time to stock up.

You can't go wrong with these staples, whether you're looking to replenish your everyday basics or have been searching for supportive options for your gym days. The best part? The activewear comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 3X. Spanx for the win!

Take a look at the new athleisure lineup below, and be sure to shop before these versatile pieces sell out.

The Get Moving Square Neck Tank Dress

Spanx

This flouncy style will look great beyond the tennis courts. The design features a sleek bodysuit underneath that incorporates the brand's Booty Boost fabric for a lifting effect and was specifically constructed so that it can be easily slipped on and off when you need to use the bathroom. Plus, it's crafted from soft, sweat-wicking material that was made to move with you.

Contour Rib Front Slit Skort

Spanx

This is your official sign that skorts are back and better than ever. The Contour Rib Skort also features Spanx's ingenious Booty Boost short for added support and lift. Besides the breathable, high-waisted design, we also love that the shorts include a side pocket to hold your phone and other essentials. It comes in red, black, and white shades that are sure to fit with your current activewear rotation.

Booty Boost Contour Rib 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

Spanx's new Contour Rib Leggings offer the most ideal length, stopping between the calf and ankle. It's equipped with a concealed Booty Boost short, offering extra coverage and no center seam for a smooth finish. The four-way stretch fabric molds to your shape, and the high-rise waistband even holds a discreet pocket for your phone.

Contour Rib Mock Neck Crop Top

Spanx

A fitted crop top is an athleisure essential, and Spanx's design is no exception. This style offers plenty of coverage and is fully lined, so you don't have to worry about anything peeking through if you decide to wear it on its own. Designed to layer, the skimming silhouette will quickly become a year-round wardrobe favorite, and you can grab it in gray, red, black, or honey mustard.

Contour Rib Mock Neck Tank

Spanx

For those who don't care for a crop top, you can still achieve the mock neck look with the Contour Rib Tank, which provides the same fit and sweat-wicking material but with a longer hem that hits just above the hip. This piece is also fully lined but was designed to cover bra straps in case you prefer more support. It comes in three neutral colors: gray, black, and bitter cocoa (a reddish-brown hue).

