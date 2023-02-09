I Tried This Hair Oil to Reduce Frizz, and It Became a Game-Changer for My Curls

It is no secret that I am very picky about what products I use on my hair. I have 3C curly hair, and while I like to use hair gels, I love using hair oil. Curly hair requires a lot of maintenance, even though I personally dislike using a lot of products due to buildup, I can't seem to find a hair oil that can handle my thick 3C hair—it's always been difficult to tame frizz and dryness.

One of my girlfriends gave me the Sol De Janeiro Hair Oil, and after one coat, it smoothed frizz and enhanced shine to my hair. The hair oil has ingredients like Brazilian patauá, buriti, and pequi oils, along with fatty acids, and vitamins to hydrate, smooth, and add shine to your hair. Just a few drops of this versatile hydrating oil can be used on damp or dry hair to eliminate frizz, provide heat protection, and add weightless moisture.

When I used the hair oil for the first time, the smell was chef's kiss—and I noticed the frizz was gone and my curls were tamed, adding a glassy sheen. With its light texture, ample heat protection, and ability to seal split ends and flyaways, it works wonders on all hair types, especially thick hair.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are fans of this hair oil, too. One five-star reviewer raved how it is “the best hair oil” they tried for their thick hair. They also added that the oil tames frizz and defines their curly and wavy hair texture. Another five-star reviewer shared they had “been using it for months,” making their hair manageable for everyday use. Many reviewers noted that the hair oil also “smells amazing.”

The hair oil nourishes, treats, and strengthens hair; grab the magic bottle at Amazon right now for $34.