Starting Today, You Can Score 20% Off at Spanx—and These Are the 30 Pieces You Can’t Miss

One of my highlights from this year is the fact that I finally tried Spanx for the first time. Even though my friends had raved about their finds for years, I didn’t actually take the plunge until this spring when the Spanx team graciously sent me a few pairs of jeans to try. The Ankle Skinny Jeans finally put an end to my exhaustive search for a new comfy pair of jeans, and I’ve worn them weekly ever since.

As I have explored Spanx (and purchased additional pieces on my own), I have come to sincerely admire so much more about this brand well beyond its jeans. I’ve found that the style, the fabrics, and the quality of Spanx pieces are unmatched. I love Spanx so much that I’m happy to pay full price, but there’s nothing quite like a sale—and the brand’s biggest sale of the year starts today and stays live through Monday, November 28.

Unlike other sales where maybe a few pieces are discounted, the Spanx Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is sitewide, which means you can score 20 percent off on everything the brand has to offer. And you’ll receive free shipping too, so the deals feel even sweeter. The best news? You don’t need a code to shop.

Spanx started as a shapewear brand, so it only feels natural to start there, especially if your calendar is nearly bursting with events and plenty of nights when dresses are absolutely necessary. And comfy loungewear you can wear at home post-event and out of the house is an absolute must. The AirEssentials line is a bestseller, and I’m personally planning to check out the AirEssentials Half Zip, the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant, and the AirEssentials Tapered Pant.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the perfect time to spruce up your everyday and work wardrobes, and Spanx has plenty of options. As you’re already aware, jeans are a hot topic for me, and the Midnight Shade Flare Jeans and White Flare Jeans are both fun. The Perfect Pant Slim Straight is a favorite amongst shoppers dressing for work, and The Perfect Dress line (a new addition to the brand!) is filled with options you will wear on repeat for years to come.

The Spanx site is vast and so is this sale, so keep reading below for the top 30 items to shop. Everything is broken down by category to make things easy (and enjoyable) as you get ready to treat yourself—and everyone on your list—to something from Spanx while the entire site is 20 percent off through Monday, November 28.

Best Spanx Undergarment Black Friday Deals

You’re never quite dressed without undergarments, and Spanx has plenty of pieces for you to consider. If you’re off to a wedding or a holiday event, think about ordering a Suit Your Fancy Bodysuit. If you’re shopping for everyday items, check out the brand’s best-selling Undie-tectable Thong and add a wire-free Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette.

Best Spanx Activewear and Loungewear Black Friday Deals

Cozy loungewear helps to make the late fall and winter a little more enjoyable, and the Soft and Smooth Active Yoga Pant is one on-trend piece to add to your lounge list. Then, when you’re ready to work out, (or prep for the spring and summer), don’t miss your chance to scoop up The Get Moving Skort while it’s on sale.

Best Spanx Legging Black Friday Deals

In addition to its shapewear, Spanx also has a long list of best-selling leggings. And these pieces are so much more than simple, casual pairs (though if you’re looking for one, the EcoCare Seamless Leggings are the ones to order). Plan to dress up your look with the Faux Leather Leggings or Faux Suede Leggings while you can snag either on sale for $79.

Best Spanx Clothing Black Friday Deals

Once you experience the great fit of Spanx, you will want to add all types of pieces to your closet. The brand has a host of cute and flattering tops, jackets, jumpsuits, and more to add to your everyday roster. Don’t miss the Dolman top, the super-versatile Suit Yourself Bodysuit, or this fun Leather-Like Jogger.

Best Spanx Jeans Black Friday Deals

My Spanx jeans are my favorite pair, so I strongly encourage you to give them a try. In addition to my go-to skinny jeans, I also have the Vintage Indigo Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, which have a great relaxed leg, as well as the White Flare Jeans, which are perfect to dress up in the summer.

Best Spanx Workwear Black Friday Deals

While you’re shopping for everyday essentials and gifts for loved ones, don’t forget to update your work style. Spanx recently launched The Best Button-Down, which promises not to gap thanks to a cool hidden feature. Shoppers are also quick to say how much they love The Perfect Pant Hi-Rise Flare.