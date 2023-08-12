I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Space-Saving Kitchen Deals on My Radar

Anyone who cooks regularly knows that the space in your kitchen is prime real estate. There are just so many appliances, cookware, and storage essentials necessary for it all—but if you’re like me and don’t have a ton of space, I got you covered with Amazon deals that are sure to please.

As an Amazon shopping expert, I know the ins and outs of finding the best deals around. And right now, I’m on the hunt for some space-saving kitchen items that’ll keep my area organized, and clean. Plus, I’m also sharing items I’ve already bought and love. Think game-changing solutions like roll-up drying racks, hybrid pasta bowls, nesting food storage containers, and even mini appliances that’ll fit right on my countertops. The best part is everything on this list is on sale—up to 50 percent off on Amazon.

Editor-Approved Space-Saving Kitchen Finds

Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Five-Piece Multi-Size Container Set

I’ll be the first to admit that I have a fear of opening the cabinet that holds my containers. The fear becomes all too real when an avalanche pours out, which is why I need these nesting food storage containers from Joseph Joseph. Unlike my current containers that need to be stored separate from their lid counterparts, this set has a clever design where the lids lock into one another. And right now, the set of five is on sale for $20.

Carote Removable Handle Cookware Set

Another supremely clever kitchen piece on my radar is this stylish cookware set that is extremely popular for a reason. The set comes with a handle that can attach onto the pots and pans. This means you can sauté meals on the stove and then move the skillet to the oven and unclip the handle for baking… and then retrieve it sans pot holders. The design makes the cookware appear as dishes, so you can serve from them on the table. Plus, without the clunky handle, they rest into one another when storing away.

Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack

And this roll-up dish drying rack is already an editor-favorite. Its versatile design lets me rest clean cups and plates after washing as well as fruits and vegetables while meal prepping. The rack goes right over my sink and is super sturdy, holding several items at a time. The nifty kitchen tool is currently on sale and has a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to just $7.

Dash Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

As for small kitchen appliances, one fun one I’ve been wanting to get is this mini waffle maker from Dash. I already have the traditional option, but this one delivers waffles in the shape of pumpkins, making it perfect for fall. I love that I can even spice up the recipe with pumpkin spice or cinnamon to get the full effect. The best part is the waffle maker is so small, I can store it on top of my refrigerator or on my countertop.

There are tons of other editor-approved kitchen finds that’ll save you time and space at home. Browse the rest of the list below for more Amazon deals you need to check out now.

Homeries Expandable Three-Tier Spice Rack

Y Yhy Pasta Bowl Plate Set

Spacekeeper Two-Tier Under-Sink Organizer

HapiRm Expandable Double Kitchen Towel Holder

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

Nutribullet 600-Watt Personal Blender

Mamicooker Electric Mini Garlic Chopper

1Easylife Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer