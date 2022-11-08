Embrace the Cozy Season With This Comfy Matching Set Shoppers Say Feels 'Like Wearing a Cloud'

You'll want to wear this "buttery soft" duo on repeat.

Wendy Vazquez
Spanx Airessentials Tout
Spanx

When it comes to loungewear, you can’t go wrong with a cozy and stylish coordinating set. A matching duo instantly gives off a more polished feel, letting you ignore the fact that you’re lounging back in sweats. With the cold weather here to stay for a while, comfort is critical, and shoppers can’t get enough of Spanx’s AirEssentials two-piece loungewear set as an unsung travel uniform and chic go-anywhere outfit.

The Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip and AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant are already best-sellers thanks to their lightweight and plush materials. The set is available in four neutral colors: Light nude lunar, very black, classic navy, and dark palm olive—and you can also get the half-zip top in powder white. The four-way stretch modal, polyester, and elastane blended fabric is what lends the popular combo its “buttery soft” texture that “feels like wearing a cloud” while maintaining optimum airflow, so you never overheat.

AirEssentials Half Zip

SPANX

To buy: $118; spanx.com.

Spanx customers call the half-zip top the "perfect sweater" for the colder season. It offers an oversized fit, making it ideal for layering during the colder months or wearing alone on warmer days. One previously doubtful shopper confessed, "I was not sure if the price was worth it but after wearing it, I can say yes, totally worth it." Complete with the matching wide leg pants, they said the pair was "a great travel outfit" and an "elevated" leisure set. Another reviewer confirmed the silky feeling, stating, "[I] had someone brush up against me and then do a double take because it was so soft."

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants
Spanx

To buy: $118; spanx.com.

The relaxed fit of the wide leg pant elongates your shape and provides maximum comfort no matter where the day takes you. A third customer declared the bottom style "the most comfy and luxurious lounge/travel pant."

The knit pair appeals to shoppers because of its versatility; another reviewer packed the matching set in their suitcase for a trip to Sweden and noted the material was wrinkle-free when they retrieved it. "I was able to dress it up or down," they added. "I wore it with a white crop top and leather jacket. I also had a long-sleeved body suit. I wore it with a dressy top and sandals, but mostly with my sneakers."

Pairing Spanx's AirEssentials Half-Zip and Wide Leg Pant will help you look and feel put together with minimal effort. Shop them now for $118 apiece. 

