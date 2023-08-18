This Huge End-of-Summer Bra Sale Includes 60+ Styles With ‘Amazing’ Support, and Everything Is Just $29

There’s nothing worse than an ill-fitting, uncomfortable, or ugly bra—even if it’s concealed beneath your clothes. And while shopping for undergarments (especially basics) isn’t always the most exciting venture, it is necessary. A supportive and flattering bra can change the look of an outfit in seconds, and now, there’s an easy and affordable way to upgrade your current collection.

As if you needed any more of a reason to splurge on a good bra, Soma is discounting dozens of shopper-loved styles during its end-of-summer sale. You can get classic full-coverage bras, bandeaus, balconettes, and bralettes for $29 plus free shipping. You’ll have to hurry though—the sale ends on August 21.

Essentials Unlined Trim Plunge Bra

Soma

This Unlined Trim Plunge Bra provides the support you need without skimping on comfort, and the double knit fabric ensures a smooth look under your clothes. One shopper called the style “beautiful,” and another said that it “looks wonderful under everything that” they wear. It features flexible, unlined cups and a deep neckline, so you can wear it with any type of top or dress.

Stunning Support Smooth Full Coverage Bra

Soma

Support is key when it comes to selecting a good bra, and the Stunning Support Smooth Full Coverage Bra over-delivers in that area. Shoppers with bigger breasts said that “the amount of support and lift” it has is “amazing,” adding that they’re “never going back to other brands.” Another reviewer said that they no longer rip their bra off the second they get home because it’s so comfortable. They even “wear it until it’s time for bed.”

The Stunning Support Smooth Full Coverage Bra features a geo mesh lace cover for an added sophisticated touch, with new ballet back design. The lightweight double mesh back makes it a more breathable choice, while the new coated wire offers durability.

Enbliss Bralette

Soma

As a proud member of the itty bitty titty committee, bralettes are my best friend. They’re more comfortable than structured options, but typically provide adequate support. And while plenty of bigger-breasted women might be jealous, here’s the good news: The Enbliss Bralette boasts all of the same qualities I just named, but actually works for larger cup sizes, too. A shopper that typically stays away from bralettes because of their 40DDD bra size said that the support on this style “is great” and it’s their new “go-to everyday bra.” A second reviewer with a 36DDD cup size said that they “truly forget” they’re wearing anything when they have it on.

Keep scrolling for even more $29 bra deals available at Soma through August 21.

Embraceable Enchanting Lace Push Up

Soma

Stunning Starlet Multi-Way Strapless Bra

Soma

Embraceable Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra

Soma

Embraceable Enchanting Lace Demi Bra

Soma

TellTale The Daredevil Plunge Bra