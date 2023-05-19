These Genius Outdoor Furniture Finds at Target Have Hidden Space-Saving Features, and They’re Up to 68% Off

Get major savings ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Whether your home’s outdoor area consists of an expansive yard and paver patio or is a balcony off of a city building, summer’s imminent arrival means al fresco entertainment for everyone, regardless of your space. But if you do happen to fall under the latter description in which square footage is a luxury and every inch matters, you can still create a cozy and inviting area by using clever, space-saving furniture with practical features—and Target has a variety of options on sale right now.

If you need to maximize your outdoor entertaining area, look for furniture and other functional finds that serve a dual purpose (think: hidden storage). You can find dining sets, seating options, and storage that doubles as seating for up to 68 percent off. Keep scrolling for space-friendly finds on sale at Target to optimize your outdoor space for less.

Costway 3PCS Outdoor Patio Rattan Furniture Set Space Saving Garden Deck W/Cushion No Assembly

Target

Costway Three-Piece Rattan Space-Saving Set

If you want to enjoy a meal in the fresh air or are looking for a place to sit and enjoy a good book, this three-piece set delivers comfort in its cushioned chairs, coupled with a functional table for dining or snacking. It’s made with weather-resistant rattan, and the table features a glass top for easy cleaning. The already-compact design gets even more space-saving as the seating slides into the table so when they’re fully stored, it functions independently as a side table until you’re ready for the chairs to be used again.

To buy: $193 (was $370); target.com.

Costway 5PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Ottoman Cushioned W/Cover Space Saving Off White/Gray/Red/Turquoise

Target

Costway Five-Piece Space-Saving Set With Ottoman

Having a comfortable place to sit is of the utmost importance for relaxing outside, and this chair-ottoman-table set offers just that and more. The two rattan cushioned chairs each come with an ottoman for additional seating or for putting your feet up, and they easily slide under the chairs so they take up zero space when they’re not in use. You can also remove the cushions to use the ottomans as additional side tables for holding food and drinks. For extra storage options, the included side table features a hidden door for storing small decor, dining glasses, or water bottles. 

To buy: From $244 (was $450); target.com.

Costway Patio 5PCS Rattan Bar Table Stool Set Hidden Storage Shelf Cushioned

Target

Costway Five-Piece Rattan Bar Table With Hidden Storage

Not only does this bar table with four stools look high-end and fit practically anywhere, it has  secret storage to fit all of your outdoor dining essentials. Open the discreet door on the table’s stand to reveal two shelves that are ideal for keeping bar tools, dishes and glasses, and other small items. Plus, its four cushioned seats (with waterproof, removable cushions) can also hold drinks and small plates for those nights when there’s more entertaining and less sitting.

To buy: $325 (was $1,020); target.com.

Suncast 31 Gallon Patio Seat Outdoor Storage and Bench Chair, Java (2 Pack)

Target

Suncast Set of Two 31-Gallon Storage Benches 

If you have any type of outdoor space, you know that a deck box is a must for holding cushions, toys, plugs, or anything else that you need to protect from the elements. This Suncast set of two storage seats not only offers a place to sit, but also allows you to safely store items. It’s made of sturdy resin and can support up to 250 pounds to provide additional seating in a pinch. To cozy up the bench when hosting guests, simply throw a colorful cushion or pillow on top. Suncast also has this seating storage box and trash can combo on sale for 22 percent off right now.

To buy: $203 (was $256); target.com. 

No matter your outdoor space, there are plenty of ways to be creative with enjoying it during the summer months. Click over to Target to add these space-saving furniture finds with hidden features to your cart while they’re still on sale ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

