Organizing Banish Countertop Clutter With These Magnetic Shelves That Are on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon They fit right on top of your stove. You can never have enough storage in your kitchen, especially if you love to cook. But if you struggle to find the spices you're looking for in packed cabinets, you may need a better way to store ingredients. These SpaceAid stove top shelves are the perfect way to organize cooking supplies, keep clutter off your counters, and free up space in cabinets. Right now you can snag the two shelves for just $17 at Amazon. The two-pack of bamboo shelves are each 4 inches deep and 15 inches long and come with a magnetic bottom to attach to the top of your stove (they work best on flat-top stoves). Place the two shelves side by side to form one long rack that stretches the length of your stove. They're also helpful to prevent items like salt, pepper, and spices from slipping off the ledge because the raised edges keep everything in place. Shoppers call the easy-to-install racks a "space-saver." To buy: $17 (was $23); amazon.com. According to shoppers, the shelves are easy to wipe with a wet cloth, and the light, natural bamboo looks "clean and fresh." One customer commented, "This has added so much space to the top of my stove. It also looks expensive, which is a bonus." Another reviewer said that the shelves are "perfect for getting all the little things off of my counter that were messy and in the way…The magnet is strong and very sturdy. I trust it isn't going anywhere." There are other colors available (black, gray, and white) in addition to the natural bamboo finish to blend in with any kitchen decor. There's also a two-tier option for even more storage space. Plus, the shelves come with labels that can be placed directly on the rack or on food containers to add an extra level of organization. Not only will your kitchen look so much tidier with these shelves, but you'll also have everything you need handy while cooking instead of having to dig around in cabinets. Shop the set of two for $17 at Amazon.