Our Editors Were Shocked That This Wireless Strapless Bra Stays Put and Offers All-Day Comfort and Support

In all my 29 years on this earth, I have never once owned a strapless bra that didn’t require constant readjusting or one that actually gave me what I considered to be “a nice lift.” At this point, I was ready to cut my losses and throw in the towel, assuming that the perfect strapless bra just didn’t exist.

But my fellow editor Erinne and I recently had the chance to test the Soma Enbliss Wireless Stay Put Multi-Way Strapless Bra and to say we’re both thoroughly impressed is an understatement. We agree it has great support and incredible staying powers, and both marveled at the fact that neither of us has had this experience with any other strapless bra.

In the past, wireless and strapless bras didn’t always offer the support I needed, especially when forgoing straps—aka what I heavily relied on to give my 36C bust a little extra lift. This wireless bra, however, made a believer out of me. The bra is made from a soft fabric that features spandex for stretch and is comfortable for all-day wear and breathability. It has a full-coverage design and contoured cups that give the bust a round and smooth shape. “Sometimes, I feel like strapless bras create a strange shape, but this one doesn't,” Erinne said.

The bra is available in band sizes 32 to 42 and cups A to G, as well as five color options. In addition to being a strapless bra, it also has the ability to be worn five different ways with the included detachable straps: strapless, halter, crisscross, traditional, and one-shoulder, making it a great, versatile option to have in your undergarment lineup to wear with anything in your wardrobe.

Erinne mentioned that she “had zero expectations given [her] bad luck in the past” but that she was surprised the bra “does stay in place and clothes look smooth over it.” I personally agree. I wore it under a halter top that called for a strapless bra, and I readjusted it only once during a 12-hour day—I was stunned, to say the least; plus, it gave me a great lift.

Since I’ve never struck gold with strapless bras in the past, I decided to go up a band size with my Soma sample—and I’m glad I did. I loved being able to adjust the band to my comfort level instead of struggling with the very last set of hooks that my usual size often left me with. This time around, I preferred the band's extra length, which made the bra feel even more secure around my back.

If you’re in the market for a new bra, join Real Simple editors and shoppers who say the Enbliss Wireless Stay Put Mult-Way Strapless Bra from Soma is the “best strapless bra [they’ve] ever owned,” and check out even more bra styles online today.

