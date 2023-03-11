10 Popular Space-Saving Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Guest Bedroom—Up to 71% Off

Snag popular ottomans, nightstands, floating shelves and more from Amazon, starting at just $19.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Stylish Space-Saving Furniture Pieces TOUT
Photo:

Amazon

When it comes to owning a home, the guest bedroom is often the last room on your list to furnish. Chances are you’re using it as a work-from-home space or maybe you just don’t know how to best utilize the area. But as spring swings in, you might want to take it on as a home project and these space saving furniture styles are sure to make the task a little more simple. 

If a refresh is in order, we’ve gathered the most popular Amazon bedroom items that are on sale with prices starting as low as $19. You’re also sure to find something that suits your style with pieces including velvet footstool ottomans, folding computer desks, and upholstered platform bed frames. With deals this good, you and your guests are bound to love the final product. 

Space-Saving Guest Bedroom Furniture Deals

This multi-purpose folding ottoman acts as a storage chest and bench for the end of your bed. Its faux-leather padded material gives the bench a chic look and comfortable feel. Throw in extra bedding, clothes, or anything else you don’t want lying around. You can also easily flatten it to hide in your closet or under the bed. “I needed extra storage for a guest bedroom,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “This is not only versatile, it holds a lot and it's beautiful.”

SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench, Storage Chest, Footrest, Coffee Table, Padded Seat, Faux Leather, Holds up to 660 lb, Black ULSF701

Amazon

To buy: $54 (was $60); amazon.com.

More than 14,900 shoppers rated this best-selling bedroom dresser five-stars. A great storage organizer with five removable drawers to hold your clothes and a wooden table top to place other essential items. It can easily double as a TV stand or closet dresser for space. The steel frame is sturdy and the non-woven bins are easy to clean. Plus, you can complete the set with a matching nightstand that one shopper called “sturdy and great” for their small space. Both best-selling furniture pieces are on sale for up to 32 percent off. 

WLIVE Dresser for Bedroom with 5 Drawers, Wide Chest of Drawers, Fabric Dresser, Storage Organizer Unit with Fabric Bins for Closet, Living Room, Hallway, Nursery, Dark Grey

Amazon

To buy: $57 (was $70); amazon.com.

In need of an office space for you to work from home when you don’t have guests around? This compact computer desk is designed for working in small spaces. It can be folded and put away easily in a matter of seconds. The clean style comes in 10 different colors including classy marble white, and its handy design is a “minimalist's dream.” 

Leopard Outdoor Products Folding Computer Desk for Small Spaces, Space-Saving Home Office Desk, Foldable Computer Table, Laptop Table, Writing Desk, Compact Study Reading Table (Marble White)

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $100); amazon.com. 

We’re seeing double with this modern nightstand—it comes as a set of two and has tons of hidden storage space. These bedside tables conveniently feature three power outlets and two USB ports to charge your phone, lamp, and alarm clock all at once. The nightstand also has a large drawer and two wooden shelves to hold things like beauty products, journals, or books. 

Ecoprsio Nightstand Set of 2 with Charging Station, End Table Bedside Table with USB Ports, Modern Nightstands with Drawers Storage Shelf, Wood Night Stands for Bedroom, Living Room, Sofa Couch, White

Amazon

To buy: $150 (was $200); amazon.com. 

Floating shelves have quickly become a small space’s best friend, and this top Amazon best-seller is a testament to that. Currently 23 percent off with an additional coupon, this guest bedroom essential is a deal you wouldn't want to pass up. The floating shelves come as a set of four and use up dead wall space while providing an overall put together look. Use them to display artwork, plants, or even hold towels and toiletries for guests. 

YGEOMER Black Floating Shelves, Set of 4, Hanging Shelf for Wall Decor, Storage Rack for Living Room, Bathroom, Kitchen and Bedroom

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com

Looking for more space saving guest bedroom furniture pieces? Keep scrolling through for other great sales on Amazon.  

Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer, Grey

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $28); amazon.com

Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest, Upholstered Pleated Round Footrest Vanity Stool with Metal Legs, Coffee Table Top Cover, Modern Accent Stools,Makeup Footstool, Suitable for Living Room and Bedroom

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $70); amazon.com

BAMEOS Bamboo Nesting Triangle End Table,Set of 2 Coffee Table Modern Minimalist Side Table for Living Room, Balcony in White

Amazon

To buy: $44 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. 

Stylish Space-Saving Furniture Pieces

Amazon

To buy: $58 was ($200); amazon.com.

WLIVE Nightstand, 2 Drawer Dresser for Bedroom, Small Dresser with 2 Drawers, Bedside Furniture, Night Stand, End Table with Fabric Bins for Bedroom, Living Room, College Dorm, Dark Grey

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Coffeemakers By Bedside Tout
Here’s Why You Should Put a Coffee Maker by Your Bedside This Sleep Awareness Week—and Which Ones to Try
PF Flyers Allston Hi Top Unisex Canvas Sneakers Tout
This Iconic Unisex Sneaker Brand Starred in My Favorite Childhood Movie—and It Just Launched a New Style
ALLCAMP Wine tote Bag with Cooler Compartmentï¼Picnic Set Carrying Two sets of tablewareï¼Grayï¼
This Clever Amazon Find Helps You Safely Pack Wine for Outdoor Picnics
Related Articles
Best-Selling Patio Furniture Finds on Amazon Tout
There Are So Many Spring Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 80% Off
Presidents Day Best Furniture Deals Tout
The 38 Best Furniture Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day Weekend—Up to 60% Off
Clever Home Decor Storage Freelance Piece tout
15 Clever Home Organizers With Nifty Storage Areas to Keep Your Home Tidy—Starting at $14
Commerce Photo Composite
The 25 Best Storage Furniture Pieces for Every Part of Your Home
Amazon Maxi Dress Sale
10 Stylish Amazon Maxi Dresses to Snag on Sale for Up to 50% Off Just in Time for Spring
Best Storage Beds
The 10 Best Storage Beds of 2023 for Every Space and Style
Pres Day: Storage & Organization Deals Tout
34 Presidents’ Day Storage and Organization Deals to Help You Bust Clutter on a Budget
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Amazon End-of-Season Fashion Sale
Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off
Presidents Day Living Room Furniture Sales at Amazon TOUT
Update Your Living Room With These Presidents’ Day Furniture Deals—Up to 67% Off at Amazon
Pres Day: Nordstrom Sale
Staub, All-Clad, Dolce Vita, and Vince Camuto Are Up to 71% Off During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
Early Mattress/Bedding Presidents Day Sales at Amazon
Mattresses, Sheets, and Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day Weekend—Starting at $25
Pres Day Best Overall Sales
The 31 Best Places to Shop Presidents’ Day Sales All Weekend Long
Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Amazon Editor-Loved Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale
bed and nightstand in small spare bedroom
How to Transform Your Small Spare Bedroom Into an Inviting Reprieve
design-ideas-that-save-space-GettyImages-1360667540
9 Space-Saving Design Ideas, According to Pros