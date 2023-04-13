Psst! Spanx's New Carefree Crepe Collection Is Full of Easy-Care Pieces to Top Off Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe

If you've found that your social calendar is filling up with all kinds of seasonal soirees, you'll want to invest in pieces that are easy to rewear and made to last. Consider crepe the choice fabric of spring: It's lightweight, breathable, and drapes beautifully, making it a fuss-free wardrobe essential.

Case in point, Spanx's new Carefree Crepe Collection. The brand never fails to deliver impeccably chic and flattering looks, and its latest collection is no exception. Each piece is crafted with easy care, machine-washable fabric finished with a silky satin lining to ensure the styles won't cling to the body. The release includes four elevated basics: a blazer, trousers, shorts, and a peplum tank.

The collection is available in Spanx's standard fit options of regular, petite, and tall inseams from sizes XS to 3X. Each piece is also offered in muted brown and classic black—perfect for tonal dressing this season or simply injecting a fine dose of freshness into your closet.

From long work days at the office to evening social gatherings, these mastered minimalist designs belong just about everywhere. Check out the full collection below.

Spanx

​​Carefree Crepe Blazer

Every wardrobe needs a go-to blazer, and this one is anything but boring. The relaxed silhouette is complimentary—not frumpy—and the length hits just above the thigh, so you have front and rear coverage. Style meets practicality with the flat front pockets to stow your phone or keys.

To buy: $248; spanx.com.

Spanx

Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser

These trousers feature a simple pull-on design, meaning you don't have to worry about fussing over a zipper or buttons. The waistband sits at the natural waist, and the front pleated detailing flows beautifully without bunching. You'll be wearing this timeless design season after season.

To buy: $168; spanx.com.

Spanx

Carefree Crepe Pleated Short

An elegant pair of pleated shorts look well-tailored whether you're pairing them with a simple tank or a structured matching blazer. Like the trousers, these also feature a pull-on design with an elastic panel in the back for an easy fit. It's the perfect low-key alternative to a frilly skirt.

To buy: $128; spanx.com.

Spanx

Carefree Crepe Peplum Tank

This sleeveless piece was designed so you don't have to worry about any visible bra straps. A slight peplum detail makes it ultra-flattering and works just as well with trousers as it does with shorts or a mini-skirt. The lightweight crepe gives it a comfortable feel, so you can effortlessly layer it.

To buy: $98; spanx.com.