10 Popular Space-Saving Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Guest Bedroom—Up to 71% Off

When it comes to owning a home, the guest bedroom is often the last room on your list to furnish. Chances are you’re using it as a work-from-home space or maybe you just don’t know how to best utilize the area. But as spring swings in, you might want to take it on as a home project and these space saving furniture styles are sure to make the task a little more simple.

If a refresh is in order, we’ve gathered the most popular Amazon bedroom items that are on sale with prices starting as low as $19. You’re also sure to find something that suits your style with pieces including velvet footstool ottomans, folding computer desks, and upholstered platform bed frames. With deals this good, you and your guests are bound to love the final product.

Space-Saving Guest Bedroom Furniture Deals

This multi-purpose folding ottoman acts as a storage chest and bench for the end of your bed. Its faux-leather padded material gives the bench a chic look and comfortable feel. Throw in extra bedding, clothes, or anything else you don’t want lying around. You can also easily flatten it to hide in your closet or under the bed. “I needed extra storage for a guest bedroom,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “This is not only versatile, it holds a lot and it's beautiful.”

Amazon

To buy: $54 (was $60); amazon.com.

More than 14,900 shoppers rated this best-selling bedroom dresser five-stars. A great storage organizer with five removable drawers to hold your clothes and a wooden table top to place other essential items. It can easily double as a TV stand or closet dresser for space. The steel frame is sturdy and the non-woven bins are easy to clean. Plus, you can complete the set with a matching nightstand that one shopper called “sturdy and great” for their small space. Both best-selling furniture pieces are on sale for up to 32 percent off.

Amazon

To buy: $57 (was $70); amazon.com.

In need of an office space for you to work from home when you don’t have guests around? This compact computer desk is designed for working in small spaces. It can be folded and put away easily in a matter of seconds. The clean style comes in 10 different colors including classy marble white, and its handy design is a “minimalist's dream.”

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $100); amazon.com.

We’re seeing double with this modern nightstand—it comes as a set of two and has tons of hidden storage space. These bedside tables conveniently feature three power outlets and two USB ports to charge your phone, lamp, and alarm clock all at once. The nightstand also has a large drawer and two wooden shelves to hold things like beauty products, journals, or books.

Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $200); amazon.com.

Floating shelves have quickly become a small space’s best friend, and this top Amazon best-seller is a testament to that. Currently 23 percent off with an additional coupon, this guest bedroom essential is a deal you wouldn't want to pass up. The floating shelves come as a set of four and use up dead wall space while providing an overall put together look. Use them to display artwork, plants, or even hold towels and toiletries for guests.

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Looking for more space saving guest bedroom furniture pieces? Keep scrolling through for other great sales on Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $28); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $44 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $58 was ($200); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

