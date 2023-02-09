I Tried This Hair Oil to Reduce Frizz, and It Became a Game-Changer for My Curls

All for $34.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury

Larry Stansbury is a producer for Dotdash Meredith, a published author, and a freelance writer. His work appears in nationally known publications and websites for Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention. Highlights: * Producer for Dotdash Meredith * Work has appeared in Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention * Author of two books: Conquering Adversity One Step at a Time and Before and By Now, a collection of poetry

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 03:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

It is no secret that I am very picky about what products I use on my hair. I have 3C curly hair, and while I like to use hair gels, I love using hair oil.  Curly hair requires a lot of maintenance, even though I personally dislike using a lot of products due to buildup, I can't seem to find a hair oil that can handle my thick 3C hair—it's always been difficult to tame frizz and dryness. 

One of my girlfriends gave me the Sol De Janeiro Hair Oil, and after one coat, it smoothed frizz and enhanced shine to my hair. The hair oil has ingredients like Brazilian patauá, buriti, and pequi oils, along with fatty acids, and vitamins to hydrate, smooth, and add shine to your hair. Just a few drops of this versatile hydrating oil can be used on damp or dry hair to eliminate frizz, provide heat protection, and add weightless moisture.

When I used the hair oil for the first time, the smell was chef's kiss—and I noticed the frizz was gone and my curls were tamed, adding a glassy sheen. With its light texture, ample heat protection, and ability to seal split ends and flyaways, it works wonders on all hair types, especially thick hair. 

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Amazon

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are fans of this hair oil, too. One five-star reviewer raved how it is “the best hair oil” they tried for their thick hair. They also added that the oil tames frizz and defines their curly and wavy hair texture. Another five-star reviewer shared they had “been using it for months,” making their hair manageable for everyday use. Many reviewers noted that the hair oil also “smells amazing.”

The hair oil nourishes, treats, and strengthens hair; grab the magic bottle at Amazon right now for $34.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
olaplex no. 5 conditioner
The 10 Best Conditioners of 2023 for Every Hair Type
The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2022
The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2023 for Every Hair Type
Editor-Loved Hydrating Amazon Picks Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long
rs-best-keratosis-pilaris-treatments-of-2023-tout
The 12 Best Keratosis Pilaris Treatments of 2023
Vegamour Hydration Launch tout
Vegamour’s New Hydration Line Is Everything You Needed for Your Dry Winter Hair
Best Hair Detanglers
The 12 Best Hair Detanglers of 2023
4 top face oils from Summer Fridays, Sunday Riley, Youth to the People, and Kora
The 12 Best Face Oils of 2023 for Every Skin Type
Best Shampoos for Damaged Hair
The 11 Best Shampoos for Damaged Hair of 2023
Miracle Hair Elixir
This Multitasking Elixir Is My Trick to Sleek, Holiday-Ready Hair—and You Can Grab It for $24
hair-perfume-beauty-secret-realsimple-GettyImages-1182665199
My Biggest Beauty Secret is Hair Perfume—These Are the 7 Best
curl types chart
Figure Out What Type of Curls You Have
Dae Monsoon shampoo and conditioner review
This Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Gave Me Back My Natural Beachy Waves
Portrait of freckled young woman with curly red hair
I Tried the Curly Girl Method on My Wavy Hair, and I'm Never Going Back
Several Wet Brushes
The 12 Best Hairbrushes of 2023 for Every Hair Type
10-best-curling-irons-of-2022-tout
The 10 Best Curling Irons of 2023 for Every Hair Type
woman with long, dark hair applying lotion to her face
Shea Butter Is the Miracle Ingredient Your Skin and Hair Need—Here's How to Use It