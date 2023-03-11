Home 10 Popular Space-Saving Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Guest Bedroom—Up to 71% Off Snag popular ottomans, nightstands, floating shelves and more from Amazon, starting at just $19. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 11, 2023 05:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon When it comes to owning a home, the guest bedroom is often the last room on your list to furnish. Chances are you’re using it as a work-from-home space or maybe you just don’t know how to best utilize the area. But as spring swings in, you might want to take it on as a home project and these space saving furniture styles are sure to make the task a little more simple. If a refresh is in order, we’ve gathered the most popular Amazon bedroom items that are on sale with prices starting as low as $19. You’re also sure to find something that suits your style with pieces including velvet footstool ottomans, folding computer desks, and upholstered platform bed frames. With deals this good, you and your guests are bound to love the final product. Space-Saving Guest Bedroom Furniture Deals Songmics Folding Storage Ottoman Bench, $54 (was $60) Wlive Dresser for Bedroom, $57 (was $70) Wlive NightStand Two-Drawer Dresser, $40 (was $50) Ecoprsio Nightstand Set with Charging Station, $150 (was $200) Leopard Outdoor Products Folding Computer Desk, $65 (was $100) Ygeomer Floating Shelves, $27 with coupon (was $40) Simple Houseware Three-Tier Shoe Rack Storage, $19 (was $28) Lue Bona Velvet Storage Ottoman, $46 (was $70) Bameos Bamboo Nesting Triangle End Table, $44 with coupon (was $50) Linsy Four Drawer Bedroom Dresser; $58 was ($200) I’ve Been Sleeping on This Buttery-Soft Bed Sheet Set for Years, and It's Finally on Sale at Amazon This multi-purpose folding ottoman acts as a storage chest and bench for the end of your bed. Its faux-leather padded material gives the bench a chic look and comfortable feel. Throw in extra bedding, clothes, or anything else you don’t want lying around. You can also easily flatten it to hide in your closet or under the bed. “I needed extra storage for a guest bedroom,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “This is not only versatile, it holds a lot and it's beautiful.” Amazon To buy: $54 (was $60); amazon.com. More than 14,900 shoppers rated this best-selling bedroom dresser five-stars. A great storage organizer with five removable drawers to hold your clothes and a wooden table top to place other essential items. It can easily double as a TV stand or closet dresser for space. The steel frame is sturdy and the non-woven bins are easy to clean. Plus, you can complete the set with a matching nightstand that one shopper called “sturdy and great” for their small space. Both best-selling furniture pieces are on sale for up to 32 percent off. Amazon To buy: $57 (was $70); amazon.com. In need of an office space for you to work from home when you don’t have guests around? This compact computer desk is designed for working in small spaces. It can be folded and put away easily in a matter of seconds. The clean style comes in 10 different colors including classy marble white, and its handy design is a “minimalist's dream.” Amazon To buy: $65 (was $100); amazon.com. We’re seeing double with this modern nightstand—it comes as a set of two and has tons of hidden storage space. These bedside tables conveniently feature three power outlets and two USB ports to charge your phone, lamp, and alarm clock all at once. The nightstand also has a large drawer and two wooden shelves to hold things like beauty products, journals, or books. Amazon To buy: $150 (was $200); amazon.com. Floating shelves have quickly become a small space’s best friend, and this top Amazon best-seller is a testament to that. Currently 23 percent off with an additional coupon, this guest bedroom essential is a deal you wouldn't want to pass up. The floating shelves come as a set of four and use up dead wall space while providing an overall put together look. Use them to display artwork, plants, or even hold towels and toiletries for guests. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Looking for more space saving guest bedroom furniture pieces? Keep scrolling through for other great sales on Amazon. Amazon To buy: $19 (was $28); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $46 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $44 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $58 was ($200); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.