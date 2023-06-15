Style Shoes & Accessories From Concerts to Errands, Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Sandals Deliver 'Remarkable Comfort' There are so many versatile color options. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 12:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Summer is sandal season, and if you find yourself dreading the thought of shopping for chic yet functional footwear, you're not alone. Whether you're preparing for a vacation or you simply want to add some seasonally appropriate staples to your capsule wardrobe, a great pair of sandals will make you feel and look pulled together while keeping you cool. However, nothing ruins a good time quite like blisters and sore feet. More than 12,000 shoppers agree, with Soda's Topic Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles, you don't need to choose between comfort and style. Between the sturdy 1.5-inch base and easy-to-buckle, adjustable ankle straps, reviewers have been blown away by the support they feel—even after a "10 hour shift." And right now, you can score the best-selling women's platform shoe for up to 50 percent off. They're shoppable in 21 colors, from mainstay neutral shades to fun leopard prints. Amazon To buy: From $34 (was $70); amazon.com. The versatile espadrilles will quickly become an essential part of your warm-weather outfit formulas no matter the occasion, and shoppers confirm this. "They effortlessly complement a wide range of outfits, from casual jeans and dresses to more formal ensembles," one person wrote. They added that the shoes delivered "remarkable comfort" through over eight hours of wear, whether they were "running errands, attending social gatherings, or simply enjoying a day out." I Wore These Trendy Heels for Hours at a Wedding, and They Didn't Hurt My Feet Even While Dancing "They were comfortable from the moment I put them on to 10 hours later, when I took them off," one five-star reviewer gushed. Additionally, a customer who dubbed them the "best shoe" wore them during "lots of dancing" at two back-to-back concerts without any woes. "I spent two whole days in a row wearing these shoes, and my feet felt great," they reported. Up your style game on a budget this summer with the Soda Topic Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles, now $34 at Amazon. Amazon To buy: From $34 (was $70); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products You Can Officially Buy All Your Favorite Dyson Products at This Amazon Storefront, With Finds Over $100 Off The New Wonder Oven From Our Place Is a 6-in-1 Kitchen Powerhouse That Will Give You Back Some Counter Space This Under-the-Radar Coastal Decor Section on Amazon Is Filled With Beach-House-Worthy Finds—Up to 59% Off