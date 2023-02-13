These Plush Pillows Are in Over 2 Million Hotel Rooms—and You Can Score Them Now for 75% Off

Score two luxury pillows for less than the price of one.

Grace Smith
Published on February 13, 2023

Ni Nights II Pillow Pack (2)
Many travelers claim they sleep better in hotel rooms. Some say it’s the chilly air conditioning, intended because a cooler room often helps you sleep better. Others relish cool, crisp hotel sheets, chalking up the bed quality as a reason they often snooze more deeply. Try as they might though, it can be difficult (and disappointing) to return home and fail in their attempts to recreate the magic of that elusive resort sleep.  Luckily, five-star hotel bedding brand Sobel Westex offers a way to bring the luxury sleep home with its Ni Nights II Pillow Pack. Even more impressive, the two-pack bundle is available for a whopping 75 percent off as part of the brand’s Presidents’ Day weekend sale, ending Monday, February 20. 

Ni Nights II Pillow Pack (2)

Sobel

To buy: $15 (was $59); sobelwestex.com.

A good sleep may be priceless, but it doesn’t get much better than scoring a discount on the tools (ahem, pillows) that make it possible. Sobel Westex knows a thing or two about curating the right sleep. Crafted for any and all sleepers, its pillows are featured in over 8,500 hotels totaling over two million beds across the United States, according to the brand.

Available in both standard and king (arriving soon) sizes, the Ni Nights II Pillow Pack includes two siliconed fiber fill pillows, which offers the plushness of down with hypoallergenic benefits. The shell is crafted from 300 thread count cotton with double stitching to boot. As an added bonus, the pillows are also machine-washable, making them a prime pick for easy household maintenance.

The discount appears when you add the two-pack of pillows to your cart. The sale only lasts through Monday, February 20, so you’ll want to snag this bundle before the discount’s gone. Warning: You may find yourself wishing for a “do not disturb” sign, too.

